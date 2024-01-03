($1 = 83.2570 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Varun Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, India's largest private port operator, will raise up to 50 billion rupees ($600.6 million) by selling non-convertible debentures, it said on Wednesday.
