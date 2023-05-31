Advanced search
12:23aIndian market regulator aims for more disclosures by offshore funds
RE
05/30India market regulator proposes enhanced disclosures for offshore funds
RE
Adani Transmission Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2023
CI
Indian market regulator aims for more disclosures by offshore funds

05/31/2023 | 12:23am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The new logo of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is seen on the facade of its headquarters in Mumbai,

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's market regulator is canvassing opinion on plans to strengthen disclosure requirements for high-risk offshore funds to avoid violation of public float norms, it said on Wednesday.

The move follows regulators' investigation of suspected violations by offshore funds in companies of the group led by billionaire Gautam Adani, which has drawn a blank so far. The Adani Group has denied wrongdoing.

In a consultation paper that set a June 20 deadline to receive market comments, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said high-risk funds would need to identify all holders with economic and controlling rights.

All funds except for those owned by the government, sovereign wealth funds, pension funds and public retail funds would be considered as high-risk offshore funds, it added.

Its proposal calls for additional disclosures by any high-risk offshore fund holding more than half its equity Asset Under Management ('AUM') in a single corporate group, with the funds also required to identify the ultimate owners.

Such funds would need to report changes within seven days to the custodian banks through which funds flow into India.

The disclosure requirements would also cover funds with more than 250 billion rupees ($3 billion) invested in Indian equity markets.

($1=81.7800 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Jayshree Upadhay in Mumbai and Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Clarence Fernandez)

By Jayshree P Upadhyay


© Reuters 2023
