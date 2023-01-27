Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Adani Green Energy Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADANIGREEN   INE364U01010

ADANI GREEN ENERGY LIMITED

(ADANIGREEN)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  04:07:48 2023-01-27 am EST
1486.25 INR   -20.00%
04:08aAdani Pushes On With Offering as Group Stocks Extend Selloff
DJ
04:05aIndia's Adani dollar bonds hit lowest since November
RE
12:01aIndia banks' exposure to Adani Group is limited - CLSA, Jefferies
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Adani Pushes On With Offering as Group Stocks Extend Selloff

01/27/2023 | 04:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Yi Wei Wong


India's Adani Enterprises Ltd. on Friday started taking orders for its $2.45 billion secondary share offering, even as stocks of many of the group's companies extended a selloff in the wake of a critical report by U.S. short seller Hindenburg Research.

Adani Total Gas Ltd. and Adani Green Energy Ltd. both slid about 20%, the lower limit on the Bombay Stock Exchange. Adani Transmission Ltd. was 19% lower in afternoon trading, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd. lost 18% and Adani Enterprises shed 16%.

Friday was the second day of trading since Hindenburg issued a lengthy report alleging wide-ranging fraud at Adani Group, including the use of shell companies to manipulate its share prices. Adani Group's head of legal has threatened legal action against the short seller, saying the report was an attempt to smear the conglomerate and sabotage the follow-on offering by its flagship company, Adani Enterprises.

Bill Ackman, the billionaire chief executive of U.S.-based hedge fund Pershing Square, weighed in on Twitter, saying he found the Hindenburg report "highly credible and extremely well-researched."

In a stock-exchange disclosure Friday, Adani Enterprises said bidding for its follow-on offering had begun and would run to Jan. 31, if things go as planned. The follow-on public offering, the proceeds from which Adani intends to use to pay down debt and fund capital expenditure, is India's largest to date.

The share sale's anchor investors include the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Societe Generale, BNP Paribas Arbitrage, State Bank of India and others.


Write to Yi Wei Wong at yiwei.wong@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-27-23 0407ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED -1.54% 3389.85 End-of-day quote.-12.17%
ADANI GREEN ENERGY LIMITED -20.00% 1486.25 Delayed Quote.-3.83%
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED -16.48% 593.9 Delayed Quote.-12.83%
ADANI POWER LIMITED -5.00% 247.95 Delayed Quote.-12.87%
ADANI TOTAL GAS LIMITED -20.00% 2928 Delayed Quote.-0.89%
ADANI TRANSMISSION LIMITED -20.00% 2014.2 Delayed Quote.-2.76%
ADANI WILMAR LIMITED -4.99% 544.05 End-of-day quote.-11.92%
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED -6.18% 77.55 Delayed Quote.-6.46%
BNP PARIBAS 0.32% 61.92 Real-time Quote.15.92%
PERSHING SQUARE HOLDINGS, LTD. 0.42% 36 Real-time Quote.3.61%
STATE BK OF INDIA -5.41% 537.7 Delayed Quote.-7.33%
THE HOWARD HUGHES CORPORATION 0.72% 84.16 Delayed Quote.10.13%
TOTALENERGIES SE -0.03% 58.51 Real-time Quote.-0.24%
All news about ADANI GREEN ENERGY LIMITED
04:08aAdani Pushes On With Offering as Group Stocks Extend Selloff
DJ
04:05aIndia's Adani dollar bonds hit lowest since November
RE
12:01aIndia banks' exposure to Adani Group is limited - CLSA, Jefferies
RE
01/26Adani Group stocks add to losses from short-seller attack
RE
01/24Hindenburg says holds short positions in India's Adani, flags risks
RE
01/24Hindenburg says holds short positions in India's Adani Group Cos
RE
01/24Hindenburg says holds short positions in India's Adani Group Cos
RE
01/21India's Adani Group plans to demerge more business; dismisses debt concerns
RE
01/18Strong Metal Stocks Extends Gains of Indian Equities
MT
01/18Adani Green Energy to Acquire 50% Stake in Solar Park Operator in Rajasthan, India; Sha..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ADANI GREEN ENERGY LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 73 188 M 898 M 898 M
Net income 2023 6 108 M 74,9 M 74,9 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 464x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 943 B 36 108 M 36 108 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 40,2x
Capi. / Sales 2024 29,0x
Nbr of Employees 1 182
Free-Float 18,2%
Chart ADANI GREEN ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Adani Green Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADANI GREEN ENERGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1 857,80 INR
Average target price 628,00 INR
Spread / Average Target -66,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vneet S. Jaain CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
Phuntsok Wangyal Chief Financial Officer
Gautambhai Shantilal Adani Chairman
Pragnesh Shashikant Darji Secretary & Compliance Officer
Dinesh Hasmukhrai Kanabar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADANI GREEN ENERGY LIMITED-3.83%36 108
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.1.31%21 734
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.5.45%18 470
NORTHLAND POWER INC.-1.48%6 848
NEOEN-6.43%4 090
ENCAVIS AG-2.27%3 157