Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Adani Total Gas Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATGL   INE399L01023

ADANI TOTAL GAS LIMITED

(ATGL)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  11:54:13 2023-02-05 pm EST
1541.25 INR   -5.00%
02/05India's Adani shares see extended sell-off as credit warnings kick in
RE
02/03North American Morning Briefing: Big Tech Disappointment to Drag on Nasdaq
DJ
02/03India's SBI says further financing to Adani projects to be evaluated on merit
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

India's Adani shares see extended sell-off as credit warnings kick in

02/05/2023 | 11:42pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Adani Group is seen on the facade of its Corporate House on the outskirts of Ahmedabad

BENGALURU (Reuters) - The sell-off in India's Adani Group's seven listed companies, where more than $110 billion in market value has already evaporated, continued on Monday as a U.S. short-seller's report critical of the group's finances now led to credit warnings.

Ratings agency Moody's warned on Friday that the group may struggle to raise capital and S&P cut its outlook on two group companies, the latest fallout of Hindenburg Research's Jan. 24 report that questioned the conglomerate's debt levels and use of tax havens.

Shares of Adani Enterprises Ltd sank 9.6% on Monday, taking the group's flagship company's losses to nearly $28 billion since the report.

Adani Transmission Ltd dropped 10%, while Adani Green Energy Ltd, Adani Total Gas Ltd, Adani Power, and Adani Wilmar fell roughly 5%.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone was the only stock in green, with a 1.2% rise.

India's market regulator moved to calm investor concerns on Saturday, saying that its financial markets remain stable and continue to function in a transparent and efficient manner, despite recent dramatic stock falls in Adani Group companies.

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED 1.25% 1584.2 End-of-day quote.-58.95%
ADANI GREEN ENERGY LIMITED -5.00% 889.1 Delayed Quote.-51.55%
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED -0.26% 499.7 Delayed Quote.-39.02%
ADANI POWER LIMITED -5.00% 182.35 Delayed Quote.-35.92%
ADANI TOTAL GAS LIMITED -5.00% 1541.25 Delayed Quote.-56.07%
ADANI TRANSMISSION LIMITED -10.00% 1256.45 Delayed Quote.-46.08%
ADANI WILMAR LIMITED -5.00% 443.15 End-of-day quote.-28.25%
TOTALENERGIES SE 2.12% 56.35 Real-time Quote.-3.92%
All news about ADANI TOTAL GAS LIMITED
02/05India's Adani shares see extended sell-off as credit warnings kick in
RE
02/03North American Morning Briefing: Big Tech Disappointment to Drag on Nasdaq
DJ
02/03India's SBI says further financing to Adani projects to be evaluated on merit
RE
02/03France's TotalEnergies Describes Exposure to India's Adani Group as 'Limited'
MT
02/03TotalEnergies Reveals 'Limited' Exposure to Indian Conglomerate Adani After Fraud Alleg..
MT
02/03France's TotalEnergies says its Adani exposure limited
RE
02/03TotalEnergies Unveils 'Limited' Adani Exposure of $3.1 Billion of Capital Employed
MT
02/03TotalEnergies Sees Limited Exposure to Stakes in Ventures With Adani Group
DJ
02/03TotalEnergies says has limited exposure in Adani Group companies
RE
02/03Adani crisis ignites Indian contagion fears, credit warnings
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 30 384 M 369 M 369 M
Net income 2022 5 094 M 61,9 M 61,9 M
Net Debt 2022 10 039 M 122 M 122 M
P/E ratio 2022 464x
Yield 2022 0,01%
Capitalization 1 784 B 21 690 M 21 690 M
EV / Sales 2021 62,7x
EV / Sales 2022 78,1x
Nbr of Employees 466
Free-Float 21,4%
Chart ADANI TOTAL GAS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Adani Total Gas Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADANI TOTAL GAS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1 622,35 INR
Average target price 1 775,00 INR
Spread / Average Target 9,41%
Managers and Directors
Suresh P. Manglani Chief Executive Officer
Parag Parikh Chief Financial Officer
Gautambhai Shantilal Adani Chairman
Gunjan MaheshKumar Taunk Secretary & Compliance Officer
Naresh Kumar Nayyar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADANI TOTAL GAS LIMITED-56.07%21 690
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP, S.A.6.75%27 060
ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION4.57%16 526
TOKYO GAS CO., LTD.5.76%9 051
APA GROUP1.02%8 932
CHINA GAS HOLDINGS LIMITED6.34%8 377