  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  Adani Green Energy Limited
  News
  Summary
    ADANIGREEN   INE364U01010

ADANI GREEN ENERGY LIMITED

(ADANIGREEN)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  02:27:02 2023-02-08 am EST
842.00 INR   -0.31%
02:33aAdani Stocks Mostly Rise Amid Debt Repayment Plans
DJ
01:17aAdani Green Energy's Consolidated Net Profit More Than Doubles in Fiscal Q3
MT
02/07Indian shares set to open higher ahead of RBI policy decision
RE
Adani Stocks Mostly Rise Amid Debt Repayment Plans

02/08/2023 | 02:33am EST
By Yi Wei Wong

Shares of Adani Enterprises Ltd. and many other listed entities of the Adani Group are trading higher amid plans to lower debt and win back investor confidence following a punishing selloff.

Shares of the conglomerate's flagship company Adani Enterprises are 11% higher at 1,996 Indian rupees ($24.12) in midday trade Wednesday. Shares are still 42% lower from their closing level on Jan. 24, when U.S. short-seller Hindenburg Research published a scathing report about the Adani Group.

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd. is up 6.4%, while shares of Adani Power Ltd., Adani Wilmar Ltd. and Adani Transmission Ltd. are all 5.0% higher. Adani Green Energy, which on Tuesday reported a doubling of profit in the latest quarter, is down 1.5%, on track for its best showing since Jan. 31.

Sentiment has improved after some of the company's controlling shareholders said this week that they will repay a $1.1 billion loan early, while Adani Ports said it plans to repay debt equivalent to more than $600 million over the next financial year.

A report by Bloomberg on Tuesday also said several hedge funds and distressed-debt specialists, including Oaktree Capital Management and Davidson Kempner Capital Management, have scooped up Adani-related bonds in recent weeks.


Write to Yi Wei Wong at yiwei.wong@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-08-23 0232ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED 14.63% 1802.5 End-of-day quote.-53.30%
ADANI GREEN ENERGY LIMITED -0.26% 842 Delayed Quote.-56.28%
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED 7.07% 591.1 Delayed Quote.-32.39%
ADANI POWER LIMITED 4.99% 181.9 Delayed Quote.-42.16%
ADANI TRANSMISSION LIMITED 5.00% 1314.8 Delayed Quote.-51.64%
ADANI WILMAR LIMITED 4.99% 398.9 End-of-day quote.-35.42%
Financials
Sales 2023 73 188 M 883 M 883 M
Net income 2023 6 108 M 73,7 M 73,7 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 219x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 338 B 16 150 M 16 150 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 18,3x
Capi. / Sales 2024 13,2x
Nbr of Employees 1 182
Free-Float 18,2%
Income Statement Evolution
