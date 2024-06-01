While storms can flatten structures and cyclones can destroy cities,

they cannot do anything to mountains.

Mountains remain unmoved and unaffected. From one peak to another,

they continue to rise higher and higher.

And as they rise, they emerge stronger.

We also faced a severe man-made storm recently - one that would have

destroyed most businesses.

But, under the visionary leadership of our Chairman, we remained

unyielding like a mountain.

We kept building inner strength by:

Our unceasing commitment to governance and compliance

Our unwavering

focus on

sustainability and

impact creation

Our unending endeavour to trust and transparency

Mountains symbolise trust and truthfulness, strength and stillness, constancy and courage. In this publication, we have drawn our inspiration from the mountains, and paid our humble homage to the world's highest mountains.

With untiring learning, we made the biggest comeback in the history of corporate India with our strongest performance ever.

We continue to rise higher and higher, and emerge

Stronger Than Ever

Mount Everest, the world's highest mountain

Our Approach to Integrated Reporting

We showed our unbreakable spirit and proved that challenges could not weaken us; instead they became a testament to our ability to emerge stronger than ever.

Mr Gautam S. Adani

Chairman

Read more Pg.18

This is the maiden integrated annual report () of Adani Power Limited (referred to as "we", "our", "us"), aimed at presenting our annual performance for FY 2023-24 and oulook to stakeholders. This report offers detailed insights into our financial and operational performance, highlighting their alignment with our strategic objectives, materiality assessment, and our capacity to generate sustainable value. Going forward, the report will be further enriched

by incorporating additional data, and maintaining utmost transparency for stakeholders to make well-informed decisions.

Reporting Principles

Approach to Materiality

The context of this centres on factors that could potentially affect our ability to generate value for stakeholders over the short, medium, and long term. In determining these critical issues, Adani Power's management evaluates internal and external factors, including the Company's strategic objectives, business model, key stakeholders' expectations and concerns, and the broader macroeconomic landscape.

A comprehensive materiality analysis was conducted in FY 2019-20, with identified issues integrated into Adani Power's long-term planning and strategic development. Material issues are revisited every year internally. This analysis allows us to refine our strategic approach and

  • The Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2006
  • The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
  • Integrated Reporting Framework of the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC), now part of the IFRS Foundation

Reporting Scope, Boundary, and Period

The scope and boundaries of this report cover all corporate operations, thermal power plants and solar plants, owned by Adani Power subsidiary companies.

The reporting period for this Integrated Report is from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024.

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements in this report may constitute forward-looking statements. While these statements reflect our future expectations, it is crucial to recognise that various risks, uncertainties, and other significant factors could lead to actual results differing materially from our expectations.

Independent Assurance

DNV Business Assurance India Private Limited ('DNV'), has undertaken an Independent Assurance of Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report (BRSR). Reasonable Level of assurance for BRSR

9 Core Indicators of SEBI circular dated July 12, 2023 and Limited Level of assurance for the rest of the non-financial disclosures of the BRSR report.

Stronger Than Ever

Opportunity Horizon

Stronger Than Ever

Proposition to Forge Ahead

Stronger Than Ever Balance

Sheet and Financial

Foundation

Stronger Than Ever

Operations & Maintenance

Stronger Than Ever Project

Execution

163 Governance: Board of

Directors

www.adanipower.com

www.adanipower.com

Navigate Our Report

Financial Capital

Intellectual Capital

Social and Relationship

Capital

Manufactured Capital

Human Capital

Natural Capital

THE ADANI PORTFOLIO OF COMPANIES

Portfolio of Progress

At the heart of this Portfolio of Progress is a journey of evolution over the years.

Like the ascending peaks of a mountain range, we have grown every year - not only on the strength of our business performance, but equally and importantly, through our steadfast commitment to environmental, social and governance practices underpinned by a culture of transparency.

The Adani portfolio of companies, headquartered in Ahmedabad, India, has been founded and promoted by the visionary industrialist Mr Gautam Adani. The operations of the portfolio commenced in 1988 with commodity trading business under the flagship company Adani Enterprises Limited (previously Adani Exports Limited).

The Adani portfolio of companies today stands amongst India's largest and fastest-growing diversified business portfolios spanning transport, logistics, energy and utility, materials, metals, mining and various B2C sectors. The portfolio comprises eleven publicly-traded companies, including four investment grade (IG)-rated businesses, and is India's sole Infrastructure Investment Grade bond issuer.

Portfolio structure

Unleashing growth and nation development with a world-class infrastructure and utility portfolio

Flagship

Infrastructure & Utility Core Portfolio

Primary Industry

Emerging B2C

Incubator

Energy & Utility

Transport & Logistics

Materials, Metal &

Direct to

Mining

Consumer

AEL

AGEL

AESL

APSEZ

NQXT

Cement1

Renewables

T&D

Ports & Logistics

(72.61%)

(56.37%)

(73.22%)

(65.89%)

(100%)

(70.33%)

Copper,

Vision

To be a world-class leader in businesses that enrich lives and contribute to nations in building infrastructure through sustainable value creation.

