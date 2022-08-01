Log in
    ADANIPOWER   INE814H01011

ADANI POWER LIMITED

(ADANIPOWER)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  05:35 2022-08-01 am EDT
322.85 INR   +2.83%
ADANI POWER : AGM Presentation - FY22
PU
07/26Asian investors bet on Haifa as Israel draws closer to Arab Gulf
RE
07/15Adani Ports Wins Tender for Privatization of Israel's Haifa Port
MT
Adani Power : AGM Presentation - FY22

08/01/2022 | 05:34am EDT
Adani Power Limited

Annual General Meeting

27th July 2022

Strictly Private and Confidential

01

Adani Group

STRICTLY CONFIDENTIAL

Adani: A World Class Portfolio

~USD 170 bn1 Combined Market Cap

Flagship

Incubator

(72.3%)

AEL

Infrastructure & Utility Core Portfolio

Energy & Utility

Transport & Logistics

(60.5%)

(73.9%)

(65.6%)

(100%)

AGEL

ATL

APSEZ

NQXT2

Renewables

T&D

Ports & Logistics

(37.4%)

(75.0%)

ATGL

APL

Gas Discom

IPP

(100%)

(50%)

(100%)

(100%)

ANIL

AdaniConneX4

AAHL

ARTL

New Industries

Data Centre

Airports

Roads

Primary Industry

Materials, Metal &

Mining

(100%)

Cement *

(100%)

PVC

(100%)

Copper, Aluminum

(100%)

Mining Services & Commercial Mining

Emerging B2C

Direct to consumer

(44.0%)

AWL

Food FMCG

(100%)

ADL

Digital

(%): Promoter equity stake in Adani Portfolio companies (%): AEL equity stake in its subsidiaries

- Represents public traded listed verticals

A multi-decade story of high growth centered around infrastructure & utility core

1 . Combined market cap of all listed entities as on June 30, 2022, USD/INR - 78.90 | 2. NQXT: North Queensland Export Terminal | 3. ATGL: Adani Total Gas Ltd, JV with Total Energies | 4. Data center, JV with EdgeConnex, AEL:

Adani Enterprises Limited; APSEZ: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited; ATL: Adani Transmission Limited; T&D: Transmission & Distribution; APL: Adani Power Limited; AGEL: Adani Green Energy Limited;

AAHL: Adani Airport Holdings Limited; ARTL: Adani Roads Transport Limited; ANIL: Adani New Industries Limited; AWL: Adani Wilmar Limited; ADL: Adani Digital Limited; IPP: Independent Power Producer

* Acquisition of Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd for ~66MTPA of capacity is under regulatory approvals and with this acquisition, Adani is now India's second largest cement manufacturer

2

02

Adani Power Limited (APL)

STRICTLY CONFIDENTIAL

APL: Addressing growing baseload power requirements of the Country for foreseeable future.

Category

MW

SC/USC1

Plants

Coastal

5,820 (35%)

57%

Mundra, Udupi

Near Pithead

8,070 (48%)

78%

Tiroda, Raipur, Raigarh, Mahan

Hinterland

2920 (17%)

100%

Kawai, Godda

Bitta (Solar)

40

Total

16,850

Category

Power Plants

High Dispatch

Tiroda, Kawai, Mundra, Mahan II

Regulated RoE

Udupi

Open (Merchant)

Raipur, Raigarh, Mahan I and

Mundra

Fuel Passthrough (U/C)

Godda (Export)

16,850

1,600

13,650

1,600

1,200

1,970

1,200

4,620

4,660

2012

2014

2015

2019

2022

2022

2022-23

2027-28

2028

Mundra and Bitta

Tiroda and

Acquired

Acquired GCEL3 and

Acquired

Godda PP

Mahan Ph-II

(40MW Solar)

Kawai

UPCL2

KWPCL4

EPMPL5

1. Supercritical / Ultra-supercritical 2. Udupi Power Corporation Limited West Power Company Limited (subs. renamed to Raigarh Energy Generation Limited)

3. GMR Chhattisgarh Energy Limited (subs. renamed to Raipur Energen Limited)

4. Korba

5. Essar Power M. P. Limited (subs. renamed to Mahan Energen Limited

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Adani Power Limited published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 09:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
