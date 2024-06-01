While storms can flatten structures and cyclones can destroy cities,
they cannot do anything to mountains.
Mountains remain unmoved and unaffected. From one peak to another,
they continue to rise higher and higher.
And as they rise, they emerge stronger.
We also faced a severe man-made storm recently - one that would have
destroyed most businesses.
But, under the visionary leadership of our Chairman, we remained
unyielding like a mountain.
We kept building inner strength by:
Our unceasing commitment to governance and compliance
Our unwavering
focus on
sustainability and
impact creation
Our unending endeavour to trust and transparency
Mountains symbolise trust and truthfulness, strength and stillness, constancy and courage. In this publication, we have drawn our inspiration from the mountains, and paid our humble homage to the world's highest mountains.
With untiring learning, we made the biggest comeback in the history of corporate India with our strongest performance ever.
We continue to rise higher and higher, and emerge
Stronger Than Ever
Mount Everest, the world's highest mountain
Contents
Our Approach to Integrated Reporting
We showed our unbreakable spirit and proved that challenges could not weaken us; instead they became a testament to our ability to emerge stronger than ever.
Mr Gautam S. Adani
Chairman
Read more Pg.18
by incorporating additional data, and maintaining utmost transparency for stakeholders to make well-informed decisions.
Reporting Principles
Approach to MaterialityThe context of this centres on factors that could potentially affect our ability to generate value for stakeholders over the short, medium, and long term. In determining these critical issues, Adani Power's management evaluates internal and external factors, including the Company's strategic objectives, business model, key stakeholders' expectations and concerns, and the broader macroeconomic landscape.
A comprehensive materiality analysis was conducted in FY 2019-20, with identified issues integrated into Adani Power's long-term planning and strategic development. Material issues are revisited every year internally. This analysis allows us to refine our strategic approach and
Strategic Review
58 Business Model
60 Stakeholder Engagement
Statutory Reports
168 Corporate Information
169 Director's Report
The financial information presented in this report is in line with the requirements of:
- The Companies Act, 2013 (including the rules made thereunder)
management priorities, promoting long-term sustainable growth by addressing significant ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) topics.
08 Stronger than ever performance
14
Performance and Progress
16
Performance Highlights
FY 2023-24
18
Message from the Chairman
26
Joint Message from
Managing Director and
Chief Executive officer
30
About Adani Power
34
Assets and Markets Served
36
Investment Case
42
Awards and Accolades
66
Material Matters
72
Risk and Opportunities
80
Strategy
84
Progressing on Our
Sustained Growth
86
Operational Performance
Environment, Social and Governance
108 Environment
122
Social: Health and Safety
128
Social: Employees
135
Social: Corporate Social
Responsibility
148 Social: Responsible
Sourcing
152
Governance
197 Management Discussion & Analysis
213 Corporate Governance Report
259 Business Responsibility & Sustainability Report
Financial Statements
- Standalone Financials
- Consolidated Financials
531 Notice
- The Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2006
- The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
- Integrated Reporting Framework of the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC), now part of the IFRS Foundation
Reporting Scope, Boundary, and Period
The scope and boundaries of this report cover all corporate operations, thermal power plants and solar plants, owned by Adani Power subsidiary companies.
The reporting period for this Integrated Report is from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024.
Forward-Looking Statement
Certain statements in this report may constitute forward-looking statements. While these statements reflect our future expectations, it is crucial to recognise that various risks, uncertainties, and other significant factors could lead to actual results differing materially from our expectations.
Independent Assurance
DNV Business Assurance India Private Limited ('DNV'), has undertaken an Independent Assurance of Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report (BRSR). Reasonable Level of assurance for BRSR
9 Core Indicators of SEBI circular dated July 12, 2023 and Limited Level of assurance for the rest of the non-financial disclosures of the BRSR report.
44
Stronger Than Ever
Opportunity Horizon
46
Stronger Than Ever
Proposition to Forge Ahead
48
Stronger Than Ever Balance
Sheet and Financial
Foundation
50
Stronger Than Ever
Operations & Maintenance
54
Stronger Than Ever Project
Execution
163 Governance: Board of
Directors
To view this report online, please visit:
www.adanipower.com
Navigate Our Report
Financial Capital
Intellectual Capital
Social and Relationship
Capital
Manufactured Capital
Human Capital
Natural Capital
1PORTFOLIO
OVERVIEW
Mount K2 or Godwin Austen, the world's second highest mountain
ADANI POWER LIMITED
Integrated Annual Report 2023-24
THE ADANI PORTFOLIO OF COMPANIES
Portfolio of Progress
At the heart of this Portfolio of Progress is a journey of evolution over the years.
