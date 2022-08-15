Log in
    ADANIPORTS   INE742F01042

ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED

(ADANIPORTS)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  11:52 2022-08-15 pm EDT
798.00 INR   +1.22%
08/15ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE : Disclosure of other UPSI/material event
PU
08/10Abu Dhabi conglomerate IHC seeks takeovers in 'buyers' market'
RE
08/09Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone's Consolidated Profit Slides in Fiscal Q1; EPS, Revenue Top Estimates
MT
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone : Disclosure of other UPSI/material event

08/15/2022 | 11:32pm EDT
Ref No: APSEZL/SECT/2022-23/43

August 16, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Floor 25, P J Towers,

Exchange Plaza,

Dalal Street,

Bandra Kurla Complex,

Mumbai - 400 001

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code: 532921

Scrip Code: ADANIPORTS

Sub: Intimation under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations")

Dear Sir,

We would like to inform that the Adani Logistics Limited ('ALL'), wholly owned subsidiary of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 16th August, 2022, have considered and approved to acquire title, rights, interest, ownership and the operations of business undertaking situated at Tumb Village, Dist Valsad, Gujarat as a going concern, on an "as is where is" basis ("Business Undertaking") for a lumpsum consideration of approximately Rs. 835 crore subject to closing adjustment from Navkar Corporation Limited.

Details required pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September, 2015 is attached herewith as Annexure A.

A copy of the press release dated 16th August, 2022 is enclosed herewith.

Kindly take the same on your records.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited

Kamlesh Bhagia

Company Secretary

Annexure - A

Disclosure of information under SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September, 2015

Sr.

Particulars

Disclosures

No.

a)

Name of the target entity,

Title, rights, interest, ownership and the

details in brief such as size,

operations of Inland Container Depot ("ICD")

turnover etc.

cum Private freight terminal situated at

Survey Nos. - 44/1, 44/1/1P, 44/1/2P, situated

at Tumb Village, Taluka Umbergaon, Dist

Valsad, Gujarat- 396150 as a going concern,

on an "as is where is" basis ("Business

Undertaking") of Navkar Corporation Limited.

The turnover of the Business Undertaking as

on last financial year ended March 31, 2022

was Rs 403.28 crore.

b)

Whether

the

acquisition

No.

would

fall within related

party transactions?

c)

Industry to which the entity

Logistics

being acquired belongs

d)

Objects

and

effects

of

Inland Container Depot ("ICD") cum Private

acquisition

freight terminal being acquired is

strategically located between Hazira Port &

Nhava Sheva Port and serves as a multi modal

logistics hub for surrounding industrial units

of GIDCs and MIDCs.

Acquisition in line with strategy to build

integrated transport utility and pan India

logistics infrastructure and Tumb adds to the

existing seven multimodal logistics parks in

the Adani Logistics portfolio.

e)

Brief

details

of

any

Not Applicable

governmental or regulatory

approvals

required for

the

acquisition

f)

Indicative

time period

for

Subject to satisfactory completion of the

completion

of

the

condition precedent by the parties, as set out

acquisition

in the Transaction Documents, the Parties

shall endeavour to close the transaction on or

before December 31, 2022 ("Long Stop

Date").

g)

Nature of

consideration -

The lump sum consideration to be paid by the

whether cash consideration

ALL against acquisition of Business

or share swap and details of

Undertaking from the seller as a going

the same

concern, on an "as is where is" basis will be Rs.

835 crore (Rupees Eight Hundred Thirty Five

Crore) subject to closing adjustment.

h)

Cost of acquisition or the

Not Applicable

price at which the shares

are acquired

i)

Percentage of shareholding

Not Applicable as ALL is acquiring Business

/ control acquired and / or

Undertaking

number of shares acquired

j)

Brief background about the

Navkar Corporation Limited is in the business

entity acquired in terms of

of operation and development of Container

products/line of business

Freight Stations, Inland Container Depots and

acquired,

date

of

other Logistics Solution.

incorporation, history of last

ALL is acquiring Inland Container Depot

3 years turnover, country in

which the

acquired entity

("ICD") cum Private freight terminal situated

has presence and any other

at Tumb Village, as a going concern, on an "as

significant

information

(in

is where is" basis.

brief)

