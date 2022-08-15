Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone : Disclosure of other UPSI/material event

Ref No: APSEZL/SECT/2022-23/43 August 16, 2022 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Floor 25, P J Towers, Exchange Plaza, Dalal Street, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai - 400 001 Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051 Scrip Code: 532921 Scrip Code: ADANIPORTS Sub: Intimation under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations") Dear Sir, We would like to inform that the Adani Logistics Limited ('ALL'), wholly owned subsidiary of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 16th August, 2022, have considered and approved to acquire title, rights, interest, ownership and the operations of business undertaking situated at Tumb Village, Dist Valsad, Gujarat as a going concern, on an "as is where is" basis ("Business Undertaking") for a lumpsum consideration of approximately Rs. 835 crore subject to closing adjustment from Navkar Corporation Limited. Details required pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September, 2015 is attached herewith as Annexure A. A copy of the press release dated 16th August, 2022 is enclosed herewith. Kindly take the same on your records. Thanking you, Yours faithfully, For Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited Kamlesh Bhagia Company Secretary Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd Tel +91 79 2656 5555 Adani Corporate House, Shantigram, Fax +91 79 2555 5500 Nr. Vaishno Devi Circle, S. G. Highway, www.adaniports.com Khodiyar, Ahmedabad - 382421 Gujarat, India CIN: L63090GJ1998PLC034182 Registered Office: Adani Corporate House, Shantigram, Nr. Vaishno Devi Circle, S. G. Highway, Khodiyar, Ahmedabad - 382421, Gujarat, India

Annexure - A Disclosure of information under SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September, 2015 Sr. Particulars Disclosures No. a) Name of the target entity, Title, rights, interest, ownership and the details in brief such as size, operations of Inland Container Depot ("ICD") turnover etc. cum Private freight terminal situated at Survey Nos. - 44/1, 44/1/1P, 44/1/2P, situated at Tumb Village, Taluka Umbergaon, Dist Valsad, Gujarat- 396150 as a going concern, on an "as is where is" basis ("Business Undertaking") of Navkar Corporation Limited. The turnover of the Business Undertaking as on last financial year ended March 31, 2022 was Rs 403.28 crore. b) Whether the acquisition No. would fall within related party transactions? c) Industry to which the entity Logistics being acquired belongs d) Objects and effects of Inland Container Depot ("ICD") cum Private acquisition freight terminal being acquired is strategically located between Hazira Port & Nhava Sheva Port and serves as a multi modal logistics hub for surrounding industrial units of GIDCs and MIDCs. Acquisition in line with strategy to build integrated transport utility and pan India logistics infrastructure and Tumb adds to the existing seven multimodal logistics parks in the Adani Logistics portfolio. e) Brief details of any Not Applicable governmental or regulatory approvals required for the acquisition

f) Indicative time period for Subject to satisfactory completion of the completion of the condition precedent by the parties, as set out acquisition in the Transaction Documents, the Parties shall endeavour to close the transaction on or before December 31, 2022 ("Long Stop Date"). g) Nature of consideration - The lump sum consideration to be paid by the whether cash consideration ALL against acquisition of Business or share swap and details of Undertaking from the seller as a going the same concern, on an "as is where is" basis will be Rs. 835 crore (Rupees Eight Hundred Thirty Five Crore) subject to closing adjustment. h) Cost of acquisition or the Not Applicable price at which the shares are acquired i) Percentage of shareholding Not Applicable as ALL is acquiring Business / control acquired and / or Undertaking number of shares acquired j) Brief background about the Navkar Corporation Limited is in the business entity acquired in terms of of operation and development of Container products/line of business Freight Stations, Inland Container Depots and acquired, date of other Logistics Solution. incorporation, history of last ALL is acquiring Inland Container Depot 3 years turnover, country in which the acquired entity ("ICD") cum Private freight terminal situated has presence and any other at Tumb Village, as a going concern, on an "as significant information (in is where is" basis. brief)

Media Release Adani Logistics Ltd acquires ICD "Tumb" (Vapi) from Navkar Corporation Ltd Strategically located between Hazira port (~160 km) and Nhava Sheva port (~230 km) along Western DFC, ICD will serve several GIDCs & MIDCs Editor's Synopsis ALL acquires ICD "Tumb" (Vapi), Gujarat, one of the largest ICDs in India with capacity of 0.5 million TEUs

Acquisition in line with strategy to build integrated transport utility and pan India logistics infrastructure and Tumb adds to the existing seven multimodal logistics parks in the Adani Logistics portfolio.

Strategically located, Tumb serves both Hazira port & Nhava Sheva port along the Western DFC surrounded by industrial units of GIDCs & MIDCs

Based on land value and asset replacement cost, the transaction is priced at Rs 835 Cr, implied EV/EBITDA multiple of 7.8x FY 23(E) Ahmedabad, 16 August 2022: Adani Logistics Ltd (ALL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the ICD "Tumb" (Vapi) from Navkar Corporation Ltd for an enterprise value of Rs 835 Cr. The deal comprises acquisition of the operational ICD with capacity to handle 0.5 million TEUs. The associated 129 acres of land provides an additional expansion path to increase capacity and cargo in near future as additional industrial corridors and logistic parks get added along these DFC routes. The Tumb ICD has a private freight terminal with four rail handling lines connected with Western DFC and has custom notified land & bonded warehouse facilities, "Tumb is one of the largest ICDs in the country. Given its strategic positioning in the middle of one of the busiest industrial zones and access to the dedicated freight corridor allows it to meaningfully serve the vast hinterland with access to two of the busiest ports on both sides, Hazira & Nhava Sheva" said Mr. Karan Adani, CEO and Whole Time Director of APSEZ. "In addition to cargo moving by rail being 5X greener than that moving by road, another prime benefit of the access to the DFC is the savings in average transit times that is expected to be 10 hours by rail versus 24 hours by road. This acquisition fits well with our transformation strategy towards becoming a transport utility as well as move us closer to our objective of providing economical door to door services to our customers. We are confident to grow the volumes at the ICD at high double digits as we build out a sustainable world class multi-modal supply chain solution for the nation".