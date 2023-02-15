MSCI postpones implementation of updates for two of India's Adani Group companies

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Index provider MSCI said on Wednesday
it will postpone implementation of updates to the Foreign
Inclusion Factors for two of India's Adani Group companies,
Adani Total Gas and Adani Transmission, to
the May index review.
Reversal of the updates to Adani Total Gas and Adani
Transmission in the February Index Review will be reflected in
the MSCI Index Product files starting from Feb. 16, MSCI said.
MSCI will also apply a special treatment for all Adani
Group's associated securities in the MSCI Equity Indexes
starting from the February.
MSCI reasssessed the size of companies' free floats,
having determined there was "sufficient uncertainty" surrounding
some investors in Adani companies. It embarked on the review
after feedback from market participants.
