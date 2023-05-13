Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  Adani Transmission Limited
  News
  Summary
    ADANITRANS   INE931S01010

ADANI TRANSMISSION LIMITED

(ADANITRANS)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:43:19 2023-05-12 am EDT
884.80 INR   -3.54%
03:57aIndia's Adani Transmission's board approves plan to raise up to $1 billion
RE
03:32aAdani transmission says board approves plans funds via qualifie…
RE
03:31aAdani Transmission Says Board Approves Fund Raising Of Up To 85 Billion Rupees - Statement
RE
India's Adani Transmission's board approves plan to raise up to $1 billion

05/13/2023 | 03:57am EDT
Illustration shows Electric power transmission pylon miniatures and Adani Green Energy logo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's Adani Transmission said its board on Saturday approved a plan to raise up to 85 billion rupees ($1.0 billion) from the market.

The fund raising plan from one of the Adani Group companies comes months after a report from U.S.-based short-seller Hindenburg Group battered investor confidence and drove share prices of the group down.

Adani has denied all allegations even as India's market regulator is probing Hindenburg's allegations as well as Adani group's related-party dealings following a Supreme Court directive.

Adani Transmission said in a statement it plans to raise the funds via selling equity shares through qualified institutional placements or others permissible mode.

($1 = 81.7800 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED -1.00% 1964.8 End-of-day quote.-49.09%
ADANI TRANSMISSION LIMITED -3.54% 884.8 Delayed Quote.-65.83%
Financials
Sales 2023 122 B 1 481 M 1 481 M
Net income 2023 13 314 M 162 M 162 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 987 B 12 005 M 12 005 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 8,11x
Capi. / Sales 2024 7,59x
Nbr of Employees 5 105
Free-Float 20,4%
Chart ADANI TRANSMISSION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Adani Transmission Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADANI TRANSMISSION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 884,80 INR
Average target price 3 275,00 INR
Spread / Average Target 270%
Managers and Directors
Anil Kumar Sardana Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Rohit Soni Chief Financial Officer
Gautambhai Shantilal Adani Chairman
Jaladhi Shukla Secretary & Compliance Officer
Kalaikuruchi Jairaj Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADANI TRANSMISSION LIMITED-65.83%12 005
NEXTERA ENERGY-6.75%157 746
IBERDROLA, S.A.8.55%81 140
SOUTHERN COMPANY4.54%79 981
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-5.50%75 100
ENEL S.P.A.20.44%66 840
