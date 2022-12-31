Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Adani Power Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADANIPOWER   INE814H01011

ADANI POWER LIMITED

(ADANIPOWER)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:22 2022-12-30 am EST
299.55 INR   -1.63%
12/30NDTV founders resign from board after India's Adani takes control
RE
12/28Indian tycoon Adani says Adani Group is financially strong- India Today
RE
12/27India makes inroads into Sri Lanka under China's long shadow
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Adani Power : Updates

12/31/2022 | 02:08pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

December 31, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India

Limited

Floor 25, P J Towers,

Exchange Plaza,

Dalal Street,

Bandra Kurla Complex,

Mumbai - 400 001

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code: 533096

Scrip Code: ADANIPOWER

Dear Sir(s)

Sub.: Update to the earlier disclosures made pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI LODR"), for acquisition of D B Power Limited

Ref: Our Letter dated August 19, 2022; October 31, 2022; and November 30, 2022

Further to our letters (as referred hereinabove and also attached herewith), we wish to inform that the Parties to the proposed transaction have mutually agreed to further extend the long stop date as January 15, 2023, for achieving the closing/completion.

We shall send further updates in due course of time.

Kindly take the same on record.

Thanking you.

Yours faithfully,

For Adani Power Limited

Deepak S Pandya

Company Secretary

Encl.: As above

Adani Power Limited

Tel +91 79 2656 7555

"Adani Corporate House"

Fax +91 79 2555 7177

Shantigram, Near Vaishno Devi Circle,

info@adani.com

S. G. Highway, Khodiyar,

www.adanipower.com

Ahmedabad-382421, Gujarat India

CIN : L40100GJ1996PLC030533

Registered Office: "Adani Corporate House", Shantigram, Near Vaishno Devi Circle, S. G. Highway, Khodiyar, Ahmedabad-382421

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Adani Power Limited published this content on 31 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2022 19:07:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ADANI POWER LIMITED
12/30NDTV founders resign from board after India's Adani takes control
RE
12/28Indian tycoon Adani says Adani Group is financially strong- India Today
RE
12/27India makes inroads into Sri Lanka under China's long shadow
RE
12/27Exclusive-India plans $2 billion incentive for green hydrogen industry - sources
RE
12/26India's NDTV shares rise as founders plan to sell stake to Adani
RE
12/23India's NDTV founders to transfer most of their stake to Adani
RE
12/21Reliance Retail to buy Metro's India unit for about $344 million
RE
12/21Adani Power : gets B score for fulfilling climate and water security commitments
PU
12/21Exclusive-India to bolster carbon trading market with stabilisation fund
RE
12/14Construction work on Adani port in southern India to speed up to meet deadline
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ADANI POWER LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 277 B 3 348 M 3 348 M
Net income 2022 49 116 M 593 M 593 M
Net Debt 2022 479 B 5 792 M 5 792 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 155 B 13 960 M 13 960 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,25x
EV / Sales 2022 4,31x
Nbr of Employees 2 737
Free-Float 22,9%
Chart ADANI POWER LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Adani Power Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADANI POWER LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 299,55
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Anil Kumar Sardana Managing Director & Executive Director
Shersingh B. Khyalia Chief Executive Officer
Shailesh Sawa Chief Financial Officer
Gautambhai Shantilal Adani Chairman
Deepak S. Pandya Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADANI POWER LIMITED200.45%13 960
NTPC LTD33.80%19 502
SDIC POWER HOLDINGS CO., LTD-5.58%11 705
CHINA RESOURCES POWER HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-38.85%9 846
HUADIAN POWER INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION LIMITED-5.00%7 662
DATANG INTERNATIONAL POWER GENERATION CO., LTD.-27.84%6 010