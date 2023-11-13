Adani Power Limited is a holding company. The Company is a thermal power producer in India with a power generation capacity of approximately 12,450 megawatts (MW) comprising 12,410 MW of thermal power plants and a 40 MW solar power project. It focuses on providing power generation and coal trading. The Company has built and operates through its subsidiaries over 9,240 MW of thermal power capacity, including a 4,620 MW plant of APMuL at Mundra in Gujarat, a 3,300 MW plant of APML at Tiroda in Maharashtra and a 1,320 MW plant of APRL at Kawai in Rajasthan. The Company also has three thermal power plants with a total capacity of approximately 3,170 MW comprising a 1,200 MW plant of UPCL at Udupi in Karnataka, a 1,370 MW plant of REL at Raipur in Chhattisgarh and a 600 MW plant of REGL at Raigarh in Chhattisgarh. Its subsidiaries include Adani Power (Jharkhand) Limited, Mahan Energen Limited, Adani Power Dahej Limited, Pench Thermal Energy (MP) Limited, and Kutchh Power Generation Limited.

Sector Independent Power Producers