Culture

Passion

Performing with enthusiasm and energy

Results

Core

Philosophy

The Adani portfolio of companies is guided by the philosophy of 'Growth with Goodness', which emphasises sustainable and responsible development aligned with national priorities. To this end, ambitious ESG targets, with a focus on decarbonisation, have been set.

ATGL

APL

Aluminium

AWL

Gas Discom

IPP

Food FMCG

(100%)

(37.40%)

(71.75%)

(43.94%)

PVC

NDTV

(100%)

(64.71%)

Specialist

Manufacturing2

ADL

(100%)

Digital

ANIL

AdaniConneX

Mining Services

(100%)

AAHL

ARTL

Values

Courage

We shall embrace new ideas and businesses

Trust

We shall believe in our employees and other stakeholders

Commitment

We shall stand by our promises and adhere to high standards of business

Consistently achieving goals

Integration

Working across functions and businesses to create synergies

Dedication

Working with commitment in the pursuit of our aims

Entrepreneurship

Seizing new opportunities with initiatives and ownership

In one of the largest commitments of its kind globally, a significant USD 100 billion investment has been earmarked for a green transition and transport by 2030. This includes building Integrated Green Hydrogen Ecosystem encompassing three giga factories

to develop 10 GW solar panels, 5 GW wind turbines and 5 GW hydrogen electrolysers and expanding the portfolio of Adani renewables to 50 GW. Five major companies - Adani Ports, Adani Green Energy, Adani Energy Solutions, ACC and Ambuja - have committed to achieving net zero by 2050. Furthermore, a pledge has been made at WEF's 1t.org to plant 100 million trees by 2030.

The Adani Foundation, currently touching over 9.1 million lives, is positioned to address the critical needs of New India in areas like health, nutrition, education, basic sanitation, women's livelihood and skills development.

New

Data

& Commercial

Industries

Center

Airports

Roads

Mining

(100%)

(50%)

(100%)

(100%)

(100%)

Listed entity

Unlisted entity

  1. Adani family's equity stake in the Adani portfolio companies
  1. AEL equity stake

Holdings are as on March 31, 2024, except for cement, in which holding is as on April 30, 2024.

Data center, JV with EdgeConneX, AEL: Adani Enterprises Limited; APSEZ: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited; AESL: Adani

Energy Solutions Limited; APL: Adani Power Limited; AGEL: Adani Green Energy Limited; AAHL: Adani Airport Holdings Limited; ARTL:

Adani Roads Transport Limited; ANIL: Adani New Industries Limited; AWL: Adani Wilmar Limited; ADL: Adani Digital Labs Private Limited;

NDTV: New Delhi Television Limited; PVC: Polyvinyl Chloride; NQXT: North Queensland Export Terminal; ATGL: Adani Total Gas Ltd, JV with

TotalEnergies; T&D: Transmission & Distribution; IPP: Independent Power Producer

  1. Cement business includes 70.33% stake in Ambuja Cements Limited which in turn owns 50.05% in ACC Limited, Adani directly owns 6.64% stake in ACC Limited. Ambuja also owns 60.44% stake in Sanghi Industries
  2. Includes the manufacturing of Defence and Aerospace Equipment

Committed to a stronger than ever India

The Adani portfolio of companies boldly leads the way with extensive capacities spanning critical sectors of the economy and a nationwide footprint. They are strategically positioned to capture market leadership and propel the nation forward.

Empowering critical sectors of the Indian economy

Adani Total Gas Limited

Ambuja Cements Limited

(with subsidiaries ACC Limited and

Sanghi Industries Limited)

India's largest

private city gas distribution business

Second largest

cement manufacturer in India

52* geographical areas

of gas supplies

Iconic cement brand

(*including 19 IOAGPL GA's)

606 EV charging points and

78.9 MTPA cement

1,040 under various stages of

manufacturing capacity

construction

Adani Enterprises Limited

India's largest

business incubation company

India's largest

airport infrastructure company

4 GW module manufacturing

1.5 GW wind turbine generator capacity

17 MW data center capacity

Transport and Logistics

Logistics (seaports, airports, logistics, shipping and rail), public transport infrastructure (roads and highways construction)

Energy and Utility

Power generation, transmission & distribution, renewable energy (solar, wind, hybrid and pump hydro storage), green hydrogen, data center, water management

Materials, Metals and Mining

Cement, mining development and operations, copper, petrochemicals, defence & aerospace

B2C

Natural Gas & infrastructure (City Gas Distribution, EV Charging, Compressed Biogas Production, Smart Meters), agro (commodities, branded edible oil, packaged food products, cold storage and grain silos), media & entertainment, digital lab

National footprint with deep penetration

500 KTPA Copper Unit at Mundra

5,000+ lane kms of road projects

9 mine service contracts (operational: 4 coal and 1 iron ore)

Adani Power Limited

India's largest private sector

thermal power producer

India's largest single location private thermal IPP (Mundra)

