Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) is an India-based is a holding company. The Company is engaged in renewable power generation and other ancillary activities. The Company develops, builds, owns, operates, and maintains utility-scale grid-connected solar power, wind power, hybrid projects, and solar parks. It serves markets by the Company such as Local, State, and National with approximately 91 locations across States in India. The Company power projects are located in Gujarat Punjab, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh. Its wind power plants are located across Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, sells power generated from these projects under a combination of long-term power purchase agreements (PPA) and on a merchant basis.

Sector Independent Power Producers