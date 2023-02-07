Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Adani Transmission Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADANITRANS   INE931S01010

ADANI TRANSMISSION LIMITED

(ADANITRANS)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  01:34:43 2023-02-07 am EST
1319.25 INR   +5.00%
01:25aAdani group shares rally after $113 bln market wipeout
RE
01:07aAdani Transmission Shares Rise After Quarterly Profit Jumps
DJ
12:38aINDIA STOCKS-Indian shares struggle for direction ahead of RBI's rate decision
RE
Summary 
Summary

Adani Transmission Shares Rise After Quarterly Profit Jumps

02/07/2023 | 01:07am EST
By Yifan Wang


Adani Transmission Ltd.'s shares are higher in early trading after the Indian utilities company posted a jump in its quarterly profit, helping shares recover some ground after a massive selloff in recent weeks.

The stock gained 5.0% early Tuesday to 1,324.45 rupees, trimming its year-to-date losses to 49%. A higher close would mark its first share-price gain after four straight sessions of losses.

Adani Transmission late Monday said its profit for the October-December quarter jumped 78% on year to 4.74 billion rupees ($57.28 million), helped by higher revenue and a one-off gain of INR2.40 billion after the company won a regulatory order relating to interest paid in prior years.

Revenue from its main generation, transmission and distribution business rose 25% on year to INR32.8 billion.

Tuesday's share gains were a small respite, with the stock down about 50% since U.S. short seller Hindenburg Research published a scathing report on the Adani Group on Jan. 24. The group, controlled by billionaire Gautam Adani, has denied any wrongdoing.

Several other Adani companies also gained Tuesday, helped by the group's announcement Monday that it plans to prepay a $1.1 billion loan that was backed by shares of some of its companies. Flagship company Adani Enterprises Ltd. was up 14% while Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd. gained 7.3%.

Adani Power Ltd. and Adani Total Gas Ltd. dropped 3.9% and 5.0%, respectively.

Several other Adani companies are due to release their quarterly results this week.


Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-07-23 0106ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED -0.74% 1572.4 End-of-day quote.-59.26%
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED 7.17% 585.35 Delayed Quote.-33.33%
ADANI POWER LIMITED 1.62% 185.8 Delayed Quote.-39.13%
ADANI TOTAL GAS LIMITED -5.00% 1464.2 Delayed Quote.-58.26%
ADANI TRANSMISSION LIMITED 5.00% 1319.25 Delayed Quote.-51.47%
AMBUJA CEMENTS LIMITED 1.54% 379.45 End-of-day quote.-27.60%
TOTALENERGIES SE -1.22% 55.66 Real-time Quote.-5.10%
Financials
Sales 2023 122 B 1 471 M 1 471 M
Net income 2023 13 314 M 161 M 161 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 95,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 402 B 16 928 M 16 928 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 11,5x
Capi. / Sales 2024 10,7x
Nbr of Employees 5 105
Free-Float 20,4%
Chart ADANI TRANSMISSION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Adani Transmission Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADANI TRANSMISSION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1 256,45 INR
Average target price 2 965,50 INR
Spread / Average Target 136%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anil Kumar Sardana Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Rohit Soni Chief Financial Officer
Gautambhai Shantilal Adani Chairman
Jaladhi Shukla Secretary & Compliance Officer
Kalaikuruchi Jairaj Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADANI TRANSMISSION LIMITED-51.47%16 928
NEXTERA ENERGY-9.68%148 382
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-2.34%77 453
SOUTHERN COMPANY-4.92%73 168
IBERDROLA, S.A.-2.20%73 026
ENEL S.P.A.6.60%59 117