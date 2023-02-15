Advanced search
    ADANITRANS   INE931S01010

ADANI TRANSMISSION LIMITED

(ADANITRANS)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:25:47 2023-02-15 am EST
1017.45 INR   -5.00%
MSCI postpones implementation of updates for two of India's Adani Group companies

02/15/2023 | 05:32pm EST
Feb 15 (Reuters) - Index provider MSCI said on Wednesday it will postpone implementation of updates to the Foreign Inclusion Factors for two of India's Adani Group companies, Adani Total Gas and Adani Transmission, to the May index review.

Reversal of the updates to Adani Total Gas and Adani Transmission in the February Index Review will be reflected in the MSCI Index Product files starting from Feb. 16, MSCI said.

MSCI will also apply a special treatment for all Adani Group's associated securities in the MSCI Equity Indexes starting from the February.

MSCI reasssessed the size of companies' free floats, having determined there was "sufficient uncertainty" surrounding some investors in Adani companies. It embarked on the review after feedback from market participants. (Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese and David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADANI TOTAL GAS LIMITED -5.00% 1076.4 Delayed Quote.-69.32%
ADANI TRANSMISSION LIMITED -5.00% 1017.45 Delayed Quote.-58.64%
TOTALENERGIES SE 0.03% 60 Real-time Quote.2.27%
Financials
Sales 2023 122 B 1 470 M 1 470 M
Net income 2023 13 314 M 161 M 161 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 135 B 13 703 M 13 703 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 9,32x
Capi. / Sales 2024 8,72x
Nbr of Employees 5 105
Free-Float 20,4%
Managers and Directors
Anil Kumar Sardana Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Rohit Soni Chief Financial Officer
Gautambhai Shantilal Adani Chairman
Jaladhi Shukla Secretary & Compliance Officer
Kalaikuruchi Jairaj Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADANI TRANSMISSION LIMITED-58.64%14 400
NEXTERA ENERGY-9.06%149 009
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-2.86%76 592
SOUTHERN COMPANY-6.67%72 493
IBERDROLA, S.A.-1.65%72 327
ENEL S.P.A.6.96%58 667