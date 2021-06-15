Log in
    ATGL   INE399L01023

ADANI TOTAL GAS LIMITED

(ATGL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Indian shares at record highs as COVID-19 curbs ease, cases fall

06/15/2021 | 01:34am EDT
A man walks out of the Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai, India,

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares traded at all-time highs on Tuesday, as declining COVID-19 infections prompted more parts of the country to open businesses, with sentiment aided by upbeat broader markets.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.52% to 15,894.15 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex climbed 0.56% to 52,851.33 by 0457 GMT.

"Globally, there is an upbeat mood on asset prices and we are also moving along with that. The sentiment (for India) is primarily driven by both benign liquidity conditions and optimism that the economy will open up," said Samrat Dasgupta, chief executive of Esquire Capital Investment Advisors.

Many Indian states eased coronavirus restrictions on Monday, including the national capital New Delhi, where authorities allowed all shops and malls to open as the number of new cases dropped to the lowest in more than two months.

On Tuesday, India reported 60,471 new infections, the lowest since March 31.

Meanwhile, broader Asian markets tracked overnight gains on Wall Street, with investors looking to a much-anticipated Federal Reserve policy meeting.

Many investors expect the Fed to maintain its dovish stance at its two-day meeting from Tuesday. Some board members, however, have said the central bank should start discussing tapering its bond-buying.

In Mumbai trading, Reliance Industries Ltd and HDFC Bank Ltd were the top performers on the Nifty 50, adding 1.3% and 0.7%, respectively. Shares of Reliance have gained in the last five consecutive sessions.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd opened 4.5% higher after a steep drop in the previous session. The company rejected of a media report that said accounts of three foreign investor funds that own Adani Group stocks had been frozen. Shares were last down 0.8%.

Adani Power, Adani Transmission and Adani Total Gas fell 5% and were locked in their lower circuits.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

By Rama Venkat


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED -0.61% 763.35 Delayed Quote.58.85%
ADANI POWER LIMITED -4.97% 133.9 Delayed Quote.182.93%
ADANI TOTAL GAS LIMITED -5.00% 1467.7 Delayed Quote.0.00%
ADANI TRANSMISSION LIMITED -5.00% 1517.25 End-of-day quote.246.64%
ASIAN PAINTS LIMITED 2.04% 3014.6 Delayed Quote.6.71%
Financials
Sales 2021 16 956 M 232 M 232 M
Net income 2021 4 628 M 63,2 M 63,2 M
Net Debt 2021 4 297 M 58,7 M 58,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 228x
Yield 2021 0,03%
Capitalization 1 699 B 23 219 M 23 210 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,25x
EV / Sales 2021 62,6x
Nbr of Employees 425
Free-Float 19,3%
Chart ADANI TOTAL GAS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Adani Total Gas Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADANI TOTAL GAS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Suresh P. Manglani Chief Executive Officer
Parag Parikh Chief Financial Officer
Gautambhai Shantilal Adani Chairman
Gunjan MaheshKumar Taunk Secretary & Compliance Officer
Maheswar Bhima Sahu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADANI TOTAL GAS LIMITED0.00%23 219
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP, S.A.15.30%25 456
CHINA GAS HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.90%21 296
ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION5.94%13 301
GAIL INDIA LIMITED32.86%9 929
TOKYO GAS CO.,LTD.-7.93%8 747