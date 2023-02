Feb 4 (Reuters) - Adani Power Ltd:

* INDIA MARKET REGULATOR SAYS ANY INFORMATION RELATED TO SPECIFIC ENTITY IS EXAMINED AND DUE ACTION TAKEN - STATEMENT

* SEBI SAYS DURING THE PAST WEEK, UNUSUAL PRICE MOVEMENT IN THE STOCKS OF A BUSINESS CONGLOMERATE HAS BEEN OBSERVED

* SEBI SAYS AS PART OF ITS MANDATE, IT SEEKS TO MAINTAIN ORDERLY AND EFFICIENT FUNCTIONING OF THE MARKET Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: