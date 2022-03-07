Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADANIPORTS   INE742F01042

ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED

(ADANIPORTS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Norway wealth fund puts India's Adani Ports, other companies on watch list

03/07/2022 | 04:50pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A general view of a container terminal is seen at Mundra Port, in Gujarat

(Adds)

OSLO, March 7 (Reuters) - Norway's $1.3 trillion wealth fund on Monday put India's Adani Ports under observation, for possible exclusion from its investments, for the company's involvement in building a port terminal in military-ruled Myanmar, it said in a statement.

The fund also put several other companies under observation.

Norway's sovereign fund, which invests the state's revenues from oil and gas production for future generations, follows an ethical mandate set by parliament.

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd was not immediately available for comment outside of normal business hours.

(Reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Gwladys Fouche)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED -3.19% 677.8 Delayed Quote.-4.13%
HANSAE CO., LTD. -3.73% 21950 End-of-day quote.0.00%
HANSAE YES24 HOLDINGS CO., LTD -3.00% 6150 End-of-day quote.-17.12%
HYUNDAI GLOVIS CO., LTD. -4.24% 169500 End-of-day quote.0.89%
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED -2.72% 71.6 Delayed Quote.-13.77%
LONDON BRENT OIL -5.06% 123.72 Delayed Quote.67.11%
NIEN HSING TEXTILE CO., LTD. -2.21% 19.9 End-of-day quote.-5.46%
SAN LEON ENERGY PLC 9.10% 40.75 Delayed Quote.0.00%
WTI -5.61% 119.906 Delayed Quote.44.95%
Financials
Sales 2022 168 B 2 179 M 2 179 M
Net income 2022 57 886 M 752 M 752 M
Net Debt 2022 297 B 3 853 M 3 853 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,7x
Yield 2022 0,84%
Capitalization 1 432 B 18 600 M 18 600 M
EV / Sales 2022 10,3x
EV / Sales 2023 8,58x
Nbr of Employees 2 773
Free-Float 57,8%
Chart ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 677,80 INR
Average target price 861,05 INR
Spread / Average Target 27,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Karan Gautambhai Adani Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gautambhai Shantilal Adani Founder
Kamlesh Prabhudas Bhagia Secretary & Compliance Officer
Gopal Krishna Pillai Independent Non-Executive Director
Bharat Kanaiyalal Sheth Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED-4.13%19 335
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO., LTD.1.82%21 588
MISC BERHAD4.11%7 840
CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED1.41%6 976
QINGDAO PORT INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.-2.55%5 712
QUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.84%4 345