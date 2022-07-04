Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADANIPORTS   INE742F01042

ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED

(ADANIPORTS)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:23 2022-07-04 am EDT
682.00 INR   +0.60%
03:53pADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE : Record Date
PU
01:39aAdani Ports Posts 12% Jump in Handled Cargo Volume in June
MT
06/06ACME Group to invest $6.7 billion in green hydrogen project in India's Karnataka
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone : Record Date

07/04/2022 | 03:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ref No: APSEZL/SECT/2022-23/27

July 4, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Floor 25, P J Towers,

Exchange Plaza,

Dalal Street,

Bandra Kurla Complex,

Mumbai - 400 001

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code: 532921

Scrip Code: ADANIPORTS

Sub: Notice of 23rd Annual General Meeting alongwith Integrated Annual Report of the

Company and Intimation of Record Date for the purpose of Dividend for the Financial Year 2021-22.

Dear Sir,

This is to inform that the 23rd Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 26th July, 2022 at 11.00 a.m. through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means in accordance with the applicable circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

Pursuant to Regulation 34(1) of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations"), we are submitting herewith the Integrated Annual Report of the Company along with the Notice of AGM for the financial year 2021-22 which is being sent through electronic mode to the Shareholders.

The Integrated Annual Report containing the Notice is also uploaded on the Company's website and can be accessed at www.adaniports.com.

Pursuant to the Regulation 42 of SEBI Listing Regulations, it is hereby informed that the Company has fixed Friday, 15th July, 2022 as 'Record Date' for the purpose of determining entitlement of the shareholders of the Company to receive Dividend of Rs. 5/- (@ 250%) per equity share having face value of Rs. 2/- each fully paid-up for the financial year 2021-

22. The said Dividend, if declared by the shareholders at the ensuing AGM, shall be paid on or after 28th July, 2022, subject to deduction of tax at source as applicable.

We would further like to inform that the Company has fixed Tuesday, 19th July, 2022 as the cut-offdate for ascertaining the names of the shareholders holding shares either in physical form or in dematerialised form, who will be entitled to cast their votes

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd

Tel +91

79 2656 5555

Adani Corporate House, Shantigram,

Fax +91

79 2555 5500

Nr. Vaishno Devi Circle, S. G. Highway,

www.adaniports.com

Khodiyar, Ahmedabad - 382421

Gujarat, India

CIN: L63090GJ1998PLC034182

Registered Office: Adani Corporate House, Shantigram, Nr. Vaishno Devi Circle, S. G. Highway, Khodiyar, Ahmedabad - 382421, Gujarat, India

electronically in respect of the businesses to be transacted as per the Notice of the AGM and to attend the AGM.

Kindly take the same on your record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited

Kamlesh Bhagia

Company Secretary

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd

Tel +91

79 2656 5555

Adani Corporate House, Shantigram,

Fax +91

79 2555 5500

Nr. Vaishno Devi Circle, S. G. Highway,

www.adaniports.com

Khodiyar, Ahmedabad - 382421

Gujarat, India

CIN: L63090GJ1998PLC034182

Registered Office: Adani Corporate House, Shantigram, Nr. Vaishno Devi Circle, S. G. Highway, Khodiyar, Ahmedabad - 382421, Gujarat, India

Disclaimer

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited published this content on 05 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2022 19:52:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED
03:53pADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE : Record Date
PU
01:39aAdani Ports Posts 12% Jump in Handled Cargo Volume in June
MT
06/06ACME Group to invest $6.7 billion in green hydrogen project in India's Karnataka
RE
06/03Adani Ports Clocks 4% Rise in Handled Cargo Volume in May
MT
06/02India's UltraTech Cement pledges $1.66 billion for expansion to fight rising competitio..
RE
05/30Indian Indices Close in Green for Third Consecutive Session; Titan Jumps 5%
MT
05/30Indian shares settle higher on auto, tech rally
RE
05/26Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone' Consolidated Profit Drops in Fiscal Q4
MT
05/25Indian Indices End on Negative Note Midweek; Asian Paints Slides 8%
MT
05/25Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited Recommends Dividend for the Financial Yea..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 166 B 2 108 M 2 108 M
Net income 2022 57 649 M 730 M 730 M
Net Debt 2022 296 B 3 746 M 3 746 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,7x
Yield 2022 0,80%
Capitalization 1 441 B 18 251 M 18 251 M
EV / Sales 2022 10,4x
EV / Sales 2023 9,17x
Nbr of Employees 2 773
Free-Float 28,2%
Chart ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 682,00 INR
Average target price 865,38 INR
Spread / Average Target 26,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Karan Gautambhai Adani Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gautambhai Shantilal Adani Founder
Kamlesh Prabhudas Bhagia Secretary & Compliance Officer
Gopal Krishna Pillai Independent Non-Executive Director
Bharat Kanaiyalal Sheth Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED-7.18%18 146
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO., LTD.6.39%20 253
MISC BERHAD0.99%7 210
CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-6.06%6 436
QINGDAO PORT INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.-14.81%4 925
QUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED-10.73%3 392