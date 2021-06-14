Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Adani Transmission Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    539254   INE931S01010

ADANI TRANSMISSION LIMITED

(539254)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange - 06/11
1597.1 INR   +0.68%
06:54aIndia's Adani group says report on freeze on foreign funds wrong
RE
01:16aAdani Group shares shed $6 bln despite rejecting reports on investors
RE
05/10ADANI TRANSMISSION  : Q4 Attributable Profit Soars
MT
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Adani Group shares shed $6 billion despite rejecting reports on investors

06/14/2021 | 10:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Adani Group is seen on the facade of one of its buildings on the outskirts of Ahmedabad

CHENNAI (Reuters) - Shares in companies controlled by Indian billionaire Gautam Adani shed more than $6 billion on Monday despite rejecting media reports that said accounts of three foreign investor funds that own stocks had been frozen.

Adani Group flagship Adani Enterprises closed down 6.3% after plunging as much as 25%, its steepest fall in nearly a decade.

The freezing of the three accounts was first flagged in an article in India's Economic Times on Monday.

The Adani Group firms involved rejected reports about the National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) freezing the funds' accounts as "blatantly erroneous" in identical statements issued to stock exchanges.

The NSDL website showed it had frozen as of May 31 the accounts of Albula Investment Fund, Cresta Fund and APMS Investment Fund, without citing a reason.

The Adani firms said they had received an e-mail from the "Registrar and Transfer Agent" dated June 14 saying "that the Demat Account in which the aforesaid funds hold the shares of the company were not frozen".

The NSDL and India's securities regulator SEBI did not respond to requests for immediate comment.

But a senior NSDL official said the depository had frozen accounts of the funds that hold certain other securities and not those holding Adani company shares, adding that freeze was "not new".

"Foreign portfolio investors generally have one account. But in certain circumstances they can have multiple accounts. In this case, the funds hold at least more than one account," said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorised to speak publicly on the issue.

Reuters was unable to reach the funds for comment.

Shares of Adani Ports ended down 8.5% after falling as much as 19%.

While Adani Green Energy clawed back most losses to end slightly lower, Adani Total Gas, Adani Transmission and Adani Power shed 5%.

The three funds feature among the top 12 investors and owned 2.1% to 8.91% stakes in five Adani Group companies as of March 31, 2020, annual investor presentations show.

Adani Enterprises stock has risen more than 10-fold in the past year to Friday, in a broad surge in shares in Adani Group companies that has made Adani the second richest Asian, behind Mukesh Ambani of oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries.

(Graphic: Ada
ni group's shares share tank on Monday Adani group shares tank on Monday -

($1 = 73.1680 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Additional reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru, Abhirup Roy in Mumbai; Graphics by Nidhi Verma; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Jason Neely)

By Sudarshan Varadhan


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED -0.63% 1601.45 End-of-day quote.234.33%
ADANI GREEN ENERGY LIMITED -0.39% 1212.9 Delayed Quote.15.69%
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED -8.49% 768.45 Delayed Quote.73.59%
ADANI POWER LIMITED -4.99% 140.9 Delayed Quote.197.79%
ADANI TRANSMISSION LIMITED 0.68% 1597.1 End-of-day quote.264.88%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD 1.43% 2244.9 Delayed Quote.11.48%
All news about ADANI TRANSMISSION LIMITED
06:54aIndia's Adani group says report on freeze on foreign funds wrong
RE
01:16aAdani Group shares shed $6 bln despite rejecting reports on investors
RE
05/10ADANI TRANSMISSION  : Q4 Attributable Profit Soars
MT
04/18KEC INTERNATIONAL  : Bags Contracts Worth $64 Milion
MT
03/28ADANI TRANSMISSION  : to Acquire Warora-Kurnool Transmission for Nealry $465 Mil..
MT
02/03ADANI TRANSMISSION  : CFO Resigns
MT
01/20Sensex, Nifty end higher on IT, Reliance boost
RE
01/20Indian shares end higher on IT, Reliance boost
RE
2020ADANI TRANSMISSION  : Completes Acquisition of Stake in Alipurduar Transmission;..
MT
2020KALPATARU POWER TRANSMISSION  : Secures All Approvals for $172 Milion Sale of Su..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 112 B 1 525 M 1 525 M
Net income 2021 10 089 M 138 M 138 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 174x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 669 B 22 787 M 22 789 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 14,9x
Capi. / Sales 2022 13,9x
Nbr of Employees 5 417
Free-Float 23,5%
Chart ADANI TRANSMISSION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Adani Transmission Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADANI TRANSMISSION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 245,00 INR
Last Close Price 1 597,10 INR
Spread / Highest target -84,7%
Spread / Average Target -84,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -84,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Anil Kumar Sardana Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Gautambhai Shantilal Adani Chairman
Jaladhi Shukla Secretary & Compliance Officer
Kalaikuruchi Jairaj Independent Non-Executive Director
Meera Shankar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADANI TRANSMISSION LIMITED264.88%23 986
NEXTERA ENERGY-4.74%144 147
ENEL S.P.A.-3.07%98 622
IBERDROLA, S.A.-8.59%81 918
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION11.33%78 406
SOUTHERN COMPANY3.94%67 594