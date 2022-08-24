Log in
    ADANIPOWER   INE814H01011

ADANI POWER LIMITED

(ADANIPOWER)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  01:06 2022-08-24 am EDT
390.40 INR   -4.99%
Factbox-Asia's richest man Adani on deals spree in India, abroad

08/24/2022 | 01:01am EDT
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani speaks during an interview in Ahmedabad

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, Asia's richest man, is making his biggest media bet with a bid to buy a majority stake in New Delhi Television (NDTV).

Adani's coal-to-edible-oils conglomerate has been on a deals spree over the past two years.

BUYS:

MEDIA

A unit of the Adani group used financial rights in a bid to buy a 29.18% stake in NDTV, apart from an open offer for another 26% in line with Indian regulations. Adani announced the move on Aug. 23 but NDTV, which has a market valuation of about $300 million, said its consent was not sought.

POWER

Adani Power Ltd, India's largest private thermal power producer, said on Aug. 19 that it would buy thermal power plant operator DB Power for an enterprise value of 70.17 billion rupees ($878.61 million).

ROAD ASSETS

Adani Enterprises said on Aug. 4 that a unit would buy Macquarie Asia Infrastructure Fund's India toll roads in Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat states for 31.10 billion rupees.

PORT

Israel said on July 14 that it would sell Haifa Port, a major trade hub on its Mediterranean coast, to Adani Ports and local chemicals and logistics group Gadot for 4.1 billion shekels ($1.18 billion).

CEMENT

The Adani Group said in mid-May that it would buy Holcim AG's cement businesses in India for $10.5 billion, its largest-ever acquisition, to become the country's No. 2 cement manufacturer.

SALES:

RENEWABLES

* French energy major TotalEnergies said in June that it would buy a 25% stake in Adani New Industries Ltd, as part of a deal with Adani Enterprises to develop the world's biggest green hydrogen ecosystem.

* Total said in January 2021 that it was paying $2.5 billion for a share in Adani Green Energy Ltd and its solar power assets.

($1 = 79.8650 Indian rupees)

(Compiled by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED -0.93% 3023.65 End-of-day quote.76.97%
ADANI GREEN ENERGY LIMITED -2.75% 2342 Delayed Quote.89.42%
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED -0.49% 828.65 Delayed Quote.15.06%
ADANI POWER LIMITED -4.99% 390.4 Delayed Quote.333.80%
ADANI TRANSMISSION LIMITED 3.23% 3590.15 End-of-day quote.107.18%
GREEN HYDROGEN SYSTEMS A/S -2.95% 14.5 Delayed Quote.-56.51%
HOLCIM LTD -1.18% 44.42 Delayed Quote.-3.35%
NEW DELHI TELEVISION LIMITED 2.61% 366.2 End-of-day quote.217.74%
TOTALENERGIES SE 3.24% 54.76 Real-time Quote.22.70%
Financials
Sales 2022 277 B 3 471 M 3 471 M
Net income 2022 49 116 M 615 M 615 M
Net Debt 2022 479 B 6 005 M 6 005 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 585 B 19 853 M 19 853 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,25x
EV / Sales 2022 4,31x
Nbr of Employees 2 737
Free-Float 22,6%
Chart ADANI POWER LIMITED
Adani Power Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ADANI POWER LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 410,90
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Anil Kumar Sardana Managing Director & Executive Director
Shersingh B. Khyalia Chief Executive Officer
Shailesh Sawa Chief Financial Officer
Gautambhai Shantilal Adani Chairman
Deepak S. Pandya Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADANI POWER LIMITED333.80%19 853
NTPC LTD25.80%18 990
SDIC POWER HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-4.10%11 755
CHINA RESOURCES POWER HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-37.62%9 981
HUADIAN POWER INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION LIMITED-1.47%7 257
ENGIE BRASIL ENERGIA S.A.7.50%6 504