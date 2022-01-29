Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone : Acquisition

Ref No: APSEZL/SECT/2021-22/114

January 29, 2022 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Floor 25, P J Towers, Exchange Plaza, Dalal Street, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai - 400 001 Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051 Scrip Code: 532921 Scrip Code: ADANIPORTS

Sub: Share Purchase Agreement for acquisition of 100% stake of Seabird Distriparks (Krishnapatnam) Private Limited

Dear Sir,

We would like to inform that the Adani Krishnapatnam Port Limited, wholly owned subsidiary of the Company has signed Share Purchase Agreement on January 28, 2022 with Seabird Marine Services Private Limited, to acquire 100% stake of Seabird Distriparks (Krishnapatnam) Private Limited ("Seabird Distriparks").

The details as required under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September, 2015 are given as under:-

SN Particulars Details 1. Name of the target entity, details Seabird Distriparks is engaged in the in brief such as size, turnover etc. business of owning, operating and maintaining Container Freight Station, which are facilities set up for the purpose of in-transit container handling, examination, assessment of cargo with respect to customs clearances, both export and import. 2. Whether the acquisition would fall No within related party transaction(s)