16.85 GW of operating and upcoming capacity

Scale and market leadership across businesses

Adani Ports and Special

Adani Green

Adani Energy

Economic Zone Limited

Energy Limited

Solutions Limited

India's largest private-sector

Among the world's largest

India's

port operator

renewable energy business

largest private-sector transmission and

distribution company with over 20,500 ckm

India's largest

World's largest wind-solar hybrid

of network and 12 million consumers

power project

Only private player

port (Mundra)

(2,140 MW) in Rajasthan

in the country to have built and

operate a HVDC line

Highest margin among peers

21,953 MW locked-in portfolio

One of India's most efficient

627 MMT cargo

Fully secured growth

transmission and distribution players in terms

of line availability benchmarks and distribution

handling capacity

up to 50 GW by 2030

losses and other operating parameters

AEML is rated as

India's No.1 power utility

(2nd year in a row)

34.35%

Renewable power in the overall energy

mix of AEML by FY 2023-24

350mn Userbase

Adani's Core Infra Platform

AEL APSEZ AGEL ATGL AESL APL Adani Cement

Map not to scale and used for representation only.

Adani Wilmar Limited

India's largest

edible oil brand

Amongst India's largest

port-based edible oil refinery

5,000 MT per day edible oil

refinery capacity

7.2 lakh retail outlets

NDTV Limited

Among India's most trusted

media companies

Countries

65 NDTV 24*7 | 10 NDTV India

5 NDTV Profit

32.25 million

YouTube subscribers

Stronger than ever performance

Industry-leading profitability

` 28,111 Cr

` 17,202 Cr

` 6,322 Cr

` 13,681 Cr

APL

APSEZ

AESL

AEL

96%

19%

4%

30%

Note: Includes prior period

items contributing ` 9,322

Adjusted

cr to EBITDA

EBITDA

` 8,847 Cr

` 1,166 Cr

` 7,589 Cr

` 1,406 Cr

AGEL

ATGL

Ambuja Cements

AWL

38%

26%

Limited (with subsidiaries

28%

ACC Limited and Sanghi

Industries Limited)

74%

` 20,829 Cr

` 8,104 Cr

` 1,197 Cr

` 3,334 Cr

Comparable PAT*

APL

APSEZ

AESL

AEL

94%

50%

12%

38%

PAT

` 1,260 Cr

` 668 Cr

` 4,738 Cr

` 148 Cr

AGEL

ATGL

Ambuja Cements

AWL

30%

22%

Limited (with subsidiaries

75%

ACC Limited and Sanghi

Industries Limited)

119%

*Comparable PAT excludes all one-time items like regulatory income, provisions, bilateral charges

Note 1: Growth pertains to growth in FY 2023-24 vs FY 2022-23

Note 2: Adjusted EBITDA: PAT incl. Share of Profit from JV + Current Tax + Deferred Tax + Depreciation + Finance Cost + Unrealised Forex Loss / (Gain) + Exceptional Items

Note 3: EBITDA and PAT of AWL was impacted on account of hedges dis-alignment, tariff rate quota disparity and losses in Bangladesh operations

Cargo volume growth

Renewable capacity

Transmission network

(MMT)

growth (GW)

growth (ckm)

CAGR

5%

14%

CAGR

15%

57%

CAGR

4%

14%

Industry

APSEZ

Industry

AGEL

Industry

AESL

2014

973

113

2016

46

0.3

2016

3,41,551

6,950

2024

1,539

408

2024

143.6

10.9

2024

4,85,544

20,509

City gas distribution Volume

Passenger traffic

(MMSCM)

(Mn)

CAGR

6%

10%

CAGR

41%

55%

Industry

ATGL

Industry

AAHL

2020

10,883

582

2022

189*

36.9*

2024

13,491

865

2024

376.4

88.6

Note: The start year considered for industry data is the

* Pax numbers were impacted due

year when the business commenced.

to pandemic in FY 2021-22

Mount Kanchenjunga, the third highest mountain in the world

ADANI POWER LIMITED

Integrated Annual Report 2023-24

How is

Adani Power Limited

Stronger Than Ever

But the challenge is addressing the growing power demand and intermittency of renewables

In India, the peak power demand touched 243 GW in

The need of the hour is striking the right balance

A strategic balance between reliable and schedulable thermal power and clean renewables for grid reliability and supporting

Globally, concerns over climate change are driving policy change and influencing behaviour

Climate change affects everyone, and human activity is contributing to acceleration of long-term trends.

Amid increasing demand for energy transition and net zero targets

110 nations at COP28 have pledged to triple renewable capacity to 11,000 GW by 2030.

India aims to achieve 50% penetration of non-fossil fuel generation capacity.

September 2023 and is set to rise further.

Lack of energy storage options and intermittency challenges of renewables make grid stability

and meeting base load requirements growing challenges.

India's economic activities while combating climate change.

This requires bold actions

As India's largest private sector thermal power producer, Adani Power is leading the action on adding base load power capacity. We are stronger than ever in our intent to meet India's power needs, reliably and sustainably.

Mundra

