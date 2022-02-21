Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone : Amalgamation/Merger

Ref No: APSEZL/SECT/2021-22/125 February 21, 2022 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Floor 25, P J Towers, Exchange Plaza, Dalal Street, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai - 400 001 Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051 Scrip Code: 532921 Scrip Code: ADANIPORTS

Sub: Allotment of Equity Shares pursuant to Composite Scheme of Arrangement.

Ref.: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations')

Dear Sir/Madam,

In furtherance to our letter dated February 17, 2022, we wish to inform you that the Finance Committee of the board of directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e. February 21, 2022, has approved allotment of 7,06,21,469 Equity Shares of the face value of Rs. 2/- each fully paid up, to eligible shareholder of Brahmi Tracks Management Services Private Limited, in the share exchange ratio as provided in the Composite Scheme of Arrangement as approved by Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Ahmedabad Bench vide its order dated January 27, 2022. These shares are proposed to be listed and traded on BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited.

With the allotment of the above shares, the equity paid up share capital of the Company stands increased from 204,17,51,761 Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each to 211,23,73,230 Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each.

The aforementioned equity shares shall rank pari passu with the equity shares of the Company.

