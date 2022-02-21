Log in
    ADANIPORTS   INE742F01042

ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED

(ADANIPORTS)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange - 02/21 06:16:50 am
711.1 INR   -2.25%
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE : Amalgamation/Merger
PU
India plans to produce 5 million tonnes of green hydrogen by 2030
RE
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE : Scheme of Arrangement
PU
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone : Amalgamation/Merger

02/21/2022 | 09:21am EST
Ref No: APSEZL/SECT/2021-22/125

February 21, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Floor 25, P J Towers,

Exchange Plaza,

Dalal Street,

Bandra Kurla Complex,

Mumbai - 400 001

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code: 532921

Scrip Code: ADANIPORTS

Sub: Allotment of Equity Shares pursuant to Composite Scheme of Arrangement.

Ref.: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations')

Dear Sir/Madam,

In furtherance to our letter dated February 17, 2022, we wish to inform you that the Finance Committee of the board of directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e. February 21, 2022, has approved allotment of 7,06,21,469 Equity Shares of the face value of Rs. 2/- each fully paid up, to eligible shareholder of Brahmi Tracks Management Services Private Limited, in the share exchange ratio as provided in the Composite Scheme of Arrangement as approved by Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Ahmedabad Bench vide its order dated January 27, 2022. These shares are proposed to be listed and traded on BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited.

With the allotment of the above shares, the equity paid up share capital of the Company stands increased from 204,17,51,761 Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each to 211,23,73,230 Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each.

The aforementioned equity shares shall rank pari passu with the equity shares of the Company.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd

Tel +91

79 2656 5555

Adani Corporate House, Shantigram,

Fax +91

79 2555 5500

Nr. Vaishno Devi Circle, S. G. Highway,

www.adaniports.com

Khodiyar, Ahmedabad - 382421

Gujarat, India

CIN: L63090GJ1998PLC034182

Registered Office: Adani Corporate House, Shantigram, Nr. Vaishno Devi Circle, S. G. Highway, Khodiyar, Ahmedabad - 382421, Gujarat, India

The Committee meeting commenced at 5:30 p.m. and concluded at 6.00 p.m.

You are requested to kindly take the same on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited

Kamlesh Bhagia

Company Secretary

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd

Tel +91

79 2656 5555

Adani Corporate House, Shantigram,

Fax +91

79 2555 5500

Nr. Vaishno Devi Circle, S. G. Highway,

www.adaniports.com

Khodiyar, Ahmedabad - 382421

Gujarat, India

CIN: L63090GJ1998PLC034182

Registered Office: Adani Corporate House, Shantigram, Nr. Vaishno Devi Circle, S. G. Highway, Khodiyar, Ahmedabad - 382421, Gujarat, India