Like the ascending peaks of a mountain range, we have grown every year - not only on the strength of our business performance, but equally and importantly, through our steadfast commitment to environmental, social and governance practices underpinned by a culture of transparency.
The Adani portfolio of companies, headquartered in Ahmedabad, India, has been founded and promoted by the visionary industrialist Mr Gautam Adani. The operations of the portfolio commenced in 1988 with commodity trading business under the flagship company Adani Enterprises Limited (previously Adani Exports Limited).
The Adani portfolio of companies today stands amongst India's largest and fastest-growing diversified business portfolios spanning transport, logistics, energy and utility, materials, metals, mining and various B2C sectors. The portfolio comprises eleven publicly-traded companies, including four investment grade (IG)-rated businesses, and is India's sole Infrastructure Investment Grade bond issuer.
Portfolio Overview
Corporate Overview
Strategic Review
ESG Overview
Statutory Reports
Financial Statements
Portfolio structure
Unleashing growth and nation development with a world-class infrastructure and utility portfolio
Flagship
Infrastructure & Utility Core Portfolio
Primary Industry
Emerging B2C
Incubator
Energy & Utility
Transport & Logistics
Materials, Metal &
Direct to
Mining
Consumer
AEL
AGEL
AESL
APSEZ
NQXT
Cement1
Renewables
T&D
Ports & Logistics
(72.61%)
(56.37%)
(73.22%)
(65.89%)
(100%)
(70.33%)
Copper,
Vision
To be a world-class leader in businesses that enrich lives and contribute to nations in building infrastructure through sustainable value creation.
Culture
Passion
Performing with enthusiasm and energy
Results
Core
Philosophy
The Adani portfolio of companies is guided by the philosophy of 'Growth with Goodness', which emphasises sustainable and responsible development aligned with national priorities. To this end, ambitious ESG targets, with a focus on decarbonisation, have been set.
ATGL
APL
Aluminium
AWL
Gas Discom
IPP
Food FMCG
(100%)
(37.40%)
(71.75%)
(43.94%)
PVC
NDTV
(100%)
(64.71%)
Specialist
Manufacturing2
ADL
(100%)
Digital
ANIL
AdaniConneX
Mining Services
(100%)
AAHL
ARTL
Values
Courage
We shall embrace new ideas and businesses
Trust
We shall believe in our employees and other stakeholders
Commitment
We shall stand by our promises and adhere to high standards of business
Consistently achieving goals
Integration
Working across functions and businesses to create synergies
Dedication
Working with commitment in the pursuit of our aims
Entrepreneurship
Seizing new opportunities with initiatives and ownership
In one of the largest commitments of its kind globally, a significant USD 100 billion investment has been earmarked for a green transition and transport by 2030. This includes building Integrated Green Hydrogen Ecosystem encompassing three giga factories
to develop 10 GW solar panels, 5 GW wind turbines and 5 GW hydrogen electrolysers and expanding the portfolio of Adani renewables to 50 GW. Five major companies - Adani Ports, Adani Green Energy, Adani Energy Solutions, ACC and Ambuja - have committed to achieving net zero by 2050. Furthermore, a pledge has been made at WEF's 1t.org to plant 100 million trees by 2030.
The Adani Foundation, currently touching over 9.1 million lives, is positioned to address the critical needs of New India in areas like health, nutrition, education, basic sanitation, women's livelihood and skills development.
New
Data
& Commercial
Industries
Center
Airports
Roads
Mining
(100%)
(50%)
(100%)
(100%)
(100%)
Listed entity
Unlisted entity
- Adani family's equity stake in the Adani portfolio companies
- AEL equity stake
Holdings are as on March 31, 2024, except for cement, in which holding is as on April 30, 2024.
