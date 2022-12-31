Adani Power : Updates

|
|
December 31, 2022
|
Dear Sir(s)
|
Sub.: Update to the earlier disclosures made pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI LODR"), for acquisition of D B Power Limited
Ref: Our Letter dated August 19, 2022; October 31, 2022; and November 30, 2022
Further to our letters (as referred hereinabove and also attached herewith), we wish to inform that the Parties to the proposed transaction have mutually agreed to further extend the long stop date as January 15, 2023, for achieving the closing/completion.
We shall send further updates in due course of time.
Kindly take the same on record.
Thanking you.
Yours faithfully,
For Adani Power Limited
Deepak S Pandya
Company Secretary
Encl.: As above
