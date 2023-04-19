Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Adani Transmission Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADANITRANS   INE931S01010

ADANI TRANSMISSION LIMITED

(ADANITRANS)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  12:31:28 2023-04-20 am EDT
1017.60 INR   -0.01%
04/19Dollar bonds of India's Adani Group firms inch higher
RE
04/19India's Adani Ports to consider buyback of debt securities
RE
04/17Adani Group debt increases 21% over past year - Bloomberg News
RE
News 
Most relevant

Dollar bonds of India's Adani Group firms inch higher

04/19/2023 | 11:07pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Adani Group is seen on one of its buildings in Ahmedabad

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar-denominated bonds issued by entities of India's Adani Group were trading marginally higher on Thursday, after a group company said it will consider a buyback of securities.

On Wednesday, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, part of the beleaguered Adani Group, said it will consider its first and a partial buyback of certain of the company's debt securities at a board meeting on April 22.

The company will consider the buyback of securities, which will either be denominated in Indian rupees or the U.S. dollar, in this financial year.

The dollar bonds of Adani Ports, Adani Transmission, Adani Green Energy and Adani Electricity Mumbai were all trading somewhat higher.

Dollar bonds of group companies had plunged after Hindenburg Research, in a scathing report on Jan. 24, questioned the conglomerate's debt levels and use of tax havens. Billionaire chairman, Gautam Adani, called the report baseless and maintained that its financials are strong.

However, India's market regulator is looking into Hindenburg's allegations as well as the group's related party dealings following a Supreme Court directive.

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Eileen Soreng)


© Reuters 2023
Chart ADANI TRANSMISSION LIMITED
