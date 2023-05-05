Advanced search
    ATGL   INE399L01023

ADANI TOTAL GAS LIMITED

(ATGL)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:40:39 2023-05-05 am EDT
918.80 INR   -1.23%
MSCI to lower free float of two Adani companies

05/05/2023 | 05:58pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Adani group is seen on the facade of one of its buildings on the outskirts of Ahmedabad

(Reuters) - MSCI will lower the free float of two of India's Adani Group companies, Adani Total Gas and Adani Transmission in its May index review, the financial index provider said on Friday.

MSCI now sees the Adani Total Gas' free float at 14% and Adani Transmission at 10%, from 25%.

Free float is defined as the proportion of outstanding shares considered available for purchase in public equity markets by international investors.

In February, MSCI postponed implementation of these updates to weightings that were due March and said "potential replicability issues" are behind the decision. Its methodology calls for indexes to be replicated "in an actual portfolio in a cost efficient matter", it said.

MSCI also said in the same month it will review the free float designation of some of the Adani firms' securities after U.S. short seller Hindenburg Research accused it of improper use of offshore tax havens and stock manipulation.

(Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 30 384 M 372 M 372 M
Net income 2022 5 094 M 62,3 M 62,3 M
Net Debt 2022 10 039 M 123 M 123 M
P/E ratio 2022 464x
Yield 2022 0,01%
Capitalization 1 011 B 12 366 M 12 366 M
EV / Sales 2021 62,7x
EV / Sales 2022 78,1x
Nbr of Employees 466
Free-Float 21,4%
Managers and Directors
Suresh P. Manglani Chief Executive Officer
Parag Parikh Chief Financial Officer
Gautambhai Shantilal Adani Chairman
Gunjan MaheshKumar Taunk Secretary & Compliance Officer
Naresh Kumar Nayyar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADANI TOTAL GAS LIMITED-74.81%12 512
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP, S.A.16.33%29 902
ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION5.26%17 043
TOKYO GAS CO., LTD.8.63%9 079
GAIL INDIA LIMITED11.56%8 616
APA GROUP-4.09%8 118