Data center, JV with EdgeConneX, AEL: Adani Enterprises Limited; APSEZ: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited; AESL: Adani
Energy Solutions Limited; APL: Adani Power Limited; AGEL: Adani Green Energy Limited; AAHL: Adani Airport Holdings Limited; ARTL:
Adani Roads Transport Limited; ANIL: Adani New Industries Limited; AWL: Adani Wilmar Limited; ADL: Adani Digital Labs Private Limited;
NDTV: New Delhi Television Limited; PVC: Polyvinyl Chloride; NQXT: North Queensland Export Terminal; ATGL: Adani Total Gas Ltd, JV with
TotalEnergies; T&D: Transmission & Distribution; IPP: Independent Power Producer
- Cement business includes 70.33% stake in Ambuja Cements Limited which in turn owns 50.05% in ACC Limited, Adani directly owns 6.64% stake in ACC Limited. Ambuja also owns 60.44% stake in Sanghi Industries
- Includes the manufacturing of Defence and Aerospace Equipment
4
5
ADANI POWER LIMITED
Integrated Annual Report 2023-24
Portfolio Overview
Corporate Overview
Strategic Review
ESG Overview
Statutory Reports
Financial Statements
Committed to a stronger than ever India
The Adani portfolio of companies boldly leads the way with extensive capacities spanning critical sectors of the economy and a nationwide footprint. They are strategically positioned to capture market leadership and propel the nation forward.
Empowering critical sectors of the Indian economy
Adani Total Gas Limited
Ambuja Cements Limited
(with subsidiaries ACC Limited and
Sanghi Industries Limited)
India's largest
private city gas distribution business
Second largest
cement manufacturer in India
52* geographical areas
of gas supplies
Iconic cement brand
(*including 19 IOAGPL GA's)
606 EV charging points and
78.9 MTPA cement
1,040 under various stages of
manufacturing capacity
construction
Adani Enterprises Limited
India's largest
business incubation company
India's largest
airport infrastructure company
4 GW module manufacturing
1.5 GW wind turbine generator capacity
17 MW data center capacity
Transport and Logistics
Logistics (seaports, airports, logistics, shipping and rail), public transport infrastructure (roads and highways construction)
Energy and Utility
Power generation, transmission & distribution, renewable energy (solar, wind, hybrid and pump hydro storage), green hydrogen, data center, water management
Materials, Metals and Mining
Cement, mining development and operations, copper, petrochemicals, defence & aerospace
B2C
Natural Gas & infrastructure (City Gas Distribution, EV Charging, Compressed Biogas Production, Smart Meters), agro (commodities, branded edible oil, packaged food products, cold storage and grain silos), media & entertainment, digital lab
National footprint with deep penetration
500 KTPA Copper Unit at Mundra
5,000+ lane kms of road projects
9 mine service contracts (operational: 4 coal and 1 iron ore)
Adani Power Limited
India's largest private sector
thermal power producer
India's largest single location private thermal IPP (Mundra)
16.85 GW of operating and upcoming capacity
Scale and market leadership across businesses
Adani Ports and Special
Adani Green
Adani Energy
Economic Zone Limited
Energy Limited
Solutions Limited
India's largest private-sector
Among the world's largest
India's
port operator
renewable energy business
largest private-sector transmission and
distribution company with over 20,500 ckm
India's largest
World's largest wind-solar hybrid
of network and 12 million consumers
power project
Only private player
port (Mundra)
(2,140 MW) in Rajasthan
in the country to have built and
operate a HVDC line
Highest margin among peers
21,953 MW locked-in portfolio
One of India's most efficient
627 MMT cargo
Fully secured growth
transmission and distribution players in terms
of line availability benchmarks and distribution
handling capacity
up to 50 GW by 2030
losses and other operating parameters
AEML is rated as
India's No.1 power utility
(2nd year in a row)
34.35%
Renewable power in the overall energy
mix of AEML by FY 2023-24
350mn Userbase
Adani's Core Infra Platform
AEL APSEZ AGEL ATGL AESL APL Adani Cement
Map not to scale and used for representation only.
