Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADANIPORTS   INE742F01042

ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED

(ADANIPORTS)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  02:21:27 2023-01-25 am EST
710.15 INR   -6.71%
02:04aINDIA STOCKS-Adani group stocks drag Indian shares to 1-week low
RE
01/24INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares slide on growth fears; Adani group stocks fall
RE
01/24Hindenburg says holds short positions in India's Adani, flags risks
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

INDIA STOCKS-Adani group stocks drag Indian shares to 1-week low

01/25/2023 | 02:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BENGALURU, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Indian shares sank more than 1% on Wednesday, dragged down by Adani group stocks after a short-seller raised fresh concerns about the group's debt in a report that had a ripple effect across the market.

The Nifty 50 index was down 1.15% at 17,911.55 as of 12:05 p.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 1.12% to 60,295.55.

Stocks of the seven listed Adani group companies fell between 3% and 7% after Hindenburg, a well-known U.S. short-seller, said key listed companies in the group controlled by billionaire Gautam Adani had "substantial debt", which has put the entire group on a "precarious financial footing".

The flagship Adani Enterprises fell about 3%, while Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone sank more than 6%. Both were among the top three losers on the benchmark Nifty index.

Adani-owned cement firms ACC and Ambuja Cements fell 6.2% and 6.9%, respectively.

All the major sectoral indexes logged losses, with the heavyweight financials sliding nearly 2%.

Analysts said that risk aversion due to the Hindenburg report led to the drop in banking stocks.

"The slide in today's equities is due to a combination of factors such as the report on Adani group stocks, monthly expiry of January derivatives series as well as the fading off of the pre-budget rally," said Avinash Gorakshakar, head of research at Profitmart Securities.

Indian markets will be shut for a local holiday on Thursday, meaning January series derivatives expiry will be on Wednesday.

"The weakness in the domestic equities will persist on high valuations and weak global cues," added Gorakshakar. He said the markets would be volatile until the union budget on Feb. 1.

Auto stocks were among the few bright spots. Maruti Suzuki and Bajaj Auto logging gains of 0.8% and 1.3%, respectively, after Maruti's earnings report.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran and Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACC LTD -6.78% 2179.5 Delayed Quote.-4.34%
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED 0.24% 3442.75 End-of-day quote.-10.79%
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED -6.69% 710.15 Delayed Quote.-6.96%
ADANI POWER LIMITED -4.72% 261.8 Delayed Quote.-8.31%
ADANI TRANSMISSION LIMITED -4.72% 2630.1 Delayed Quote.6.68%
AMBUJA CEMENTS LIMITED -0.47% 498.55 End-of-day quote.-4.88%
BAJAJ AUTO LIMITED 1.74% 3686.5 End-of-day quote.1.95%
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD 1.22% 8804 Delayed Quote.3.62%
NIFTY 50 -1.07% 17927.1 Delayed Quote.0.07%
SENSEX BSE30 0.06% 60978.75 Real-time Quote.0.23%
XRP (XRP/BTC) -2.49% 1.802E-5 End-of-day quote.-11.62%
XRP (XRP/EUR) -3.83% 0.3743 End-of-day quote.18.41%
All news about ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED
02:04aINDIA STOCKS-Adani group stocks drag Indian shares to 1-week low
RE
01/24INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares slide on growth fears; Adani group stocks fall
RE
01/24Hindenburg says holds short positions in India's Adani, flags risks
RE
01/24Hindenburg says holds short positions in India's Adani Group Cos
RE
01/24Hindenburg says holds short positions in India's Adani Group Cos
RE
01/21India's Adani Group plans to demerge more business; dismisses debt concerns
RE
01/19Indian tycoon Adani's group says has no plans for telecom sector
RE
01/18India's Adani to use $2.5 billion share sale proceeds for capex, debt repayment
RE
01/17India's Adani partners with Leyland, Ballard to make hydrogen fueled electric truck
RE
01/10Adani Ports Consortium Completes $1.2 Billion Acquisition of Israel's Haifa Port
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 200 B 2 448 M 2 448 M
Net income 2023 69 384 M 851 M 851 M
Net Debt 2023 370 B 4 541 M 4 541 M
P/E ratio 2023 25,0x
Yield 2023 0,77%
Capitalization 1 644 B 20 167 M 20 167 M
EV / Sales 2023 10,1x
EV / Sales 2024 8,37x
Nbr of Employees 2 736
Free-Float 29,4%
Chart ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 761,20 INR
Average target price 960,05 INR
Spread / Average Target 26,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Karan Gautambhai Adani Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Muthukumaran Doraiswami Chief Financial Officer
Gautambhai Shantilal Adani Founder
Kamlesh Prabhudas Bhagia Secretary & Compliance Officer
Gopal Krishna Pillai Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED-6.96%20 167
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO., LTD.-0.37%18 263
MISC-1.47%7 722
CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-1.22%5 778
QINGDAO PORT INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.4.50%5 118
QUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED5.69%3 685