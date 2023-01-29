Adani flagship rises but some other group stocks dive in short-seller attack aftermath

NEW DELHI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Shares in India's Adani
Enterprises climbed 6% on Monday, paring some initial
gains, but several other Adani group companies plunged for the
third straight day despite a detailed rebuttal by the group of a
U.S. short-seller's criticisms.
Adani, led by Asia's richest man Gautam Adani, has locked
horns with Hindenburg Research and on Sunday hit back at the
short-seller's report of last week that flagged concerns about
debt levels and the use of tax havens. Adani said it complies
with all local laws and had made the necessary regulatory
disclosures.
On Monday, group flagship Adani Enterprises was trading at
2,926 rupees in early trade, as its critical $2.5 billion
secondary share sale entered its second day.
That's still below the price band for the share sale - Adani
has set a floor price of 3,112 rupees per share and a cap of
3,276 rupees. On Friday, the first day of the offer, the issue
was subscribed 1% amid a broader fall in shares.
Indian regulations say the share offering must receive
minimum subscription of 90%, and if it does not the issuer must
refund the entire amount. Maybank Securities and Abu Dhabi
Investment Authority are among investors who bid for the anchor
portion of the issue.
Adani Group told Reuters in a statement on Saturday that the
sale remains on schedule at the planned issue price, even as
sources said bankers of the country's largest secondary share
sale were considering extending the timeline beyond Jan. 31, or
tweaking the price due to the fall in its share price.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone was up 5%,
but other Adani stocks remained under pressure. Adani
Transmission tumbled 17%, Adani Total Gas
plunged 20% and Adani Green Energy was down 13%.
The Hindenburg report led to a $48 billion wipe-out in seven
listed companies of the Adani group last week. On Monday,
responding to Adani's rebuttal, Hindeburg said the "response
largely confirmed our findings and ignored our key questions."
The stock market meltdown has been a dramatic setback for
60-year-old Adani, a school-dropout who rose swiftly in recent
years to become the world's third richest man, before slipping
to rank eighth on the Forbes list.
Hindenburg's report said five of seven key listed Adani
companies have reported current ratios, a measure of liquid
assets minus near-term liabilities, of below 1 which it said
suggested "a heightened short-term liquidity risk".
It said key listed Adani companies had "substantial debt"
which has put the entire group on a "precarious financial
footing" and that shares in seven Adani listed companies have an
85% downside due to what it called "sky-high valuations".
Adani's response on Sunday stated that over the past decade,
its group companies have "consistently de-levered".