Adani Wilmar Limited
India's largest
edible oil brand
Amongst India's largest
port-based edible oil refinery
5,000 MT per day edible oil
refinery capacity
7.2 lakh retail outlets
NDTV Limited
Among India's most trusted
media companies
Countries
65 NDTV 24*7 | 10 NDTV India
5 NDTV Profit
32.25 million
YouTube subscribers
6
7
ADANI POWER LIMITED
Integrated Annual Report 2023-24
Stronger than ever performance
Industry-leading profitability
` 28,111 Cr
` 17,202 Cr
` 6,322 Cr
` 13,681 Cr
APL
APSEZ
AESL
AEL
96%
19%
4%
30%
Note: Includes prior period
items contributing ` 9,322
Adjusted
cr to EBITDA
EBITDA
` 8,847 Cr
` 1,166 Cr
` 7,589 Cr
` 1,406 Cr
AGEL
ATGL
Ambuja Cements
AWL
38%
26%
Limited (with subsidiaries
28%
ACC Limited and Sanghi
Industries Limited)
74%
` 20,829 Cr
` 8,104 Cr
` 1,197 Cr
` 3,334 Cr
Comparable PAT*
APL
APSEZ
AESL
AEL
94%
50%
12%
38%
PAT
` 1,260 Cr
` 668 Cr
` 4,738 Cr
` 148 Cr
AGEL
ATGL
Ambuja Cements
AWL
30%
22%
Limited (with subsidiaries
75%
ACC Limited and Sanghi
Industries Limited)
119%
*Comparable PAT excludes all one-time items like regulatory income, provisions, bilateral charges
Note 1: Growth pertains to growth in FY 2023-24 vs FY 2022-23
Note 2: Adjusted EBITDA: PAT incl. Share of Profit from JV + Current Tax + Deferred Tax + Depreciation + Finance Cost + Unrealised Forex Loss / (Gain) + Exceptional Items
Note 3: EBITDA and PAT of AWL was impacted on account of hedges dis-alignment, tariff rate quota disparity and losses in Bangladesh operations
Portfolio Overview
Corporate Overview
Strategic Review
ESG Overview
Statutory Reports
Financial Statements
Cargo volume growth
Renewable capacity
Transmission network
(MMT)
growth (GW)
growth (ckm)
CAGR
5%
14%
CAGR
15%
57%
CAGR
4%
14%
Industry
APSEZ
Industry
AGEL
Industry
AESL
2014
973
113
2016
46
0.3
2016
3,41,551
6,950
2024
1,539
408
2024
143.6
10.9
2024
4,85,544
20,509
City gas distribution Volume
Passenger traffic
(MMSCM)
(Mn)
CAGR
6%
10%
CAGR
41%
55%
Industry
ATGL
Industry
AAHL
2020
10,883
582
2022
189*
36.9*
2024
13,491
865
2024
376.4
88.6
Note: The start year considered for industry data is the
* Pax numbers were impacted due
year when the business commenced.
to pandemic in FY 2021-22
8
9
2
CORPORATE
OVERVIEW
14 Performance and Progress
16 Performance Highlights FY 2023-24
18 Message from the Chairman
26 Joint Message from Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer
30 About Adani Power
34 Assets and Markets Served
36 Investment Case
42 Awards and Accolades
44 Stronger Than Ever Opportunity
Horizon
46 Stronger Than Ever Proposition to Forge Ahead
48 Stronger Than Ever Balance
Sheet and Financial Foundation
50 Stronger Than Ever Operations
& Maintenance
54 Stronger Than Ever Project
Execution
Mount Kanchenjunga, the third highest mountain in the world
ADANI POWER LIMITED
Integrated Annual Report 2023-24
How is
Adani Power Limited
Portfolio Overview
Corporate Overview
Strategic Review
ESG Overview
Statutory Reports
Financial Statements
Stronger Than Ever
But the challenge is addressing the growing power demand and intermittency of renewables
In India, the peak power demand touched 243 GW in
The need of the hour is striking the right balance
A strategic balance between reliable and schedulable thermal power and clean renewables for grid reliability and supporting
Globally, concerns over climate change are driving policy change and influencing behaviour
Climate change affects everyone, and human activity is contributing to acceleration of long-term trends.
Amid increasing demand for energy transition and net zero targets
110 nations at COP28 have pledged to triple renewable capacity to 11,000 GW by 2030.
India aims to achieve 50% penetration of non-fossil fuel generation capacity.
September 2023 and is set to rise further.
Lack of energy storage options and intermittency challenges of renewables make grid stability
and meeting base load requirements growing challenges.
India's economic activities while combating climate change.
This requires bold actions
As India's largest private sector thermal power producer, Adani Power is leading the action on adding base load power capacity. We are stronger than ever in our intent to meet India's power needs, reliably and sustainably.
Mundra
12
13
