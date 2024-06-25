AHMEDABAD, June 25 (Reuters) - Indian ports-to-power conglomerate Adani Group plans capital expenditure of 1.3 trillion rupees ($15.6 billion) for fiscal 2025, group Chief Financial Officer Jugeshinder Singh said at a media briefing on Tuesday. ($1 = 83.4375 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sumit Khanna; Writing by Chris Thomas; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
