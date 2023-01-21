Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Adani Total Gas Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATGL   INE399L01023

ADANI TOTAL GAS LIMITED

(ATGL)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:25:45 2023-01-20 am EST
3918.90 INR   +2.17%
04:07aIndia's Adani Group plans to demerge more business; dismisses debt concerns
RE
01/10Adani Wilmar Sees Total Volume Growth in "High-Teens" in Fiscal Q3
MT
01/10Adani Total Gas Increases Price of Compressed Natural Gas in Gujarat, India
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

India's Adani Group plans to demerge more business; dismisses debt concerns

01/21/2023 | 04:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The logo of the Adani Group is seen on the facade of one of its buildings on the outskirts of Ahmedabad

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's Adani Group, controlled by billionaire Gautam Adani, plans to spin off more businesses by 2028 and dismisses any debt concerns, the group's chief financial officer told Reuters.

The corporate house plans to spin off, or demerge, its metals, mining, data centre, airports, roads and logistics businesses, said Jugeshinder Singh.

"The criteria is for these businesses to achieve a basic investment profile and experienced management by 2025-28, which is when we plan to demerge them," he said.

The company is betting big on its airport business and is aiming for it to become the largest services base in the country in the coming years, outside of government services, Singh said.

The Adani group has spun off its power, coal, transmission and green energy business in the last five-seven years.

Adani, the world's third-richest man according to Forbes, has been diversifying his empire from ports to energy and now owns a media company.

His flagship firm Adani Enterprises is set to raise up to $2.5 billion in a follow-on share sale, Reuters previously reported.

"We don't go to market if we are not sure of raising the full amount ($2.5 billion)," Singh said, adding that the company wants to increase the participation of retail investors and therefore is going for a primary issue instead of a rights issue.

The company plans to use the money to fund green hydrogen projects, airport facilities and Greenfield expressways, besides paring its debt, it earlier said.

The group has typically incubated businesses within its flagship company, to demerge and list them later. Its listed arms today operate in sectors including ports, power transmission, green energy and food production.

NO DEBT CONCERNS

Analysts have raised concerns over its debt accumulation which were dismissed by Singh.

Adani Group's total gross debt in the financial year ending March 31, 2022 rose 40% to 2.2 trillion rupees. CreditSights, part of the Fitch Group, described the Adani Group in September 2022, as "overleveraged" and said it had "concerns" over its debt.

While the report later corrected some calculation errors, CreditSights said it maintained concerns over leverage.

"Nobody has raised debt concerns to us. No single investor has. I am in touch with thousands of high net worth individuals and 160 institutions and no one has said this," Singh said.

($1 = 80.9790 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by M. Sriram, Writing by Nupur Anand; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

By Sriram Mani


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED -0.15% 3456.4 End-of-day quote.-10.44%
ADANI GREEN ENERGY LIMITED 1.09% 1975.6 Delayed Quote.2.27%
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED -0.21% 774.45 Delayed Quote.-5.34%
ADANI POWER LIMITED -0.90% 275.05 Delayed Quote.-8.18%
ADANI TOTAL GAS LIMITED 2.17% 3918.9 Delayed Quote.6.12%
ADANI TRANSMISSION LIMITED 0.14% 2737.95 Delayed Quote.5.74%
ADANI WILMAR LIMITED -0.70% 554.45 End-of-day quote.-10.23%
AIRPORT FACILITIES CO., LTD. 0.00% 511 Delayed Quote.-1.73%
AMBUJA CEMENTS LIMITED -0.35% 517.2 End-of-day quote.-1.32%
All news about ADANI TOTAL GAS LIMITED
04:07aIndia's Adani Group plans to demerge more business; dismisses debt concerns
RE
01/10Adani Wilmar Sees Total Volume Growth in "High-Teens" in Fiscal Q3
MT
01/10Adani Total Gas Increases Price of Compressed Natural Gas in Gujarat, India
MT
2022INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares gain as metals advance after China eases COVID curbs
RE
2022Indian shares set to open higher on China demand recovery hopes
RE
2022Time Technplast Bags Repeat Order Worth INR750 Million
MT
2022Indian govt panel favours ending control on pricing of gas from old blocks from 2027
RE
2022India's Adani Group continues to seek equity partners, says CreditSights
RE
2022India's Adani Group continues to seek equity partners, says CreditSights
RE
2022Adani Total Gas Q2 profit rises marginally
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 30 384 M 375 M 375 M
Net income 2022 5 094 M 62,9 M 62,9 M
Net Debt 2022 10 039 M 124 M 124 M
P/E ratio 2022 464x
Yield 2022 0,01%
Capitalization 4 310 B 53 217 M 53 217 M
EV / Sales 2021 62,7x
EV / Sales 2022 78,1x
Nbr of Employees 466
Free-Float 21,4%
Chart ADANI TOTAL GAS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Adani Total Gas Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADANI TOTAL GAS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3 918,90 INR
Average target price 1 775,00 INR
Spread / Average Target -54,7%
Managers and Directors
Suresh P. Manglani Chief Executive Officer
Parag Parikh Chief Financial Officer
Gautambhai Shantilal Adani Chairman
Gunjan MaheshKumar Taunk Secretary & Compliance Officer
Naresh Kumar Nayyar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADANI TOTAL GAS LIMITED6.12%53 217
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP, S.A.6.95%26 966
ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION0.83%15 799
APA GROUP-1.77%8 596
TOKYO GAS CO., LTD.-3.09%8 450
CHINA GAS HOLDINGS LIMITED3.52%8 172