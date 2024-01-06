Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited at its EGM held on January 6, 2024 approved appointment of Mr. Rajkumar Beniwal, IAS, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Gujarat Maritime Board as a Director (Non-Executive, Non-Independent) of the Company.
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Limited
|Jan. 05
|IT, Capital Goods Lift Indian Equities to End Higher on Friday
|MT
|Jan. 04
|Adani Ports to tap bond market for first time in more than two years - bankers
|RE
