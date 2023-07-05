Adani Wilmar Limited is an India-based food fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. It offers primary kitchen commodities for Indian consumers, including edible oil, wheat flour, rice, pulses and sugar. It offers a range of staples such as wheat flour, rice, pulses and sugar. Its portfolio of products spans three categories: edible oil, packaged food and FMCG, and industry essentials. Its edible oil products includes soyabean oil, palm oil, sunflower oil, rice bran oil, mustard oil, groundnut oil, cottonseed oil, blended oil, vanaspati, specialty fats and a range of functional edible oil products. Its packaged foods includes wheat flour, rice, pulses, besan, sugar, soya chunks and ready-to-cook khichdi. FMCGs includes soaps, handwash and sanitizers. It offers a diverse range of industry essentials, including oleochemicals, castor oil and its derivatives and de-oiled cakes. Its brands include Fortune, and King's, Bullet, Raag, Avsar, Jubilee, Fryola, Alife, Alpha and Aadhaar.

Sector Food Processing