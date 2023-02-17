Advanced search
    ATGL   INE399L01023

ADANI TOTAL GAS LIMITED

(ATGL)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  12:53:09 2023-02-17 am EST
971.50 INR   -5.00%
12:29aMost Adani stocks rise in early trade after attempt to assuage investors
RE
02/15MSCI delays index weighting changes for two Adani companies
RE
02/15MSCI postpones implementation of updates for two of India's Adani Group companies
RE
Most Adani stocks rise in early trade after attempt to assuage investors

02/17/2023 | 12:29am EST
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Most Adani Group stocks rose in early trading on Friday, as the conglomerate sought to boost investor confidence after a short-seller attack wiped off billions of dollars in investor wealth.

Adani Green Energy has a refinancing plan that the company will disclose after the fiscal year ends, an executive of the embattled Adani Group informed bondholders on a call on Thursday, sources told Reuters.

Adani Green shares were up 3% on Friday, after losing nearly 70% since a Jan. 24 report by U.S. short seller Hindenburg Research. Adani Power climbed 5%, while Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone was marginally higher.

Seven of the conglomerate's listed companies have together lost about $125 billion in market value since Hindenburg alleged the group improperly used offshore tax havens and manipulated stock, and flagged concerns over its high debt levels.

Adani Group has rejected the concerns and denied any wrongdoing.

The Economic Times reported on Friday that Adani Group also plans to completely pre-pay all loans against shares over the next 20 days to ensure that borrowings are not linked to the value of the shares after the debt repayment.

Adani Group did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment on the report.

Avinash Gorakshakar, head of research at Profitmart Securities, said the refinancing plans were positive for sentiment, but the group's stocks would continue to remain volatile.

"What we'll need to know is how they are going to fund their future growth plans. Fresh funding is not going to come easy," he said.

Adani Green Energy bonds due in 2024 and offering a 4.375% coupon jumped on Thursday to 84.5 cents on the dollar from 75 cents a day earlier, according to Tradeweb data.

Adani Group's flagship firm, Adani Enterprises, was 1.5% lower on Friday, while Adani Total Gas shares, which have been hit the hardest by the report, were down nearly 4%.

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Jamie Freed)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED 1.00% 1796.3 End-of-day quote.-53.46%
ADANI GREEN ENERGY LIMITED 1.58% 626 Delayed Quote.-68.10%
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED 0.05% 576.4 Delayed Quote.-29.45%
ADANI POWER LIMITED 4.97% 155.15 Delayed Quote.-50.66%
ADANI TOTAL GAS LIMITED -5.00% 971.5 Delayed Quote.-72.31%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.22% 1.19474 Delayed Quote.0.65%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.12% 0.7408 Delayed Quote.1.55%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.29% 1.06358 Delayed Quote.0.30%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.03% 0.012089 Delayed Quote.-0.23%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.46% 0.62166 Delayed Quote.-0.24%
TOTALENERGIES SE -0.10% 59.94 Real-time Quote.2.20%
Financials
Sales 2022 30 384 M 367 M 367 M
Net income 2022 5 094 M 61,6 M 61,6 M
Net Debt 2022 10 039 M 121 M 121 M
P/E ratio 2022 464x
Yield 2022 0,01%
Capitalization 1 125 B 13 589 M 13 589 M
EV / Sales 2021 62,7x
EV / Sales 2022 78,1x
Nbr of Employees 466
Free-Float 21,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1 022,60 INR
Average target price 1 775,00 INR
Spread / Average Target 73,6%
Managers and Directors
Suresh P. Manglani Chief Executive Officer
Parag Parikh Chief Financial Officer
Gautambhai Shantilal Adani Chairman
Gunjan MaheshKumar Taunk Secretary & Compliance Officer
Naresh Kumar Nayyar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADANI TOTAL GAS LIMITED-70.85%14 293
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP, S.A.7.77%26 866
ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION4.32%16 737
APA GROUP0.74%8 805
TOKYO GAS CO., LTD.4.99%8 760
CHINA GAS HOLDINGS LIMITED8.80%8 567