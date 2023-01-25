INDIA STOCKS-Adani group stocks drag Indian shares to 1-week low

BENGALURU, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Indian shares sank more
than 1% on Wednesday, dragged down by Adani group stocks after a
short-seller raised fresh concerns about the group's debt in a
report that had a ripple effect across the market.
The Nifty 50 index was down 1.15% at 17,911.55 as of
12:05 p.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 1.12% to
60,295.55.
Stocks of the seven listed Adani group companies fell
between 3% and 7% after Hindenburg, a well-known U.S.
short-seller, said key listed companies in the group controlled
by billionaire Gautam Adani had "substantial debt", which has
put the entire group on a "precarious financial footing".
The flagship Adani Enterprises fell about 3%,
while Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone sank more
than 6%. Both were among the top three losers on the benchmark
Nifty index.
Adani-owned cement firms ACC and Ambuja Cements
fell 6.2% and 6.9%, respectively.
All the major sectoral indexes logged losses, with the
heavyweight financials sliding nearly 2%.
Analysts said that risk aversion due to the Hindenburg
report led to the drop in banking stocks.
"The slide in today's equities is due to a combination of
factors such as the report on Adani group stocks, monthly expiry
of January derivatives series as well as the fading off of the
pre-budget rally," said Avinash Gorakshakar, head of research at
Profitmart Securities.
Indian markets will be shut for a local holiday on Thursday,
meaning January series derivatives expiry will be on Wednesday.
"The weakness in the domestic equities will persist on high
valuations and weak global cues," added Gorakshakar. He said the
markets would be volatile until the union budget on Feb. 1.
Auto stocks were among the few bright spots.
Maruti Suzuki and Bajaj Auto logging gains
of 0.8% and 1.3%, respectively, after Maruti's earnings report.
(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran and Rama Venkat in Bengaluru;
Editing by Savio D'Souza)