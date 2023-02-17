Advanced search
Homepage
Equities
India
NSE India Stock Exchange
Adani Wilmar Limited
News
Summary
AWL
INE699H01024
ADANI WILMAR LIMITED
(AWL)
Add to my list
Report
End-of-day quote NSE India Stock Exchange -
2023-02-16
438.25
INR
+5.00%
01:17p
NSE Says Adani Wilmar To Be Included In India's Nifty Next 50 Index - Announcement
RE
01:17p
Adani wilmar to be included in india's nifty 100 index - announc…
RE
01:15p
Adani wilmar to be included in india's nifty next 50 index - ann…
RE
ADANI WILMAR TO BE INCLUDED IN INDIA'S NIFTY 100 INDEX - ANNOUNC…
02/17/2023 | 01:17pm EST
ADANI WILMAR TO BE INCLUDED IN INDIA'S NIFTY 100 INDEX - ANNOUNCEMENT
© Reuters 2023
All news about ADANI WILMAR LIMITED
01:17p
NSE Says Adani Wilmar To Be Included In India's Nifty Next 50 Index - Announcement
RE
01:17p
Adani wilmar to be included in india's nifty 100 index - announc…
RE
01:15p
Adani wilmar to be included in india's nifty next 50 index - ann…
RE
02/16
Indian consumer goods makers bet on rural recovery to lift profits
RE
02/14
Adani Group likely to repay short-term commercial paper borrowings - bankers
RE
02/14
Adani Group likely to repay short-term commercial paper borrowings - bankers
RE
02/13
Adani hires Grant Thornton for some independent audits after Hindenburg fallout -source..
RE
02/13
India watchdog probes short-seller's allegations about Adani, market activity
RE
02/12
India's Adani tries to calm investors as regulator confirms probe
RE
02/12
Indian market regulator to update finance minister on Adani probe this week - sources
RE
Analyst Recommendations on ADANI WILMAR LIMITED
02/07
India's SBI has 'well-manageable' exposure to Adani Group -CreditSights
RE
Financials
INR
USD
Sales 2023
596 B
7 195 M
7 195 M
Net income 2023
7 662 M
92,6 M
92,6 M
Net Debt 2023
58 868 M
711 M
711 M
P/E ratio 2023
74,4x
Yield 2023
-
Capitalization
570 B
6 882 M
6 882 M
EV / Sales 2023
1,06x
EV / Sales 2024
0,99x
Nbr of Employees
2 409
Free-Float
12,1%
Chart ADANI WILMAR LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADANI WILMAR LIMITED
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bearish
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
4
Last Close Price
438,25 INR
Average target price
506,50 INR
Spread / Average Target
15,6%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Managers and Directors
Angshu Mallick
Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Shrikant Kanhere
Chief Financial Officer
Dorab E. Erach Mistry
Non-Executive Chairman
Ravindra Kumar Singh
Head-Technical & Operations
Venkata Rao Damera
Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
ADANI WILMAR LIMITED
-29.05%
6 555
NESTLÉ S.A.
0.71%
311 333
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.
-1.46%
89 542
KRAFT HEINZ
-2.28%
48 731
THE HERSHEY COMPANY
1.58%
48 240
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY
-11.97%
44 619
