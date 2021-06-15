Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADANIPORTS   INE742F01042

ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED

(ADANIPORTS)
Indian shares at record highs as COVID-19 curbs ease, cases fall

06/15/2021 | 01:30am EDT
BENGALURU, June 15 (Reuters) - Indian shares traded at all-time highs on Tuesday, as declining COVID-19 infections prompted more parts of the country to open businesses, with sentiment aided by upbeat broader markets.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.52% to 15,894.15 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex climbed 0.56% to 52,851.33 by 0457 GMT.

"Globally, there is an upbeat mood on asset prices and we are also moving along with that. The sentiment (for India) is primarily driven by both benign liquidity conditions and optimism that the economy will open up," said Samrat Dasgupta, chief executive of Esquire Capital Investment Advisors.

Many Indian states eased coronavirus restrictions on Monday, including the national capital New Delhi, where authorities allowed all shops and malls to open as the number of new cases dropped to the lowest in more than two months.

On Tuesday, India reported 60,471 new infections, the lowest since March 31.

Meanwhile, broader Asian markets tracked overnight gains on Wall Street, with investors looking to a much-anticipated Federal Reserve policy meeting.

Many investors expect the Fed to maintain its dovish stance at its two-day meeting from Tuesday. Some board members, however, have said the central bank should start discussing tapering its bond-buying.

In Mumbai trading, Reliance Industries Ltd and HDFC Bank Ltd were the top performers on the Nifty 50, adding 1.3% and 0.7%, respectively. Shares of Reliance have gained in the last five consecutive sessions.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd opened 4.5% higher after a steep drop in the previous session. The company rejected of a media report that said accounts of three foreign investor funds that own Adani Group stocks had been frozen. Shares were last down 0.8%.

Adani Power, Adani Transmission and Adani Total Gas fell 5% and were locked in their lower circuits. (Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED -0.61% 763.3 Delayed Quote.58.85%
ADANI POWER LIMITED -4.97% 133.9 Delayed Quote.182.93%
ADANI TOTAL GAS LIMITED -5.00% 1467.7 Delayed Quote.0.00%
ADANI TRANSMISSION LIMITED -5.00% 1517.25 End-of-day quote.246.64%
ASIAN PAINTS LIMITED 2.04% 3014.3 Delayed Quote.6.71%
HDFC BANK LIMITED -0.46% 1479.45 End-of-day quote.3.00%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD 0.76% 2263.4 Delayed Quote.13.08%
Financials
Sales 2021 128 B 1 754 M 1 754 M
Net income 2021 49 760 M 680 M 680 M
Net Debt 2021 268 B 3 664 M 3 664 M
P/E ratio 2021 31,6x
Yield 2021 0,56%
Capitalization 1 569 B 21 441 M 21 432 M
EV / Sales 2021 14,3x
EV / Sales 2022 10,9x
Nbr of Employees 2 266
Free-Float 64,8%
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 825,95 INR
Last Close Price 768,45 INR
Spread / Highest target 30,3%
Spread / Average Target 7,48%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Karan Gautambhai Adani Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gautambhai Shantilal Adani Chairman & Managing Director
Gopal Krishna Pillai Independent Non-Executive Director
Bharat Kanaiyalal Sheth Independent Non-Executive Director
Palamadai S Jayakumar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED58.85%21 441
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO., LTD.2.84%17 022
MISC0.29%7 547
QINGDAO PORT INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.-4.18%5 875
CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED23.71%5 538
QUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED10.54%4 768