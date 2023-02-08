Adani Stocks Mostly Rise Amid Debt Repayment Plans

By Yi Wei Wong



Shares of Adani Enterprises Ltd. and many other listed entities of the Adani Group are trading higher amid plans to lower debt and win back investor confidence following a punishing selloff.

Shares of the conglomerate's flagship company Adani Enterprises are 11% higher at 1,996 Indian rupees ($24.12) in midday trade Wednesday. Shares are still 42% lower from their closing level on Jan. 24, when U.S. short-seller Hindenburg Research published a scathing report about the Adani Group.

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd. is up 6.4%, while shares of Adani Power Ltd., Adani Wilmar Ltd. and Adani Transmission Ltd. are all 5.0% higher. Adani Green Energy, which on Tuesday reported a doubling of profit in the latest quarter, is down 1.5%, on track for its best showing since Jan. 31.

Sentiment has improved after some of the company's controlling shareholders said this week that they will repay a $1.1 billion loan early, while Adani Ports said it plans to repay debt equivalent to more than $600 million over the next financial year.

A report by Bloomberg on Tuesday also said several hedge funds and distressed-debt specialists, including Oaktree Capital Management and Davidson Kempner Capital Management, have scooped up Adani-related bonds in recent weeks.

