    ADANIPORTS   INE742F01042

ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED

(ADANIPORTS)
Delayed Quote. Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange - 06/14 01:54:30 am
721.2 INR   -14.12%
Adani stocks weigh on Indian shares; CPI data eyed

06/14/2021 | 01:33am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares fell further from their opening levels on Monday as Adani Ports SEZ and financials stocks weighed, with investors awaiting consumer price inflation data (CPI) for May due later in the day.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index slipped 0.48% to 15,722.85 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex lost 0.38% to 52,282.87 by 0457 GMT.

"We are seeing a downtick in the market as news related to Adani group stocks weighed on the sentiment. There is also some profit-taking after the market has had a one-way run-up in the previous sessions," said Ajit Mishra, vice president of research at Religare Broking.

The overall trend would still be positive as long as the Nifty 50 holds above the 15,400-level, he added.

Both the indexes posted their fourth straight weekly gain last week, on hopes that the economy would return to normalcy after several states eased COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

In Mumbai trading, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, fell as much as 18.9% and was the top drag to the Nifty 50 index. The National Securities Depository Ltd has frozen the accounts of three foreign funds that have a total investment of 435 billion rupees in Adani group companies, the Economic Times reported https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/markets/stocks/news/a/cs-of-3-fpis-owning-adani-shares-frozen/articleshow/83496483.cms on Monday.

HDFC Ltd and HDFC Bank Ltd also weighed on the Nifty 50, losing 1.3% and 0.8%, respectively.

Meanwhile, the CPI data is also in focus, with a Reuters poll showing that the country's retail inflation likely rose last month after a three-month low in April on higher food and energy prices.

Among global cues, eyes will also be on the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting this week. The central bank has assured that rising inflation will not last long enough to warrant a sooner-than-expected end to easy-money policies.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

By Rama Venkat


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 128 B 1 753 M 1 753 M
Net income 2021 49 760 M 679 M 679 M
Net Debt 2021 268 B 3 662 M 3 662 M
P/E ratio 2021 34,5x
Yield 2021 0,52%
Capitalization 1 715 B 23 413 M 23 411 M
EV / Sales 2021 15,4x
EV / Sales 2022 11,8x
Nbr of Employees 2 266
Free-Float 64,8%
Chart ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 825,95 INR
Last Close Price 839,75 INR
Spread / Highest target 19,2%
Spread / Average Target -1,64%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Karan Gautambhai Adani Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gautambhai Shantilal Adani Chairman & Managing Director
Gopal Krishna Pillai Independent Non-Executive Director
Bharat Kanaiyalal Sheth Independent Non-Executive Director
Palamadai S Jayakumar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED73.59%23 413
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO., LTD.2.84%17 022
MISC1.16%7 547
QINGDAO PORT INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.-4.18%5 875
CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED23.71%5 538
QUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED10.54%4 768