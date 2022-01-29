Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADANIPORTS   INE742F01042

ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED

(ADANIPORTS)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange - 01/28 06:16:44 am
710.15 INR   +0.15%
05:11aADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE : Acquisition
PU
01/27Foreign companies withdrawing from Myanmar after coup
RE
01/11Indian Indices Extend Winning Streak on Tuesday; Vodafone Idea Plummets 21%
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone : Acquisition

01/29/2022 | 05:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ref No: APSEZL/SECT/2021-22/114

January 29, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Floor 25, P J Towers,

Exchange Plaza,

Dalal Street,

Bandra Kurla Complex,

Mumbai - 400 001

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code: 532921

Scrip Code: ADANIPORTS

Sub: Share Purchase Agreement for acquisition of 100% stake of Seabird Distriparks (Krishnapatnam) Private Limited

Dear Sir,

We would like to inform that the Adani Krishnapatnam Port Limited, wholly owned subsidiary of the Company has signed Share Purchase Agreement on January 28, 2022 with Seabird Marine Services Private Limited, to acquire 100% stake of Seabird Distriparks (Krishnapatnam) Private Limited ("Seabird Distriparks").

The details as required under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September, 2015 are given as under:-

SN

Particulars

Details

1.

Name of the target entity, details

Seabird Distriparks is engaged in the

in brief such as size, turnover etc.

business of owning, operating and

maintaining Container Freight Station,

which are facilities set up for the

purpose of in-transit container

handling, examination, assessment of

cargo with respect to customs

clearances, both export and import.

2.

Whether the acquisition would fall

No

within related party transaction(s)

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd

Tel +91

79 2656 5555

Adani Corporate House, Shantigram,

Fax +91

79 2555 5500

Nr. Vaishno Devi Circle, S. G. Highway,

www.adaniports.com

Khodiyar, Ahmedabad - 382421

Gujarat, India

CIN: L63090GJ1998PLC034182

Registered Office: Adani Corporate House, Shantigram, Nr. Vaishno Devi Circle, S. G. Highway, Khodiyar, Ahmedabad - 382421, Gujarat, India

and whether

the

promoter/

promoter group/ group companies

have any interest in the entity

being acquired?

If yes, nature of interest and

details thereof and whether the

same is done at "arm's length"

3.

Industry to which the entity being

Seabird Distriparks belongs to Port

acquired belongs

related activities.

4.

Objects and effects of acquisition

The Investment is in line with

(including but not limited to,

Company's strategy to increase its

disclosure

of

reasons

for

footprint in Andhra Pradesh.

acquisition of target entity, if its

business is outside the main line

Investment

will

allow Krishnapatnam

of business of the listed entity)

Port provide value added services to

its customer at the Port

5.

Brief details of any governmental

N.A.

or regulatory approvals required

for the acquisition

6.

Indicative

time

period

for

The transaction is expected to be

completion of the acquisition

completed within 15 days.

7.

Nature of consideration - whether

The consideration is in the form of

cash consideration or share swap

cash.

and details of the same

8.

Cost of acquisition or the price at

The consideration is Rs. 19.22 crores

which the shares are acquired

subject to closing adjustments

9.

Percentage

of

shareholding

/

100% stake

control acquired and / or number

of shares acquired

10.

Brief background about the entity

Seabird Distriparks is engaged in the

acquired in terms of products/line

business of owning, operating and

of business acquired, date of

maintaining Container Freight Station,

incorporation, history of last 3

which are facilities set up for the

years turnover, country in which

purpose

of

in-transit container

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd

Tel +91 79 2656 5555

Adani Corporate House, Shantigram,

Fax +91 79 2555 5500

Nr. Vaishno Devi Circle, S. G. Highway,

www.adaniports.com

Khodiyar, Ahmedabad - 382421

Gujarat, India

CIN: L63090GJ1998PLC034182

Registered Office: Adani Corporate House, Shantigram, Nr. Vaishno Devi Circle, S. G. Highway, Khodiyar, Ahmedabad - 382421, Gujarat, India

the acquired entity has presence

handling, examination, assessment of

and

any

other

significant

cargo with respect to customs

information (in brief);

clearances, both export and import.

Revenue for FY 2018 - 19 : Rs. 21.38

crore

Revenue for FY 2019 - 20 : Rs. 18.33

crore

Revenue for FY 2020 - 21 : Rs. 14.06

crore

This is for your information and records.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited

Kamlesh Bhagia

Company Secretary

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd

Tel +91

79 2656 5555

Adani Corporate House, Shantigram,

Fax +91

79 2555 5500

Nr. Vaishno Devi Circle, S. G. Highway,

www.adaniports.com

Khodiyar, Ahmedabad - 382421

Gujarat, India

CIN: L63090GJ1998PLC034182

Registered Office: Adani Corporate House, Shantigram, Nr. Vaishno Devi Circle, S. G. Highway, Khodiyar, Ahmedabad - 382421, Gujarat, India

Disclaimer

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited published this content on 29 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2022 10:10:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED
05:11aADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE : Acquisition
PU
01/27Foreign companies withdrawing from Myanmar after coup
RE
01/11Indian Indices Extend Winning Streak on Tuesday; Vodafone Idea Plummets 21%
MT
01/03Adani Ports Posts 35% Jump in April-December 2021 Cargo Volume Handled
MT
2021Adani Ports Divests Entire Stake in Wholly-Owned Arm
MT
2021Adani Ports Unit Forms New Joint Venture Subsidiary
MT
2021Adani Ports Announces Incorporation of A Step-Down Subsidiary Company
CI
2021Indian Indices Extend Loss for Fourth Day on Wednesday; Bajaj Finance Drops 3%
MT
2021Adani Transmission Limited signed an agreement to acquire MPSEZ Utilities Private Limit..
CI
2021Adani Ports Posts Rise in November Cargo Volume
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 173 B 2 303 M 2 303 M
Net income 2022 64 182 M 855 M 855 M
Net Debt 2022 289 B 3 851 M 3 851 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,5x
Yield 2022 0,87%
Capitalization 1 450 B 19 331 M 19 323 M
EV / Sales 2022 10,1x
EV / Sales 2023 8,34x
Nbr of Employees 2 773
Free-Float 29,7%
Chart ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 710,15 INR
Average target price 870,72 INR
Spread / Average Target 22,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Karan Gautambhai Adani Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gautambhai Shantilal Adani Founder
Kamlesh Prabhudas Bhagia Secretary & Compliance Officer
Gopal Krishna Pillai Independent Non-Executive Director
Bharat Kanaiyalal Sheth Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED-2.76%19 331
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO., LTD.3.47%21 359
MISC BERHAD-1.28%7 415
CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED4.08%7 191
QINGDAO PORT INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.-2.55%5 267
QUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED-11.04%3 815