Stock ADANIPOWER ADANI POWER LIMITED
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up
PDF Report : Adani Power Limited

Adani Power Limited Stock price

Equities

ADANIPOWER

INE814H01011

Independent Power Producers

Market Closed - NSE India Stock Exchange
Other stock markets
 06:43:26 2023-11-13 am EST 		Intraday chart for Adani Power Limited 5-day change 1st Jan Change
390.60 INR -2.20% -0.86% +30.40%
Nov. 03 Transcript : Adani Power Limited, Q2 2024 Earnings Call, Nov 03, 2023 CI
Nov. 03 Adani Power Records Surge in Fiscal Q2 Consolidated Net Profit; Shares Up 3% MT
-40%
on all our subscriptions*
Enjoy this offer
* See conditions on website

Financials

Sales 2023 388 B 4,656 M Sales 2024 * - Capitalization 739 B 8,875 M
Net income 2023 107 B 1,288 M Net income 2024 * - EV / Sales 2023
2,97x
Net Debt 2023 414 B 4,970 M Net cash position 2024 * - 0 EV / Sales 2024 * -
P/E ratio 2023
7,80x
P/E ratio 2024 *
Employees 3,541
Yield 2023
-
Yield 2024 *
-
Free-Float 31.57%
More Fundamentals * Assessed data

Chart Adani Power Limited

Dynamic Chart

Latest news about Adani Power Limited

Transcript : Adani Power Limited, Q2 2024 Earnings Call, Nov 03, 2023 CI
Adani Power Records Surge in Fiscal Q2 Consolidated Net Profit; Shares Up 3% MT
Lenders Reportedly Set to Consider Adani Power?s New Bid for Lanco Unit CI
India's Adani Power Q2 profit soars on demand surge, tax gain RE
Adani Power Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023 CI
Adani Power Reportedly Refuses to Give Up on Lanco Unit, Makes Improved Offer CI
India's Adani Group to raise $4 bln for green hydrogen plans - Bloomberg News RE
India regulator probing ties between Adani Group and Gulf Asia fund, say sources RE
India regulator examined funds named by OCCRP in Adani probe- sources RE
GQG Partners buys additional stake in Adani Ports RE
Abu Dhabi's TAQA Eyes Up To $2.5 Billion Investment in Adani's Power Business MT
INDIA STOCKS-IT drags Indian shares down as Fed rate worries, China concerns weigh RE
Abu Dhabi's TAQA may invest up to $2.5 bln in Adani's power units - ET RE
Adani Power Promoter Offloads 8% stake to GQG Partners, Others MT
INDIA STOCKS-IT, financials drag Indian shares amid global risk aversion RE
More news

Analyst Recommendations on Adani Power Limited

India Ratings Gives A Rating to Adani Power's Bank Financing Post Merger with Six Units MT
India's SBI has 'well-manageable' exposure to Adani Group -CreditSights RE
India Ratings Assigns Provisional A Rating on Adani Power's Proposed Bank Financing; Outlook POsitive MT
Crisil Assigns A Rating on Adani Power's Proposed Bank Financing; Outlook Stable MT
CreditSights finds calculation errors in making debt report for two Adani firms RE
More recommendations

Press releases Adani Power Limited

Adani Power : Group Commissions India's First Transnational Power Project PU
Adani Power : APL 2023 PU
Adani Power : APL AR 2022-23 PU
Adani Power : Godda plant becomes fully operational PU
More press releases

News in other languages on Adani Power Limited

Las bolsas indias suben por séptima sesión consecutiva -- Market Talk
Les valeurs à suivre aujourd'hui à Wall Street - Vendredi 24 mars 2023 -
Le fonds Hindenburg vise le groupe Block
Aktien New York Schluss: Dow leicht erholt - Nervosität zeitweise hoch
Coinbase nel mirino della Sec affonda a Wall Street
More news

Quotes and Performance

1 day-2.20%
1 week-0.86%
Current month+7.59%
1 month+14.24%
3 months+36.53%
6 months+65.61%
Current year+30.40%
More quotes

