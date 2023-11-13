Adani Power Limited Stock price
Equities
ADANIPOWER
INE814H01011
Independent Power Producers
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|390.60 INR
|-2.20%
|-0.86%
|+30.40%
|Nov. 03
|Transcript : Adani Power Limited, Q2 2024 Earnings Call, Nov 03, 2023
|CI
|Nov. 03
|Adani Power Records Surge in Fiscal Q2 Consolidated Net Profit; Shares Up 3%
|MT
|Sales 2023
|388 B 4,656 M
|Sales 2024 *
|-
|Capitalization
|739 B 8,875 M
|Net income 2023
|107 B 1,288 M
|Net income 2024 *
|-
|EV / Sales 2023
2,97x
|Net Debt 2023
|414 B 4,970 M
|Net cash position 2024 *
|- 0
|EV / Sales 2024 *
|-
|P/E ratio 2023
7,80x
|P/E ratio 2024 *
|Employees
|3,541
|Yield 2023
-
|Yield 2024 *
-
|Free-Float
|31.57%
|1 day
|-2.20%
|1 week
|-0.86%
|Current month
|+7.59%
|1 month
|+14.24%
|3 months
|+36.53%
|6 months
|+65.61%
|Current year
|+30.40%
1 week
380.00
409.65
1 month
289.35
409.65
Current year
132.40
409.70
1 year
132.40
409.70
3 years
36.30
432.50
5 years
23.00
432.50
10 years
15.15
432.50
|Name
|Weight
|AuM
|1st Jan change
|Investor Rating
|1.03%
|30 M€
|+8.16%
|-
|0.40%
|4 M€
|+0.33%
|0.33%
|317 M€
|+10.26%
|0.33%
|401 M€
|+9.19%
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|23-11-13
|390.60
|-2.20%
|11 454 280
|23-11-12
|399.85
|+0.11%
|1,792,783
|23-11-10
|399.40
|-0.42%
|16,574,950
|23-11-09
|401.10
|+1.96%
|28,389,170
|23-11-08
|393.40
|+2.50%
|20,042,520
Delayed Quote NSE India Stock Exchange, November 13, 2023 at 06:43 am EST
Adani Power Limited is a holding company. The Company is a thermal power producer in India with a power generation capacity of approximately 12,450 megawatts (MW) comprising 12,410 MW of thermal power plants and a 40 MW solar power project. It focuses on providing power generation and coal trading. The Company has built and operates through its subsidiaries over 9,240 MW of thermal power capacity, including a 4,620 MW plant of APMuL at Mundra in Gujarat, a 3,300 MW plant of APML at Tiroda in Maharashtra and a 1,320 MW plant of APRL at Kawai in Rajasthan. The Company also has three thermal power plants with a total capacity of approximately 3,170 MW comprising a 1,200 MW plant of UPCL at Udupi in Karnataka, a 1,370 MW plant of REL at Raipur in Chhattisgarh and a 600 MW plant of REGL at Raigarh in Chhattisgarh. Its subsidiaries include Adani Power (Jharkhand) Limited, Mahan Energen Limited, Adani Power Dahej Limited, Pench Thermal Energy (MP) Limited, and Kutchh Power Generation Limited.
SectorIndependent Power Producers
Calendar
2024-02-06 - Q3 2024 Earnings Release (Projected)
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C
Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+30.40%
|18 516 M $
|+47.61%
|28 470 M $
|+12.10%
|12 558 M $
|-3.88%
|9 422 M $
|-0.62%
|6 474 M $
|-5.51%
|5 277 M $
|-0.24%
|3 748 M $
|0.00%
|3 718 M $
|-32.28%
|3 663 M $
|0.00%
|3 232 M $