Media Release

Adani Logistics Ltd acquires ICD "Tumb" (Vapi) from

Navkar Corporation Ltd

Strategically located between Hazira port (~160 km) and Nhava Sheva port

(~230 km) along Western DFC, ICD will serve several GIDCs & MIDCs

Editor's Synopsis

  • ALL acquires ICD "Tumb" (Vapi), Gujarat, one of the largest ICDs in India with capacity of 0.5 million TEUs
  • Acquisition in line with strategy to build integrated transport utility and pan India logistics infrastructure and Tumb adds to the existing seven multimodal logistics parks in the Adani Logistics portfolio.
  • Strategically located, Tumb serves both Hazira port & Nhava Sheva port along the Western DFC surrounded by industrial units of GIDCs & MIDCs
  • Based on land value and asset replacement cost, the transaction is priced at Rs 835 Cr, implied EV/EBITDA multiple of 7.8x FY 23(E)

Ahmedabad, 16 August 2022: Adani Logistics Ltd (ALL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the ICD "Tumb" (Vapi) from Navkar Corporation Ltd for an enterprise value of Rs 835 Cr. The deal comprises acquisition of the operational ICD with capacity to handle 0.5 million TEUs. The associated 129 acres of land provides an additional expansion path to increase capacity and cargo in near future as additional industrial corridors and logistic parks get added along these DFC routes. The Tumb ICD has a private freight terminal with four rail handling lines connected with Western DFC and has custom notified land & bonded warehouse facilities,

"Tumb is one of the largest ICDs in the country. Given its strategic positioning in the middle of one of the busiest industrial zones and access to the dedicated freight corridor allows it to meaningfully serve the vast hinterland with access to two of the busiest ports on both sides, Hazira & Nhava Sheva" said Mr. Karan Adani, CEO and Whole Time Director of APSEZ. "In addition to cargo moving by rail being 5X greener than that moving by road, another prime benefit of the access to the DFC is the savings in average transit times that is expected to be 10 hours by rail versus 24 hours by road. This acquisition fits well with our transformation strategy towards becoming a transport utility as well as move us closer to our objective of providing economical door to door services to our customers. We are confident to grow the volumes at the ICD at high double digits as we build out a sustainable world class multi-modal supply chain solution for the nation".

The acquisition based on the land value and replacement cost of existing assets is priced at an enterprise value of Rs 835 Cr, implying an EV/EBITDA multiple of 7.8x (based on FY23(E) EBITDA). The deal is subject to customary regulatory and lender's approvals and is expected to close in Q2 FY23.

About Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), a part of the globally diversified Adani Group has evolved from a port company to an Integrated Transport Utility providing an end-to-end solution from its port gate to customer gate. It is the largest port developer and operator in India with 6 strategically located ports and terminals on the west coast (Mundra, Dahej, Tuna and Hazira in Gujarat, Mormugao in Goa and Dighi in Maharashtra) and 6 ports and terminals on the East coast of India (Dhamra in Odisha, Gangavaram, Visakhapatnam and Krishnapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, and Kattupalli and Ennore in Tamilnadu) representing 24% of the country's total port capacity, thus providing capabilities to handle vast amounts of cargo from both coastal areas and the hinterland. The company is also developing two transshipment ports at Vizhinjam, Kerala and Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Our Ports to Logistics Platform comprising port facilities, integrated logistics capabilities including multimodal logistics parks, Grade A warehouses, and industrial economic zones, puts us in an advantageous position as India stands to benefit from an impending overhaul in global supply chains. Our vision is to be the largest ports and logistics platform in the world in the next decade. With a vision to turn carbon neutral by 2025, APSEZ was the first Indian port and third in the world to sign up for the Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) committing to emission reduction targets to control global warming at 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

About Adani Logistics Ltd

Adani Logistics Limited (ALL) is the most diversified end-to-end integrated logistics service provider in India by creating Logistics Infrastructure, including Multimodal Logistics Parks, and complete rail solutions for Container, Liquid, Grain, Bulk and Auto with presence across all major markets.

Adani Logistics Limited has been operational in India for nearly a decade and half. ALL has developed and operates Multi-Modal Logistics Parks (MMLP) at Patli, Kishangarh, Kilaraipur, Malur, Mundra, Nagpur and Taloja.

ALL operates 77 freight trains (42 container trains, 25 Bulk trains, 7 agri trains and 3 auto trains), 800,000 sq ft of warehousing space, 5,000 + containers, 0.9 MMT of grain silos & fleet of 285 own trucks. For more information, please visit https://www.adaniports.com/Logistics

For more information, please visit Website - www.adaniports.com

For media queries, please contact: Roy Paul | roy.paul@adani.com

Disclaimer

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited published this content on 16 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2022 03:31:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
