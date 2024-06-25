Editors Synopsis:

From 1,669 Asian companies voted in by investors, 55 feature on honour list, including 4 from India

APSEZ, with 2nd rank, is only Indian company in transport sector to feature on the list

APSEZ scored 1st rank for its IR and ESG programmes, IR team and IR professionals, alongside high ranks for its CEO and the board of directors

Ahmedabad, 24 June 2024: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ), India's largest port developer-cum-operator, has demonstrated its leadership on investors engagement by making it to the honour list of the Institutional Investor Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) Executive Team Survey. In the transportation sector, APSEZ is the only Indian company to feature on the list, coming in at 2nd rank.

A total of 1,669 companies from across Asia, broadly categorised across 18 sectors, were voted in by investors. With the top 2-4 companies in every sector making it to the honour list, the total count of companies on the list stands at 55. This includes only 4 from India, including APSEZ that scored 1st rank across four parameters - IR Program, ESG Program, IR team and IR Professionals - from the buy-side and sell-side combined. Also, the company's board of directors received the 2nd rank and its CEO the top-rank from sell-side analysts.

A total of 4,943 buy-side professionals, managing an estimated USD 2 trillion in Asia (ex-Japan) equities, and 951 sell-side analysts voted for the 1,669 companies. The investors rated the companies on several areas, including financial disclosure, services and communication, ESG and Board of Directors as well as attributes for CEOs, CFOs and the Best IR Professionals.

For the Best Investor Relations Program, companies were evaluated on nine attributes:

(1) consistency

(2) granularity

(3) timing to market (timeliness)

(4) accessibility of senior execs

(5) business & market knowledge

(6) responsiveness,

(7) earnings calls,

(8) IR team authority & credibility, and

(9) roadshows/conferences/meetings.

Commenting on the achievement, Ashwani Gupta, Chief Executive Officer & Whole Time Director of APSEZ, said, "We are pleased to feature on the honour list of companies across the entire Asia Pacific. This accomplishment is a testament to the quality of our Investor Engagement and ESG programs, alongside the commitment and dedication of our team to deliver exceptional service to stakeholders. I would like to thank the investor community for reposing their trust in us and recognising our efforts."

The Institutional Investor Survey results can be accessed on the link here.