Factbox-Asia's richest man Adani on deals spree in India, abroad

Adani's coal-to-edible-oils conglomerate has been on a deals spree over the past two years.

BUYS:

MEDIA

A unit of the Adani group used financial rights in a bid to buy a 29.18% stake in NDTV, apart from an open offer for another 26% in line with Indian regulations. Adani announced the move on Aug. 23 but NDTV, which has a market valuation of about $300 million, said its consent was not sought.

POWER

Adani Power Ltd, India's largest private thermal power producer, said on Aug. 19 that it would buy thermal power plant operator DB Power for an enterprise value of 70.17 billion rupees ($878.61 million).

ROAD ASSETS

Adani Enterprises said on Aug. 4 that a unit would buy Macquarie Asia Infrastructure Fund's India toll roads in Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat states for 31.10 billion rupees.

PORT

Israel said on July 14 that it would sell Haifa Port, a major trade hub on its Mediterranean coast, to Adani Ports and local chemicals and logistics group Gadot for 4.1 billion shekels ($1.18 billion).

CEMENT

The Adani Group said in mid-May that it would buy Holcim AG's cement businesses in India for $10.5 billion, its largest-ever acquisition, to become the country's No. 2 cement manufacturer.

SALES:

RENEWABLES

* French energy major TotalEnergies said in June that it would buy a 25% stake in Adani New Industries Ltd, as part of a deal with Adani Enterprises to develop the world's biggest green hydrogen ecosystem.

* Total said in January 2021 that it was paying $2.5 billion for a share in Adani Green Energy Ltd and its solar power assets.

($1 = 79.8650 Indian rupees)

(Compiled by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)