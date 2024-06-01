While storms can flatten structures and cyclones can destroy cities,

they cannot do anything to mountains.

Mountains remain unmoved and unaffected. From one peak to another,

they continue to rise higher and higher.

And as they rise, they emerge stronger.

We also faced a severe man-made storm recently - one that would have

destroyed most businesses.

But, under the visionary leadership of our Chairman, we remained

unyielding like a mountain.

We kept building inner strength by: