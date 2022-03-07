Norway wealth fund puts India's Adani Ports, other companies on watch list

(Adds)
OSLO, March 7 (Reuters) - Norway's $1.3 trillion wealth fund
on Monday put India's Adani Ports under observation,
for possible exclusion from its investments, for the company's
involvement in building a port terminal in military-ruled
Myanmar, it said in a statement.
The fund also put several other companies under observation.
Norway's sovereign fund, which invests the state's revenues
from oil and gas production for future generations, follows an
ethical mandate set by parliament.
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd was not immediately
available for comment outside of normal business hours.
(Reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Gwladys Fouche)