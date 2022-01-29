Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone : Acquisition

Sub: Share Purchase Agreement for acquisition of 100% stake of Seabird Distriparks (Krishnapatnam) Private Limited
Dear Sir,
We would like to inform that the Adani Krishnapatnam Port Limited, wholly owned subsidiary of the Company has signed Share Purchase Agreement on January 28, 2022 with Seabird Marine Services Private Limited, to acquire 100% stake of Seabird Distriparks (Krishnapatnam) Private Limited ("Seabird Distriparks").
The details as required under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September, 2015 are given as under:-
SN
Particulars
Details
1.
Name of the target entity, details
Seabird Distriparks is engaged in the
in brief such as size, turnover etc.
business of owning, operating and
maintaining Container Freight Station,
which are facilities set up for the
purpose of in-transit container
handling, examination, assessment of
cargo with respect to customs
clearances, both export and import.
2.
Whether the acquisition would fall
No
within related party transaction(s)
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd
Tel +91
79 2656 5555
Adani Corporate House, Shantigram,
Fax +91
79 2555 5500
Nr. Vaishno Devi Circle, S. G. Highway,
www.adaniports.com
Khodiyar, Ahmedabad - 382421
Gujarat, India
CIN: L63090GJ1998PLC034182
Registered Office: Adani Corporate House, Shantigram, Nr. Vaishno Devi Circle, S. G. Highway, Khodiyar, Ahmedabad - 382421, Gujarat, India
and whether
the
promoter/
promoter group/ group companies
have any interest in the entity
being acquired?
If yes, nature of interest and
details thereof and whether the
same is done at "arm's length"
3.
Industry to which the entity being
Seabird Distriparks belongs to Port
acquired belongs
related activities.
4.
Objects and effects of acquisition
The Investment is in line with
(including but not limited to,
Company's strategy to increase its
disclosure
of
reasons
for
footprint in Andhra Pradesh.
acquisition of target entity, if its
business is outside the main line
Investment
will
allow Krishnapatnam
of business of the listed entity)
Port provide value added services to
its customer at the Port
5.
Brief details of any governmental
N.A.
or regulatory approvals required
for the acquisition
6.
Indicative
time
period
for
The transaction is expected to be
completion of the acquisition
completed within 15 days.
7.
Nature of consideration - whether
The consideration is in the form of
cash consideration or share swap
cash.
and details of the same
8.
Cost of acquisition or the price at
The consideration is Rs. 19.22 crores
which the shares are acquired
subject to closing adjustments
9.
Percentage
of
shareholding
/
100% stake
control acquired and / or number
of shares acquired
10.
Brief background about the entity
Seabird Distriparks is engaged in the
acquired in terms of products/line
business of owning, operating and
of business acquired, date of
maintaining Container Freight Station,
incorporation, history of last 3
which are facilities set up for the
years turnover, country in which
purpose
of
in-transit container
the acquired entity has presence
handling, examination, assessment of
and
any
other
significant
cargo with respect to customs
information (in brief);
clearances, both export and import.
Revenue for FY 2018 - 19 : Rs. 21.38
crore
Revenue for FY 2019 - 20 : Rs. 18.33
crore
Revenue for FY 2020 - 21 : Rs. 14.06
crore
This is for your information and records.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited
Kamlesh Bhagia
Company Secretary
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited published this content on 29 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2022 10:10:05 UTC.