INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares slide on growth fears; Adani group stocks fall

BENGALURU, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Indian stocks opened lower
on Wednesday on weak economic data from the United States that
hinted at a possible recession, and downbeat growth outlook from
companies.
The Nifty 50 index was down 0.39% at 18,047.50 as of
9:25 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.32% to
60,783.21.
Most of the major sectoral indexes declined with the
high-weightage financials and information technology
losing 0.6% and 0.4%, respectively.
Auto stocks advanced 0.2% on the back of
strong third-quarter
earnings
from Maruti Suzuki, and ahead of the results from
Tata Motors and Bajaj Auto, scheduled to be
reported later in the day.
Thirty-seven of the Nifty 50 constituents declined, with
Adani Ports and Adani Enterprises among the
top losers.
The slide comes after
short-seller Hindenburg Research
said it holds short positions in the Adani Group companies
through U.S.-traded bonds and non-Indian-traded derivative
instruments, and flagged risks to the financials of key
companies.
"Key listed Adani companies have also taken on
substantial debt, including pledging shares of their inflated
stock for loans, putting the entire group on precarious
financial footing," Hindenburg said.
Overnight, the S&P Global's Flash Composite Output index in
the U.S. rose to 46.6 in December, official data showed. A
reading below 50 indicates a contraction in business activity,
signalling the possibility of a near-term recession in the
world's largest economy.
Wall Street equities ended mostly lower with S&P 500
and Nasdaq Composite logging losses.
($1 = 81.6130 Indian rupees)