Highs and lows

1 week
380.00
Extreme 380
409.65
1 month
289.35
Extreme 289.35
409.65
Current year
132.40
Extreme 132.4
409.70
1 year
132.40
Extreme 132.4
409.70
3 years
36.30
Extreme 36.3
432.50
5 years
23.00
Extreme 23
432.50
10 years
15.15
Extreme 15.15
432.50
More quotes

ETFs positioned on Adani Power Limited

Name Weight AuM 1st Jan change Investor Rating
FIRST TRUST RIVERFRONT DYNAMIC EMERGING MARKETS ETF - USD ETF First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF - USD
1.03% 30 M€ +8.16% -
INVESCO S&P EMERGING MARKETS MOMENTUM ETF - USD ETF Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF - USD
0.40% 4 M€ +0.33%
FRANKLIN FTSE INDIA UCITS ETF - ACC - USD ETF Franklin FTSE India UCITS ETF - Acc - USD
0.33% 317 M€ +10.26%
FRANKLIN FTSE INDIA ETF DIST - USD ETF Franklin FTSE India ETF Dist - USD
0.33% 401 M€ +9.19%
More ETFs positioned on Adani Power Limited

Quotes

Date Price Change Volume
23-11-13 390.60 -2.20% 11 454 280
23-11-12 399.85 +0.11% 1,792,783
23-11-10 399.40 -0.42% 16,574,950
23-11-09 401.10 +1.96% 28,389,170
23-11-08 393.40 +2.50% 20,042,520

Delayed Quote NSE India Stock Exchange, November 13, 2023 at 06:43 am EST

More quotes

Company Profile

Adani Power Limited is a holding company. The Company is a thermal power producer in India with a power generation capacity of approximately 12,450 megawatts (MW) comprising 12,410 MW of thermal power plants and a 40 MW solar power project. It focuses on providing power generation and coal trading. The Company has built and operates through its subsidiaries over 9,240 MW of thermal power capacity, including a 4,620 MW plant of APMuL at Mundra in Gujarat, a 3,300 MW plant of APML at Tiroda in Maharashtra and a 1,320 MW plant of APRL at Kawai in Rajasthan. The Company also has three thermal power plants with a total capacity of approximately 3,170 MW comprising a 1,200 MW plant of UPCL at Udupi in Karnataka, a 1,370 MW plant of REL at Raipur in Chhattisgarh and a 600 MW plant of REGL at Raigarh in Chhattisgarh. Its subsidiaries include Adani Power (Jharkhand) Limited, Mahan Energen Limited, Adani Power Dahej Limited, Pench Thermal Energy (MP) Limited, and Kutchh Power Generation Limited.
Sector
Independent Power Producers
Calendar
2024-02-06 - Q3 2024 Earnings Release (Projected)
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Adani Power Limited

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C
More Ratings

Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Independent Power Producers

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
ADANI POWER LIMITED Stock Adani Power Limited
+30.40% 18 516 M $
NTPC LTD Stock NTPC Ltd
+47.61% 28 470 M $
SDIC POWER HOLDINGS CO., LTD Stock SDIC Power Holdings Co., Ltd
+12.10% 12 558 M $
CHINA RESOURCES POWER HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED Stock China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited
-3.88% 9 422 M $
HUADIAN POWER INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION LIMITED Stock Huadian Power International Corporation Limited
-0.62% 6 474 M $
DATANG INTERNATIONAL POWER GENERATION CO., LTD. Stock Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd.
-5.51% 5 277 M $
HUBEI ENERGY GROUP CO., LTD. Stock Hubei Energy Group Co., Ltd.
-0.24% 3 748 M $
GLOW ENERGY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED Stock Glow Energy Public Company Limited
0.00% 3 718 M $
ACEN CORPORATION Stock Acen Corporation
-32.28% 3 663 M $
TALEN ENERGY CORPORATION Stock Talen Energy Corporation
0.00% 3 232 M $
Other Independent Power Producers
  1. Markets
  2. Equities
  3. Stock Adani Power Limited - NSE India Stock Exchange
-40% off Black Friday : Our subscriptions help you unlock the best investment opportunities.
Enjoy this offer