Adani Total Gas Limited is an India-based city gas distribution company. The Company is engaged in selling and distribution of natural gas. The Company is engaged in the development of city gas distribution networks to supply piped natural gas to industrial, commercial, domestic (residential) customers and compressed natural gas to the transport sector. It has a presence in approximately 33 geographical areas, including states like Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Odisha and Rajasthan. Its e-mobility business includes setting up electric vehicle charging infrastructure across the country catering to various segments, such as bus, 4W cars, taxis, 3W and 2W commercial applications. The Company is building its biomass business by setting up compressed biogas processing plants across the country based on multiple feedstocks like Agri waste as well as municipal sold wastes. Its subsidiaries include Adani TotalEnergies E-mobility Limited and Adani TotalEnergies Biomass Limited.

Sector Natural Gas Utilities