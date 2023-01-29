Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Adani Transmission Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADANITRANS   INE931S01010

ADANI TRANSMISSION LIMITED

(ADANITRANS)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:25:51 2023-01-27 am EST
2014.20 INR   -20.00%
Adani's $2.5 billion share sale faces crucial day after Indian rout

01/29/2023 | 11:06am EST
FILE PHOTO: Indian billionaire Adani speaks during an interview with Reuters at his office in Ahmedabad

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Gautam Adani faces a critical day on Monday with his flagship company's $2.5 billion share sale's second day of bidding overshadowed by a $48 billion rout in the Indian billionaire's stocks which was sparked by a U.S. short seller's report.

Seven listed companies belonging to the Adani conglomerate, which is led by Asia's richest man, saw sharp falls in their values after Hindenburg Research report last week flagged concerns about high debt levels and the use of tax havens.

Adani Group has called the report baseless and said it was considering taking action against Hindenburg.

For 60-year-old Adani, the stock market meltdown has been a dramatic setback for a school-dropout who rose swiftly in recent years to become the world's third richest man, before slipping to rank seventh on the Forbes list last week.

The secondary share sale by Adani Enterprises opened for retail and institutional investors on Friday, but saw only 1% subscriptions as the company's stock fell 11% below the minimum offer price.

Adani Group told Reuters in a statement on Saturday that the sale remains on schedule at the planned issue price, even as sources said bankers on the country's largest secondary share sale were considering extending the timeline beyond Jan. 31, or tweaking the price due to the fall in its share price.

"It is important for the Adani Group to ensure the share sale goes through -- If they stick to the price and don't reduce it, and the stock doesn't bounce back, nobody will be keen to apply," said Mumbai-based market analyst, Ambareesh Baliga, who advises various family offices.

"Monday's trade will be critical."

'FREE FALL'

Some Adani Group stocks have surged more than 1,500% in the last three years amid aggressive expansion in businesses that include ports, power generation, airports and mining.

Adani Enterprises has set a floor price of 3,112 rupees per share and a cap of 3,276 rupees for the secondary share sale - well above their close of 2,761.45 rupees on Friday.

Arun Kejriwal, founder of Kejriwal Research & Investment, said investors were likely to wait until the last day of the share sale to see if the price band is tweaked.

"I expect that the free fall seen of Friday may abate but recovery back towards a level prior to this fall may be difficult," he added.

Indian regulations say the share offering must receive minimum subscription of 90%, and if it does not the issuer must refund the entire amount.

Maybank Securities and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority are among investors who bid for the anchor portion of the issue.

On Saturday, index provider MSCI said it was seeking feedback from market participants on Adani and was monitoring the factors that "may impact the eligibility of those relevant securities" in MSCI indexes.

There are at least six Adani Group companies in the MSCI India Index, with a cumulative weight of 4.31%.

(Reporting by Aditya Kalra, Ira Dugal, Jayshree P Upadhyay and Chris Thomas; Editing by Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED -18.52% 2762.15 End-of-day quote.-28.43%
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED -16.29% 596.95 Delayed Quote.-27.03%
ADANI POWER LIMITED -5.00% 247.95 Delayed Quote.-17.23%
ADANI TRANSMISSION LIMITED -20.00% 2014.2 Delayed Quote.-22.21%
AMBUJA CEMENTS LIMITED -17.16% 381.15 End-of-day quote.-27.28%
Financials
Sales 2023 122 B 1 494 M 1 494 M
Net income 2023 13 314 M 163 M 163 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 153x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 247 B 27 558 M 27 558 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 18,5x
Capi. / Sales 2024 17,2x
Nbr of Employees 5 105
Free-Float 20,4%
Chart ADANI TRANSMISSION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Adani Transmission Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADANI TRANSMISSION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2 014,20 INR
Average target price 2 965,50 INR
Spread / Average Target 47,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anil Kumar Sardana Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Rohit Soni Chief Financial Officer
Gautambhai Shantilal Adani Chairman
Jaladhi Shukla Secretary & Compliance Officer
Kalaikuruchi Jairaj Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADANI TRANSMISSION LIMITED-22.21%27 558
NEXTERA ENERGY-9.59%150 190
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-1.60%78 223
SOUTHERN COMPANY-4.78%73 962
IBERDROLA, S.A.-1.19%73 492
ENEL S.P.A.9.05%60 493