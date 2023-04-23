Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADANIPORTS   INE742F01042

ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED

(ADANIPORTS)
  Report
04/23/2023
663.60 INR   +0.30%
04/23Dollar bonds of India's Adani Ports rise as company starts debt buyback
RE
04/23India's Adani Ports starts $130 million buyback of debt securities
RE
04/19Dollar bonds of India's Adani Group firms inch higher
RE
News 
Summary

India's Adani Ports starts $130 million buyback of debt securities

04/23/2023 | 10:43pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Adani Group is seen on one of its buildings in Ahmedabad

(Reuters) - India's Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, a group company of the beleaguered Adani Group, said on Monday it has started a buyback programme of certain debt securities to partly prepay near-term loans due in 2024.

Adani Ports said in an exchange filing that it has floated a tender of up to $130 million in outstanding debt, as it tries to boost investor confidence after the group's shares were pummelled earlier this year by a U.S. short-seller's report.

Led by billionaire businessman Gautam Adani, the group's seven-listed stocks have lost about $114 billion in market value since a Jan. 24 report by Hindenburg Research accused it of improper use of offshore tax havens and stock manipulation. The group denied all allegations.

The Economic Times first reported on Monday, citing sources, that the Adani Group plans to buy back foreign currency bonds of various group companies, starting with a $650-million tranche at its ports unit.

The group will likely begin with a first tranche amounting to anywhere between $250 million and $300 million in the current quarter, and look to buy back the rest in the upcoming quarters, the report said.

Adani Group did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment on its buyback plans.

Shares and bonds of Adani Group have regained some lost ground over the past month or so after it repaid some debt and attracted a $1.9 billion investment from boutique investment firm GQG Partners.

(Reporting by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED -2.20% 1802.35 End-of-day quote.-53.30%
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED 0.17% 663.6 Delayed Quote.-19.13%
ADANI POWER LIMITED -0.53% 198.3 Delayed Quote.-33.48%
ADANI TRANSMISSION LIMITED -0.90% 986.8 Delayed Quote.-61.58%
AMBUJA CEMENTS LIMITED -1.64% 374.5 End-of-day quote.-28.54%
GQG PARTNERS INC. -0.70% 1.415 Delayed Quote.2.15%
