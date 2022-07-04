Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone : Record Date

Ref No: APSEZL/SECT/2022-23/27 July 4, 2022 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Floor 25, P J Towers, Exchange Plaza, Dalal Street, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai - 400 001 Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051 Scrip Code: 532921 Scrip Code: ADANIPORTS

Sub: Notice of 23rd Annual General Meeting alongwith Integrated Annual Report of the

Company and Intimation of Record Date for the purpose of Dividend for the Financial Year 2021-22.

Dear Sir,

This is to inform that the 23rd Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 26th July, 2022 at 11.00 a.m. through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means in accordance with the applicable circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

Pursuant to Regulation 34(1) of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations"), we are submitting herewith the Integrated Annual Report of the Company along with the Notice of AGM for the financial year 2021-22 which is being sent through electronic mode to the Shareholders.

The Integrated Annual Report containing the Notice is also uploaded on the Company's website and can be accessed at www.adaniports.com.

Pursuant to the Regulation 42 of SEBI Listing Regulations, it is hereby informed that the Company has fixed Friday, 15th July, 2022 as 'Record Date' for the purpose of determining entitlement of the shareholders of the Company to receive Dividend of Rs. 5/- (@ 250%) per equity share having face value of Rs. 2/- each fully paid-up for the financial year 2021-

22. The said Dividend, if declared by the shareholders at the ensuing AGM, shall be paid on or after 28th July, 2022, subject to deduction of tax at source as applicable.

We would further like to inform that the Company has fixed Tuesday, 19th July, 2022 as the cut-offdate for ascertaining the names of the shareholders holding shares either in physical form or in dematerialised form, who will be entitled to cast their votes

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd Tel +91 79 2656 5555 Adani Corporate House, Shantigram, Fax +91 79 2555 5500 Nr. Vaishno Devi Circle, S. G. Highway, www.adaniports.com Khodiyar, Ahmedabad - 382421 Gujarat, India CIN: L63090GJ1998PLC034182

Registered Office: Adani Corporate House, Shantigram, Nr. Vaishno Devi Circle, S. G. Highway, Khodiyar, Ahmedabad - 382421, Gujarat, India