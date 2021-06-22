Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone : Nordic fund KLP divests from Adani Ports over links to Myanmar military

OSLO, June 22 (Reuters) - Norwegian pension fund KLP is
divesting from Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited
on the grounds the company's links with the Myanmar
military breach the fund's responsible investment policy, KLP
said on Tuesday.
Adani Ports, India's largest port operator, has been under
scrutiny from international investors over its project to build
a container terminal in the city of Yangon on land leased from a
Myanmar military-owned conglomerate.
A military coup in Myanmar on Feb. 1 and an ensuing
crackdown on mass protests in which hundreds have been killed
has drawn international condemnation and sanctions on military
figures and military-controlled entities.
"Adani's operations in Myanmar and its business partnership
with that country's armed forces constitutes an unacceptable
risk of contributing to the violation of KLP's guidelines for
responsible investment," KLP said in a statement to Reuters.
A spokesperson for the Myanmar military did not answer calls
from Reuters seeking comment.
KLP, Norway's largest pension fund, had an investment worth
nine million crowns in Adani Ports at the time
of its decision, it told Reuters.
It was divesting because the container terminal is being
built on land owned by the Myanmar military and that there is an
"imminent danger" the armed forces could use the port to import
weapons and equipment, or as a naval base.
"In this way, the port could be used by the army to continue
its violations of human rights," KLP said.
Adani said it condemned the violence in Myanmar and the
violations of the fundamental rights of its people and that, at
the time the deal was concluded in 2019, its counterparties were
entities of the democratically-elected government.
It reiterated it could abandon the project and write down
the investment if it is found to be in violation of sanctions
imposed by the United States.
"The write down will not materially affect the balance sheet
as it is equivalent to about 1.3% of...total assets," it said in
a statement to Reuters.
KLP said it had been in a dialog with Adani Ports since
March this year and held a meeting with the company's management
in April.
Adani told KLP "it takes human rights seriously, and that it
has a human rights policy," KLP said.
At the same time, "Adani said it had made no due diligence
assessments relating to human rights before the agreement it
concluded with the Myanmar military," KLP said.
Adani did not reply to a question about KLP's statement.
An activist group welcomed KLP's decision to divest from
Adani Ports.
"We call on other pension funds to follow suit and divest
from Adani Ports and other business partners of the Myanmar
military," Yadanar Maung, a spokesperson for Justice for
Myanmar, said.
