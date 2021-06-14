Adani shares fall after India securities depository freezes foreign funds' accounts

Adani Enterprises and Nifty 50-listed Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone were the top losers, plunging more than 15% each.

The NSDL has frozen the accounts of Albula Investment Fund, Cresta Fund and APMS Investment Fund, its website shows without citing a reason for the freeze.

The freeze on the three accounts could be because of insufficient disclosure of information related to beneficial ownership, according to a report https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/markets/stocks/news/a/cs-of-3-fpis-owning-adani-shares-frozen/articleshow/83496483.cms in the Economic Times.

The funds have an investment of 435 billion Indian rupees ($6 billion) in Adani group companies, according to the report.

An Adani spokesman did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment. Reuters was unable to reach NSDL for comment.

($1 = 73.1300 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in Chennai and Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)