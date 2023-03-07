Advanced search
    ADANITRANS   INE931S01010

ADANI TRANSMISSION LIMITED

(ADANITRANS)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:25:54 2023-03-06 am EST
781.35 INR   +5.00%
India's Adani Group pre-pays over $900 million worth share-backed financing

03/07/2023 | 02:57am EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Adani group is seen on the facade of one of its buildings on the outskirts of Ahmedabad

The billionaire Gautam Adani-led Adani Group has been looking to ease concerns about its credit profile after a U.S.-based short seller noted high debt and alleged improper use of offshore tax havens and stock manipulation, which Adani denied.

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Embattled Indian conglomerate Adani said on Tuesday it prepaid share-backed financing of 73.74 billion rupees ($901.16 million), as part of its promoters' commitment to cut overall leverage backed by shares of the Group's listed companies.

Promoters of the group's flagship firm, Adani Enterprises will release 31 million shares, or a 4% stake, while Adani Ports' promoters will release 155 million shares, or an 11.8% stake, the group said in a statement.

Promoters of Adani Green Energy and Adani Transmission will release 1.2% and 4.5% stakes in the respective companies.

In a similar move, the group in February pre-paid $1.11 billion. With Tuesday's repayment, the group has so far repaid around $2.02 billion of share-backed financing, it said.

($1 = 81.8280 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2023
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED 5.51% 1982.85 End-of-day quote.-48.62%
ADANI GREEN ENERGY LIMITED 4.99% 589.8 Delayed Quote.-69.47%
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED 0.89% 690.75 Delayed Quote.-15.57%
ADANI POWER LIMITED 4.99% 177.75 Delayed Quote.-40.66%
ADANI TRANSMISSION LIMITED 5.00% 781.35 Delayed Quote.-69.82%
AMBUJA CEMENTS LIMITED -1.65% 385.55 End-of-day quote.-26.44%
Financials
Sales 2023 122 B 1 489 M 1 489 M
Net income 2023 13 314 M 163 M 163 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 872 B 10 657 M 10 657 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 7,16x
Capi. / Sales 2024 6,70x
Nbr of Employees 5 105
Free-Float 20,4%
Anil Kumar Sardana Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Rohit Soni Chief Financial Officer
Gautambhai Shantilal Adani Chairman
Jaladhi Shukla Secretary & Compliance Officer
Kalaikuruchi Jairaj Independent Non-Executive Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADANI TRANSMISSION LIMITED-69.82%10 657
NEXTERA ENERGY-12.19%146 737
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-7.38%73 458
IBERDROLA, S.A.-2.38%72 444
SOUTHERN COMPANY-9.24%70 572
ENEL S.P.A.5.39%57 088