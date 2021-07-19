Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Adani Transmission Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    539254   INE931S01010

ADANI TRANSMISSION LIMITED

(539254)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

India minister says regulators probing Adani firms, shares fall

07/19/2021 | 08:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Adani Group is seen on the facade of one of its buildings on the outskirts of Ahmedabad

CHENNAI (Reuters) - India's securities regulator and customs authorities are investigating some Adani Group companies for non-compliance of rules, junior finance minister Pankaj Chaudhary told parliament on Monday.

Shares of the six Adani group companies, which are in the business of operating airports and ports, generating and distributing electricity, and coal and gas trading, closed between 1.1%-4.8% lower on Monday.

"The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is investigating some Adani Group companies with regard to compliance with SEBI Regulations," Chaudhary said, without disclosing the companies involved.

"The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) is investigating certain entities belonging to the Adani Group," he said.

A spokesman for the Adani group said the company had not received any enquiries from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) "recently."

"We have made full disclosure to SEBI on specific information requests from them in the past. However, we have not received any communication or information requests recently," he said.

A matter pertaining to a show cause notice sent by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) five years ago was sub-judice, the spokesman said.

Stocks of companies controlled by Indian billionaire Gautam Adani recorded their biggest-ever decline in the week ended June 18, after Indian newspaper Economic Times reported that the accounts of three Mauritius-based foreign investors in Adani companies had been frozen.

Shares in the six Adani companies have fallen between 12.9%-44.9% in the five weeks after the Economic Times report. The stocks have cumulatively lost over $37.6 billion in just over a month following the report, even after Adani rejected the article as "blatantly erroneous."

($1 = 74.6060 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan and Bernadette Baum)

By Sudarshan Varadhan


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED -0.97% 1394.65 End-of-day quote.191.16%
ADANI GREEN ENERGY LIMITED -2.92% 979.15 Delayed Quote.-4.18%
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED -2.02% 673.7 Delayed Quote.42.14%
ADANI POWER LIMITED -3.31% 102.15 Delayed Quote.112.15%
ADANI TRANSMISSION LIMITED 2.84% 1010.15 End-of-day quote.130.79%
All news about ADANI TRANSMISSION LIMITED
06/22ADANI TRANSMISSION : to Seek Shareholders' Approval for Up To $337 Million Fundr..
MT
06/17ADANI TRANSMISSION : Incorporates New Subsidiary
MT
06/17Adani Transmission Limited Incorporates a Wholly Owned Subsidiary, ATL HVDC L..
CI
06/17Indian shares cut losses as focus shifts to Fed's U.S. growth outlook
RE
06/16Adani Group stocks lose more ground despite rejecting report on investors
RE
06/15Indian shares at record highs as COVID-19 curbs ease, cases fall
RE
06/14Adani Group shares shed $6 billion despite rejecting reports on investors
RE
06/14India's Adani group says report on freeze on foreign funds wrong
RE
06/14Adani Group shares shed $6 bln despite rejecting reports on investors
RE
05/10ADANI TRANSMISSION : Q4 Attributable Profit Soars
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 120 B 1 604 M 1 604 M
Net income 2022 11 104 M 148 M 148 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 100x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 111 B 14 889 M 14 836 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 9,25x
Capi. / Sales 2023 8,70x
Nbr of Employees 5 285
Free-Float 25,1%
Chart ADANI TRANSMISSION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Adani Transmission Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADANI TRANSMISSION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1 010,15 INR
Average target price 245,00 INR
Spread / Average Target -75,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anil Kumar Sardana Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Gautambhai Shantilal Adani Chairman
Jaladhi Shukla Secretary & Compliance Officer
Kalaikuruchi Jairaj Independent Non-Executive Director
Meera Shankar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADANI TRANSMISSION LIMITED130.79%17 712
NEXTERA ENERGY1.00%144 872
ENEL S.P.A.-3.21%97 216
IBERDROLA, S.A.-12.01%78 310
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION14.42%76 707
SOUTHERN COMPANY2.73%65 138