Forward-looking statement
Certain statements in this communication may be 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. Important developments that could affect the Company's operations include changes in the industry structure, significant changes in political and economic environments in India and overseas, tax laws, import duties, litigation and labour relations. Adani Power Limited will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.
The Adani Group's Annual Report for the year 2022-23 presents
a growth narrative powered by sustainable infrastructure and building a better future for the world around sustainable practices.
This positioning reflects our Chairman's vision of long-term growth. From humble origins, the Adani Group has evolved into India's largest infrastructure platform (outside of the government) with a focus on
renewable energy and sustainable development.
The Group's efforts have also contributed to the formulation of policies that offer renewable power options to consumers across India, making it available, affordable and accessible.
This Annual Report emphasises the overarching theme of sustainability, adaptability, and climate resilience, which underpins the Adani Group's narrative of long-term growth. The report highlights specific
achievements, showcasing the overall portfolio growth and the progress of individual companies within the Group.
This Annual Report 2022-23 presents a compelling 'Building a better tomorrow' theme through sustainability, adaptability, climate resilience, and community development.
Through these attributes, the Group has positioned itself as a leader in driving positive change and creating a better tomorrow for all its stakeholders.
Contents
Part 1: What we are and what we do
4 Corporate Snapshot
8 Adani Power at a glance
Part 2: Adani Power. Positioned to build a better tomorrow
15 APL. Building a Better tomorrow by catalysing the Indian economy
Part 3: Perspectives of our management
- The Adani profile
- Chairman's Message
36 Managing Director's Communique
40 CEO'S Communique
Part-4: How APL has built a culture of excellence
48 Adani Power. A sectorial benchmark in terms of asset sophistication and operating efficiency
54 APL. Building robust value drivers, enhancing stakeholder value
57 How we are building a better tomorrow through the acquisition and turnaround of financially stressed power plants
59 Adani Power's culture of operation and maintenance excellence
76 Our fuel management and logistics excellence
78 How we have deepened a culture of technological excellence at Adani Power
81 How APL strengthened data privacy and cyber risk management
84 How we are building a great team at Adani Power
Part-5: Seeding responsibility in profitability
92 How we deepened our environment responsiveness at Adani Power
98 Adani Power: Committed to the complete safety of its people, plants and communities
102 Empowering communities: Adani Power's commitment to corporate social responsibility
Statutory section
113 Management discussion and analysis
- Company Information
- Director's report and annexures
144 Corporate Governance Report
178 Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report
Financial statements
221 Standalone Financial Statements
324 Consolidated Financial Statements
424 AGM Notice
At Adani Power Limited, we are engaged in a business that empowers lives.
We facilitate national growth - individual, commercial and industrial
- through the ability to generate power reliably and affordably.
We are engaged in building a better tomorrow through strategically-targeted capacity addition, technology adoption and environmental consciousness.
The company's operations are marked by a reliable, always-available power supply to some of India's largest power markets and growth centres.
By reconciling the needs of the consumer, environment, country and other stakeholders, the company is building a better tomorrow.
PART 1
What we are and what we do
