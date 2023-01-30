Advanced search
    ADANIGREEN   INE364U01010

ADANI GREEN ENERGY LIMITED

(ADANIGREEN)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  12:26:26 2023-01-30 am EST
1219.50 INR   -17.95%
12:11aAdani Shares Mixed After 413-Page Response to Hindenburg
DJ
01/29Adani flagship rises but some other group stocks dive in short-seller attack aftermath
RE
01/29INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares rise as key Adani stocks surge
RE
Adani Shares Mixed After 413-Page Response to Hindenburg

01/30/2023 | 12:11am EST
By Ben Otto


Shares of Adani Group companies were mixed in early trading Monday after the Indian conglomerate hit back at criticisms by U.S. short seller firm Hindenburg Research in a 413-page rebuttal.

Flagship company Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd. were up 6.8% and 4.8%, respectively, reversing course from double-digit drops on Friday. In contrast, Adani Total Gas Ltd. shed 20%, Adani Transmission Ltd. was down 18% and Adani Green Energy Ltd. fell 12%, each extending their year-to-date losses to more than 30%.

The stock moves Monday came hours after Adani Group released its lengthy response to Hindenburg, whose allegations of wrongdoing last week led to market losses of tens of billions of dollars at Adani's listed companies.

Adani called the Hindenburg report "a malicious combination of selective misinformation and concealed facts" intended to create help the short seller book financial gains, and characterized the report as an attack on the integrity and institutions of India. It said the dozens of questions raised in the report relate to disclosed matters, shareholders or third parties, or are "baseless allegations."

Hindenburg said in response that Adani had failed to "specifically answer" most of its questions, and that the firm's core allegations were left unaddressed.


Write to Ben Otto at ben.otto@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-30-23 0010ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED -18.52% 2762.15 End-of-day quote.-28.43%
ADANI GREEN ENERGY LIMITED -17.56% 1217.75 Delayed Quote.-23.06%
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED 1.04% 602.15 Delayed Quote.-27.03%
ADANI TOTAL GAS LIMITED -20.00% 2342.4 Delayed Quote.-20.71%
ADANI TRANSMISSION LIMITED -20.00% 1611.4 Delayed Quote.-22.21%
TOTALENERGIES SE 0.19% 58.62 Real-time Quote.-0.05%
