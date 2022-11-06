Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Adani Total Gas Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATGL   INE399L01023

ADANI TOTAL GAS LIMITED

(ATGL)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  11:56 2022-11-06 pm EST
3723.00 INR   -0.96%
11/06India's Adani Group continues to seek equity partners, says CreditSights
RE
11/03Adani Total Gas Q2 profit rises marginally
RE
11/03Adani Total Gas Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

India's Adani Group continues to seek equity partners, says CreditSights

11/06/2022 | 11:08pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The logo of the Adani Group is seen on the facade of one of its buildings on the outskirts of Ahmedabad

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's ports-to-energy conglomerate Adani Group continues to seek strategic equity partners aligned with its long-term investment strategy, debt research firm CreditSights said in a report, flagging concern over the Group's elevated leverage.

The Group, led by Asia's richest person Gautam Adani, is looking to expand its presence in power generation and infrastructure and ventured into cement-making operations earlier this year.

Chairman Adani said late in September that the group will invest more than $100 billion over the next decade, most of it in the energy transition business.

CreditSights said the conglomerate is venturing into new or unrelated businesses which are highly capital intensive.

It has plans for four business verticals including energy and utility, transport and logistics, materials metals and mining, and consumer, said CreditSights.

"We still hold our view that several of the Group companies maintain elevated leverage owing to aggressive expansion plans, that are largely debt-funded and that have pressurized their credit metrics and cash flows," said the report dated Nov. 4, which was shared with Reuters on Monday.

The research firm, part of the Fitch Group, said it remained "concerned" over the Group's leverage.

"We expect its expansion and acquisition appetite to remain robust ahead, and incremental debt on account of expansion to outpace additional EBITDA generation, which could result in further credit profile deterioration," said CreditSights.

Adani Group did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The combined market capitalisation of the group's listed companies is $260 billion, growing exponentially in recent years.

CreditSights added that the group continues to seek strategic equity partners that are aligned with its long-term investment strategy, such as sovereign wealth funds, and also maintains strong relationships with existing partners.

(Reporting by Shivam Patel in New Delhi; Editing by Stephen Coates)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED 6.72% 3832.35 End-of-day quote.124.30%
ADANI GREEN ENERGY LIMITED 2.12% 2170 Delayed Quote.59.46%
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED -0.56% 858.9 Delayed Quote.18.16%
ADANI POWER LIMITED 0.10% 346.05 Delayed Quote.247.89%
ADANI TOTAL GAS LIMITED -1.03% 3723 Delayed Quote.118.33%
ADANI TRANSMISSION LIMITED 0.85% 3321.95 End-of-day quote.91.70%
ADANI WILMAR LIMITED 0.33% 684.55 End-of-day quote.0.00%
AMBUJA CEMENTS LIMITED 3.60% 558.5 End-of-day quote.47.93%
All news about ADANI TOTAL GAS LIMITED
11/06India's Adani Group continues to seek equity partners, says CreditSights
RE
11/03Adani Total Gas Q2 profit rises marginally
RE
11/03Adani Total Gas Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months ..
CI
11/03Adani Total Gas Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
10/24Surya Roshni Bags New Orders for Pipes Worth Over $1 Million
MT
10/21Adani Group Said to Mull Possible $10 Billion Fund-Raising, Bloomberg Reports
DJ
10/03INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares fall as inflation fears add to global growth woes
RE
09/27India's Adani Group to invest over $100 bln in next decade
RE
09/27India's Adani Group to invest over $100 billion in next decade - Chairman Gautam Adani
RE
09/07CreditSights finds errors in debt report on India's Adani group
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 30 384 M 370 M 370 M
Net income 2022 5 094 M 62,1 M 62,1 M
Net Debt 2022 10 039 M 122 M 122 M
P/E ratio 2022 464x
Yield 2022 0,01%
Capitalization 4 134 B 50 380 M 50 380 M
EV / Sales 2021 62,7x
EV / Sales 2022 78,1x
Nbr of Employees 466
Free-Float 21,2%
Chart ADANI TOTAL GAS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Adani Total Gas Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADANI TOTAL GAS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3 759,25 INR
Average target price 1 775,00 INR
Spread / Average Target -52,8%
Managers and Directors
Suresh P. Manglani Chief Executive Officer
Parag Parikh Chief Financial Officer
Gautambhai Shantilal Adani Chairman
Gunjan MaheshKumar Taunk Secretary & Compliance Officer
Maheswar Bhima Sahu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADANI TOTAL GAS LIMITED118.33%50 380
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP, S.A.-11.53%24 128
ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION1.20%14 833
APA GROUP4.18%7 973
TOKYO GAS CO., LTD.23.86%7 575
PETRONAS GAS-5.00%7 138