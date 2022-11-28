Advanced search
    ADANIPORTS   INE742F01042

ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED

(ADANIPORTS)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  01:03 2022-11-28 am EST
882.00 INR   +0.27%
12:54aAbout 36 Indian police hurt in clashes with Adani port protesters
RE
11/26Protests at Adani's south India port block restart of construction
RE
11/25Adani Enterprises to raise $2.45 billion through share sale
RE
About 36 Indian police hurt in clashes with Adani port protesters

11/28/2022 | 12:54am EST
Private security guards stand near an entrance of the proposed Vizhinjam Port

KOCHI, India (Reuters) - As many as 36 police were injured in clashes with protesters in India's southern state of Kerala who were demanding the release of a person arrested during a demonstration against a $900-million port project of the Adani Group, officials said.

The growing agitation is a major headache for Adani's ports and logistics business worth $23 billion. The location of the port on India's southern tip is seen as key to winning business from ports in Dubai, Singapore and Sri Lanka.

Construction at the Vizhinjam seaport has been halted for more than three months after protesters, mostly drawn from the fishing community, blocked its entrance, blaming the development for coastal erosion and depriving them of their livelihoods.

Over the weekend, protesters blocked Adani's construction vehicles from entering the port, despite a court order for work to resume, prompting the arrest of many of them.

That spurred hundreds more to gather at a police station on Sunday night demanding the release of one of those arrested, leading to clashes with police and damage to some of their vehicles, television news images and a police document showed.

"They came with lethal weapons and barged into the station and held the police hostage, threatening that if people in custody were not released they would set the station on fire," the police said in the case document on the incident.

Many of the protesters were Christians led by Roman Catholic priests.

Police attacked the protesters, among whom were some priests, said a clerical official, Eugine H. Pereira, the vicar general of the archdiocese.

"Stones were pelted from even the station," said Pereira said, who called for a judicial inquiry into the incident.

The Adani Group did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.

It has earlier said the project complies with all laws, citing studies in recent years that have rejected accusations linking it to shoreline erosion.

The state government blames the erosion on natural disasters.

(Writing by Aditya Kalra; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

By Jose Devasia and Munsif Vengattil


© Reuters 2022
All news about ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED
12:54aAbout 36 Indian police hurt in clashes with Adani port protesters
RE
11/26Protests at Adani's south India port block restart of construction
RE
11/25Adani Enterprises to raise $2.45 billion through share sale
RE
11/25Takeover of NDTV a 'responsibility', says India's richest man Adani - FT
RE
11/25India's Adani to invest $4 billion in petrochemical complex - FT
RE
11/23Adani mulls $5 billion fundraise after banks push for deleverage - Bloomberg News
RE
11/23Strong Media and Bank Stocks Aid Indian Equities to Close with Marginal Gains; Apollo H..
MT
11/22Indian tycoon Adani's mega port hangs in the balance as a fishing community protests
RE
11/21Public Sector Banks Withstand Weakness in Indian Equities; Oil & Natural Gas Drops 6%
MT
11/20Adani Ports Forms New Company to Develop Silo Complex at Sandila, India
MT
More news
