  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADANIPORTS   INE742F01042

ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED

(ADANIPORTS)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  12:03:09 2023-01-25 am EST
725.05 INR   -4.75%
01/24 INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares slide on growth fears; Adani group stocks fall
RE
01/24 Hindenburg says holds short positions in India's Adani, flags risks
RE
01/24 Hindenburg says holds short positions in India's Adani Group Cos
RE
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares slide on growth fears; Adani group stocks fall

01/24/2023 | 11:22pm EST
BENGALURU, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Indian stocks opened lower on Wednesday on weak economic data from the United States that hinted at a possible recession, and downbeat growth outlook from companies.

The Nifty 50 index was down 0.39% at 18,047.50 as of 9:25 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.32% to 60,783.21.

Most of the major sectoral indexes declined with the high-weightage financials and information technology losing 0.6% and 0.4%, respectively.

Auto stocks advanced 0.2% on the back of strong third-quarter

earnings

from Maruti Suzuki, and ahead of the results from Tata Motors and Bajaj Auto, scheduled to be reported later in the day.

Thirty-seven of the Nifty 50 constituents declined, with Adani Ports and Adani Enterprises among the top losers.

The slide comes after

short-seller Hindenburg Research

said it holds short positions in the Adani Group companies through U.S.-traded bonds and non-Indian-traded derivative instruments, and flagged risks to the financials of key companies.

"Key listed Adani companies have also taken on substantial debt, including pledging shares of their inflated stock for loans, putting the entire group on precarious financial footing," Hindenburg said.

Overnight, the S&P Global's Flash Composite Output index in the U.S. rose to 46.6 in December, official data showed. A reading below 50 indicates a contraction in business activity, signalling the possibility of a near-term recession in the world's largest economy.

Wall Street equities ended mostly lower with S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite logging losses. ($1 = 81.6130 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran; Editing by Janane Venkatraman and Eileen Soreng)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED 0.24% 3442.75 End-of-day quote.-10.79%
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED -4.59% 725.05 Delayed Quote.-6.00%
BAJAJ AUTO LIMITED 1.74% 3686.5 End-of-day quote.1.95%
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD 0.76% 8774.3 Delayed Quote.0.27%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -0.27% 11334.27 Real-time Quote.8.58%
NIFTY 50 -0.94% 17933 Delayed Quote.0.07%
NIFTY 500 -1.11% 15208.55 Delayed Quote.-0.30%
SENSEX BSE30 0.06% 60978.75 Real-time Quote.0.23%
TATA MOTORS LIMITED 3.34% 422.1 End-of-day quote.8.76%
All news about ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED
01/24INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares slide on growth fears; Adani group stocks fall
RE
01/24Hindenburg says holds short positions in India's Adani, flags risks
RE
01/24Hindenburg says holds short positions in India's Adani Group Cos
RE
01/24Hindenburg says holds short positions in India's Adani Group Cos
RE
01/21India's Adani Group plans to demerge more business; dismisses debt concerns
RE
01/19Indian tycoon Adani's group says has no plans for telecom sector
RE
01/18India's Adani to use $2.5 billion share sale proceeds for capex, debt repayment
RE
01/17India's Adani partners with Leyland, Ballard to make hydrogen fueled electric truck
RE
01/10Adani Ports Consortium Completes $1.2 Billion Acquisition of Israel's Haifa Port
MT
01/10Adani-led group completes purchase of Israel's Haifa Port
RE
Analyst Recommendations on ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2023 200 B 2 448 M 2 448 M
Net income 2023 69 384 M 851 M 851 M
Net Debt 2023 370 B 4 541 M 4 541 M
P/E ratio 2023 25,0x
Yield 2023 0,77%
Capitalization 1 644 B 20 167 M 20 167 M
EV / Sales 2023 10,1x
EV / Sales 2024 8,37x
Nbr of Employees 2 736
Free-Float 29,4%
Chart ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 761,20 INR
Average target price 960,05 INR
Spread / Average Target 26,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Karan Gautambhai Adani Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Muthukumaran Doraiswami Chief Financial Officer
Gautambhai Shantilal Adani Founder
Kamlesh Prabhudas Bhagia Secretary & Compliance Officer
Gopal Krishna Pillai Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED-6.00%20 399
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO., LTD.-0.37%18 263
MISC-1.47%7 722
CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-1.22%5 778
QINGDAO PORT INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.4.50%5 118
QUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED5.69%3 685