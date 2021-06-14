Log in
    539254   INE931S01010

ADANI TRANSMISSION LIMITED

(539254)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange - 06/11
1597.1 INR   +0.68%
01:17aAdani shares fall after India securities depository freezes foreign funds' accounts
RE
05/10ADANI TRANSMISSION  : Q4 Attributable Profit Soars
MT
04/18KEC INTERNATIONAL  : Bags Contracts Worth $64 Milion
MT
Adani shares fall after India securities depository freezes foreign funds' accounts

06/14/2021 | 01:17am EDT
The logo of the Adani Group is seen on the facade of one of its buildings on the outskirts of Ahmedabad

CHENNAI (Reuters) - Shares of Adani group companies fell by about 5% to 18% on Monday, after the National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) froze the accounts of three foreign funds that are among the top stakeholders in the firms.

Adani Enterprises and Nifty 50-listed Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone were the top losers, plunging more than 15% each.

The NSDL has frozen the accounts of Albula Investment Fund, Cresta Fund and APMS Investment Fund, its website shows without citing a reason for the freeze.

The freeze on the three accounts could be because of insufficient disclosure of information related to beneficial ownership, according to a report https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/markets/stocks/news/a/cs-of-3-fpis-owning-adani-shares-frozen/articleshow/83496483.cms in the Economic Times.

The funds have an investment of 435 billion Indian rupees ($6 billion) in Adani group companies, according to the report.

An Adani spokesman did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment. Reuters was unable to reach NSDL for comment.

($1 = 73.1300 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in Chennai and Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED -0.63% 1601.45 End-of-day quote.234.33%
ADANI GREEN ENERGY LIMITED -5.00% 1156.9 Delayed Quote.15.69%
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED -14.15% 721.5 Delayed Quote.73.59%
ADANI POWER LIMITED -4.99% 140.9 Delayed Quote.197.79%
ADANI TRANSMISSION LIMITED 0.68% 1597.1 End-of-day quote.264.88%
Financials
Sales 2021 112 B 1 525 M 1 525 M
Net income 2021 10 089 M 138 M 138 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 174x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 757 B 23 986 M 23 983 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 15,7x
Capi. / Sales 2022 14,6x
Nbr of Employees 5 417
Free-Float 23,5%
Chart ADANI TRANSMISSION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Adani Transmission Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADANI TRANSMISSION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 245,00 INR
Last Close Price 1 597,10 INR
Spread / Highest target -84,7%
Spread / Average Target -84,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -84,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Anil Kumar Sardana Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Gautambhai Shantilal Adani Chairman
Jaladhi Shukla Secretary & Compliance Officer
Kalaikuruchi Jairaj Independent Non-Executive Director
Meera Shankar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADANI TRANSMISSION LIMITED264.88%23 986
NEXTERA ENERGY-4.74%144 147
ENEL S.P.A.-3.07%98 622
IBERDROLA, S.A.-8.59%81 918
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION11.33%78 406
SOUTHERN COMPANY3.99%67 594