CreditSights finds errors in debt report on India's Adani group firms

NEW DELHI, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Fitch Group unit CreditSights
said it had discovered calculation errors in its recent debt
report on two power and transmission companies controlled by
India's richest person, Gautam Adani, following a conversation
with the management.
CreditSights's report late last month calling the
conglomerate "deeply overleveraged" and flagging other risks had
sent shares of many Adani companies down.
The debt research firm said in a report dated Sept. 7 that
it had spoken with Adani Group's finance and other executives
and reconciled some figures for Adani Transmission and
Adani Power.
"Management views that the group's leverage is at manageable
levels, and that its expansion plans have not been mainly debt
funded," CreditSights said about the group that has announced
deals worth billions of dollars this year alone.
For Adani Transmission, CreditSights corrected its earnings
before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITDA), or core profit,
estimate to 52 billion rupees ($652.45 million) from 42 billion
rupees earlier. For Adani Power, it corrected its gross debt
estimate to 489 billion rupees from 582 billion rupees.
It did not give the period for the estimates.
"These corrections did not change our investment
recommendations," CreditSights said, adding that it, however,
did not have formal recommendations on the two power and
transmission companies.
The combined market value of the Adani Group's seven
publicly traded companies - flagship Adani Enterprises
, Adani Wilmar, Adani Ports, Adani
Green Energy, Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas
and Adani Power - has increased about tenfold in the
past three years to about $251 billion.
($1 = 79.7000 Indian rupees)
