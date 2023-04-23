Advanced search
    ADANIPORTS   INE742F01042

ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED

(ADANIPORTS)
  Report
04/23/2023
663.15 INR   +0.23%
Dollar bonds of India's Adani Ports rise as company starts debt buyback

04/23/2023
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Adani group is seen on the facade of one of its buildings on the outskirts of Ahmedabad

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar-denominated bonds issued by India's Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone rose on Monday, after the company commenced a cash tender offer for a buyback of securities.

On Monday, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, part of the beleaguered Adani Group, said it has floated a tender of up to $130 million of 3.375% 2024 maturity dollar-denominated bonds.

The note was the lead gainer among all the group companies.

"The purpose of the tender offer is to partly prepay the company's near-term debt maturities and to convey the

comfortable liquidity position," it said in a statement.

The company has engaged Barclays Bank, DBS Bank, Emirates NBD Bank PJSC, First Abu Dhabi Bank, PJSC, MUFG Securities Asia Singapore Branch, SMBC Nikko Securities (Hong Kong) and Standard

Chartered Bank to serve as dealer managers for the offer.

The dollar bonds of Adani Transmission, Adani Green Energy and Adani Electricity Mumbai were trading mixed.

Led by billionaire Gautam Adani, the dollar bonds of group companies had plunged after a U.S. short-seller Hindenburg Research, in a scathing report on Jan. 24, accused it of improper use of offshore tax havens and stock manipulation. The group denied all allegations.

However, India's market regulator is looking into Hindenburg's allegations as well as the group's related party dealings following a Supreme Court directive.

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED -2.20% 1802.35 End-of-day quote.-53.30%
ADANI GREEN ENERGY LIMITED -2.10% 898.95 Delayed Quote.-52.57%
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED 0.17% 663.15 Delayed Quote.-19.13%
ADANI POWER LIMITED -0.53% 198.4 Delayed Quote.-33.48%
ADANI TRANSMISSION LIMITED -0.90% 986.8 Delayed Quote.-61.58%
AMBUJA CEMENTS LIMITED -1.64% 374.5 End-of-day quote.-28.54%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.13% 0.66808 Delayed Quote.-1.03%
BARCLAYS PLC -0.79% 153.24 Delayed Quote.-3.33%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.10% 1.24349 Delayed Quote.2.84%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.17% 0.7373 Delayed Quote.0.45%
EMIRATES NBD BANK -0.38% 13.2 End-of-day quote.1.54%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.09% 1.0982 Delayed Quote.2.48%
FIRST ABU DHABI BANK P.J.S.C. -0.60% 13.34 End-of-day quote.-21.99%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.09% 0.012183 Delayed Quote.0.73%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 0.24% 5960.13 Real-time Quote.6.93%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.16% 0.61341 Delayed Quote.-2.68%
