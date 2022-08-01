Adani Power : AGM Presentation - FY22

(%): Promoter equity stake in Adani Portfolio companies (%): AEL equity stake in its subsidiaries
- Represents public traded listed verticals
A multi-decade story of high growth centered around infrastructure & utility core
1 . Combined market cap of all listed entities as on June 30, 2022, USD/INR - 78.90 | 2. NQXT: North Queensland Export Terminal | 3. ATGL: Adani Total Gas Ltd, JV with Total Energies | 4. Data center, JV with EdgeConnex, AEL:
Adani Enterprises Limited; APSEZ: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited; ATL: Adani Transmission Limited; T&D: Transmission & Distribution; APL: Adani Power Limited; AGEL: Adani Green Energy Limited;
AAHL: Adani Airport Holdings Limited; ARTL: Adani Roads Transport Limited; ANIL: Adani New Industries Limited; AWL: Adani Wilmar Limited; ADL: Adani Digital Limited; IPP: Independent Power Producer
* Acquisition of Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd for ~66MTPA of capacity is under regulatory approvals and with this acquisition, Adani is now India's second largest cement manufacturer
2
02
Adani Power Limited (APL)
STRICTLY CONFIDENTIAL
APL: Addressing growing baseload power requirements of the Country for foreseeable future.
Category
MW
SC/USC1
Plants
Coastal
5,820 (35%)
57%
Mundra, Udupi
Near Pithead
8,070 (48%)
78%
Tiroda, Raipur, Raigarh, Mahan
Hinterland
2920 (17%)
100%
Kawai, Godda
Bitta (Solar)
40
Total
16,850
Category
Power Plants
High Dispatch
Tiroda, Kawai, Mundra, Mahan II
Regulated RoE
Udupi
Open (Merchant)
Raipur, Raigarh, Mahan I and
Mundra
Fuel Passthrough (U/C)
Godda (Export)
16,850
1,600
13,650
1,600
1,200
1,970
1,200
4,620
4,660
2012
2014
2015
2019
2022
2022
2022-23
2027-28
2028
Mundra and Bitta
Tiroda and
Acquired
Acquired GCEL3 and
Acquired
Godda PP
Mahan Ph-II
(40MW Solar)
Kawai
UPCL2
KWPCL4
EPMPL5
1. Supercritical / Ultra-supercritical 2. Udupi Power Corporation Limited West Power Company Limited (subs. renamed to Raigarh Energy Generation Limited)
3. GMR Chhattisgarh Energy Limited (subs. renamed to Raipur Energen Limited)
4. Korba
5. Essar Power M. P. Limited (subs. renamed to Mahan Energen Limited
4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Adani Power Limited published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 09:33:03 UTC.