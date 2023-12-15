Terminal Investment Ltd, the container terminal operating and investing arm of Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), takes 49% stake in Adani Ennore Container Terminal for an equity consideration of Rs 247 crore The total enterprise value of AECTPL is Rs 1,211 crore Editor's Synopsis

Terminal Investment Ltd (TiL), an associate of MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), the world's largest container shipping line, acquires 49% stake in Adani Ennore Container Terminal Pvt Ltd (AECTPL) for an equity consideration of Rs 247 crore

APSEZ's second strategic partnership with TiL after a joint venture for CT3 Container Terminal at Mundra Port

AECTPL has a current annual capacity of 0.8 Mn TEUs, which can be expanded to 1.4 Mn TEUs annually, and has a concession ending in 2044

Ahmedabad, 15 December 2023: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), the largest transport utility in India, has entered into a second strategic partnership with Terminal Investment Limited (TiL), the container terminal operating and investing arm of MSC, the largest container shipping line in the world, for the operation of Adani Ennore Container Terminal Pvt Ltd (AECTPL). This second joint venture builds on the success of the 2013 joint venture with TiL for Adani International Container Terminal Pvt Ltd (AICTPL), which operates CT3 Container Terminal at Mundra Port, the largest private commercial port in India.

"APSEZ enjoys a strong partnership with TiL and MSC, built on mutual trust and transparency, as reflected in our growing alliance. With this second joint venture, we are now further deepening this strategic partnership in one of the fastest growing container terminal markets in the south. We aim to replicate the AICTPL terminal's success at the Ennore Container Terminal and service the trade needs of the South Indian market," said Mr Karan Adani, CEO and Whole Time Director of APSEZ. "This strengthening of our association with the world's largest shipping company reflects APSEZ's robust vision of accelerating sectoral growth through a transparent business approach."

"We are highly pleased to strengthen our partnership with APSEZ, India's largest private sector port operator," said Mr Ammar Kanaan, CEO of Terminal Investment Ltd. "This association will enable us to further improve TiL's presence in one of the world's fastest growing economies and strengthen our offering to customers in the Indian subcontinent."

Terminal Investment Ltd, through its fully owned subsidiary Mundi Ltd, will acquire a 49% shareholding of AECTPL from APSEZ for a consideration of Rs 247 crore. The total enterprise value of AECTPL is Rs 1,211 crore. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals. After the completion of the transaction, APSEZ would hold 51% stake in AECTPL.

Located on India's east coast, AECTPL has a quay length of 400 meters and an annual handling capacity of 0.8 Mn TEUs. The terminal handled 0.55 Mn TEUs in FY23 and 0.45 Mn TEUs in the initial eight months of the current fiscal year. The concession period of the terminal is until 2044, and its annual capacity can be extended to 1.4 Mn TEUs.