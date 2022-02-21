Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone : Amalgamation/Merger
02/21/2022 | 09:21am EST
Ref No: APSEZL/SECT/2021-22/125
February 21, 2022
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Floor 25, P J Towers,
Exchange Plaza,
Dalal Street,
Bandra Kurla Complex,
Mumbai - 400 001
Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051
Scrip Code: 532921
Scrip Code: ADANIPORTS
Sub: Allotment of Equity Shares pursuant to Composite Scheme of Arrangement.
Ref.: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations')
Dear Sir/Madam,
In furtherance to our letter dated February 17, 2022, we wish to inform you that the Finance Committee of the board of directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e. February 21, 2022, has approved allotment of 7,06,21,469 Equity Shares of the face value of Rs. 2/- each fully paid up, to eligible shareholder of Brahmi Tracks Management Services Private Limited, in the share exchange ratio as provided in the Composite Scheme of Arrangement as approved by Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Ahmedabad Bench vide its order dated January 27, 2022. These shares are proposed to be listed and traded on BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited.
With the allotment of the above shares, the equity paid up share capital of the Company stands increased from 204,17,51,761 Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each to 211,23,73,230 Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each.
The aforementioned equity shares shall rank pari passu with the equity shares of the Company.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd
Tel +91
79 2656 5555
Adani Corporate House, Shantigram,
Fax +91
79 2555 5500
Nr. Vaishno Devi Circle, S. G. Highway,
www.adaniports.com
Khodiyar, Ahmedabad - 382421
Gujarat, India
CIN: L63090GJ1998PLC034182
Registered Office: Adani Corporate House, Shantigram, Nr. Vaishno Devi Circle, S. G. Highway, Khodiyar, Ahmedabad - 382421, Gujarat, India
The Committee meeting commenced at 5:30 p.m. and concluded at 6.00 p.m.
You are requested to kindly take the same on record.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited
Kamlesh Bhagia
Company Secretary
