Adani Power : Updates

Sub.: Update to the earlier disclosures made pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI LODR"), for acquisition of D B Power Limited

Ref: Our Letter dated August 19, 2022; October 31, 2022; and November 30, 2022

Further to our letters (as referred hereinabove and also attached herewith), we wish to inform that the Parties to the proposed transaction have mutually agreed to further extend the long stop date as January 15, 2023, for achieving the closing/completion.

